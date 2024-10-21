Best NEW Vampire Games of 2025

Are you looking for some new vampire games? We got you covered. Here are some of the most anticipated vampire games coming out in 2025.

#7 Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

You might think it’s an easy life being a vampire, but in Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, you’ll see just how much that’s not the case.

In this world, a society of vampires live in Seattle and do their best to blend in with the regular people. But now, a war is on the horizon, one that vampires might start. As one of the elder vampires, it’s your job to figure out what to do next. You can choose to lead your people to war or do your best to unravel the conspiracies and keep the peace!

But don’t forget, you’re still a vampire, and that means you’ll need to feed!

#6 Deadhaus Sonata

In many titles, you’re the person playing the humans trying to get rid of the monsters that plague their world. However, in Deadhaus Sonata, the opposite is true. You’ll play the monsters, including vampires, who have had it with humanity and decide to lash out. We’re sure everything will go smoothly for the humans during this culling.

Pick the monster species you want to be, and then see where it gets you as you fight across numerous battles. The better you do, the more loot you’ll unlock, which could heavily affect how your character plays.

Are you ready to become the monster that people fear?

#5 Bloody Hell Hotel

Picture this. You’re a vampire who has been asleep for centuries, and when you arise from your slumber, you realize your castle is in disarray. So, what do you? Simple, you turn the place into a hotel!

No, really, that’s what you’ll do in Bloody Hell Hotel. You’ll start simple and then renovate the entire place to be perfect for guests. You’ll even venture into the dungeons and wipe out any unwanted monsters that might “ruin the experience” for guests. Plus, when things need “thinning,” you can always feed on the guests!

Wait, a vampire turning his castle into a hotel? Where have we heard that idea before…?

#4 Romancelvania

Gee, we wonder what this game is about. Clearly, it’s something deeply profound and not a romantic twist on the vampire genre. No, definitely not… Jokes aside, Romancelvania sees you as a version of Dracula who has been “longing for love” for about a century now. To his joy, he finds a new way of getting it. However, he has to become part of a reality show to get it, and as we all know, those tend to suck.

You’ll pick the version of Dracula you want to be, then work your way through the “eligible contestants” to see who you wish to be with and who you want to “go away.”

#3 Vampire Clans

Welcome to a version of 19th-century Paris, France, one where there are various clans of vampires all over the place, and you’re the head of one of them. Your goal is simple: to become the greatest of the vampire clans! That shouldn’t be too hard, right?

In Vampire Clans, you’ll start your conquest by traveling around Paris and seeing whom you can pick a fight with. You’ll have to use both strength and cunning to take on threats and get stronger through them. As time goes on, you’ll not only get a vampiric lair to call home, but you can expand it to grow your skills and abilities.

#2 Nighthawks

When you became a vampire, you thought that you’d be able to hide your condition and live a life in peace. Or, at least, relative peace. However, things changed when vampires as a whole got exposed, and it left many wondering what would be next for them. You went to a city that offered a “fresh start” to vampires, but it’s not as simple as they promised.

In your desire to start over, you take control of a nightclub and must use your skills and powers to create a booming business, all the while making key choices that affect the world around you.

Your path will be defined by what you do.

#1 Marvel’s Blade

We’re ending on this one despite us having little to no knowledge of the game outside of it being set in Paris and made by Arkane Lyon. That is enough for us to get excited about the game, though, so that’s what matters.

The game starring Blade will undoubtedly feature the “Daywalker” going out into Paris in an attempt to wipe out the vampiric scourge that plagues it. The reveal trailer indicated that Paris is aware of its vampire problem, and locks down at night when they show up. That’s where Blade comes in, obviously.

Blade will also likely have plenty of weapons at his disposal to end the monsters before they fully take over the city. Either way, it’ll be vampire-killing time soon enough.