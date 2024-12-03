7 Best New Games Announced In November 2024

We’re moving into December, but looking back, some killer-looking games were announced in November. It might not have been a packed month, but here are a few titles we think you should keep tabs on!

#7 Foxhole: Airborne

We’ll admit that some of these “new game announcements” aren’t for full-on games, but for special events and expansions within other games. For example, Foxhole: Airborne is the next upgrade to the popular war MMO, as it finally allows players to check out and use various aircraft that can heavily change the flow of war!

Arguably the best part of this is that the game’s expansion won’t simply be adding dogfights and the like, but you’ll be able to deploy paratroopers to help get your soldiers behind enemy lines and help alter the course of a battle!

With land, sea, and now skies under your command, the battlefield has never been more expansive!

#6 Spindle

When you look at games like Spindle, you can’t help but feel nostalgic for the “olden days” of gaming because it’s a full-on pixel-based title. So, what is this unique pixel world all about? Well…it’s about a world where no one dies anymore. Yeah. For real. Now, at first, that might not seem like a bad thing, except, it really is, and the Grim Reaper knows it!

You’ll play the Grim Reaper and wander around a world that is now in full-on chaos mode because no one can die. You’ll have to figure out what happened to save it!

Oh, and you have a pig companion. Just roll with it.

#5 Hunting Simulator 3

There are two kinds of hunters out there. Those who don’t mind enjoying the “thrill of the hunt” by going into the vast outdoors and seeing all it has to offer, then there are video game hunters. You know, the ones who like hunting…but prefer to be indoors as they do it. No judging! Just saying.

In Hunting Simulator 3, you’ll get one of the most realistic hunting simulations around and then some! The terrain you’ll be on is ever-shifting with the seasons, and the animals will react to your various actions. So, be one with the environment, let loose your weapon, and do your best to get the best prize!

#4 Empyreal

Picture this. You’re part of a exploration unit that goes to a planet that hasn’t been landed upon yet. Or, so you think. Yet, when you arrive on this “unexplored planet,” you find yourself looking at a relic from a lost civilization! Naturally, you want to check it out. However, as you soon realize, there are plenty of threats within this monolith that your group can’t take down.

That’s where a certain mercenary comes into play! You’ll become this mercenary and dive into the monoliths many layers, trying your hardest to uncover the truth within and withstand the many monsters that await. A deep combat system awaits you in this Action RPG, so have fun!

#3 Final Fantasy XIV Mobile

When you have an MMORPG that’s so successful that it decides to get a mobile port of itself after several years, you know you must be doing something right! Square Enix revealed that Final Fantasy XIV Mobile is indeed happening, and it’s something that many players will be excited about. After all, this isn’t just some “watered-down version” of the classic console and PC MMO; it’s a full-on port that won’t hit you with gacha mechanics or other things you’d expect from something like this.

So, regardless of whether you’re a new player, or just want to enjoy the game on the go, you will soon have options!

#2 Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance Red vs Blue

Okay, to be fair, this isn’t so much a game, as it is a “game within a game.” Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance Red vs Blue is a very long name for a game mode that can be found within Fortnite right now. It’s a special event that ties to a Netflix series with a similar name.

Don’t worry. There are still Gundams in this mode, and you’re just going to have to build up to that. The title will let 20 players pick sides and then have at it by getting as much armaments as possible to take out the other team.

So, decide your loyalty and fight for your truth!

#1 Monster Hunter Outlanders

Have you ever wanted to play a certain monster-themed Capcom series on your phone? If so, you’re in luck! Capcom is teaming up with some mobile developers to create Monster Hunter Outlanders! This is the first true time that the franchise has embraced the mobile market, and it’s promising to be something truly special. How so?

Well, first off, the game will be open-world, and it’ll allow you to jump in with other players so you can take on monsters together. Capcom also promises that there will be great “social systems” to help bring players together even more.

We’ll have to see if this game lives up to the hype, but it looks promising!