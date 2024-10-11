33 Best NEW Upcoming Action RPGs of 2025

Who doesn’t love a great action RPG experience? Fortunately, we’ll have more than a few to pick from in 2025.

#33 Gothic 1 Remake

Plenty of games are getting the “remake” treatment, and the Gothic 1 Remake will be one to put on your radar. When the first title came out in 2021, many were blown away by its game mechanics, its story, and setting. Now, with high-definition graphics, quality-of-life improvements, and more, you’ll have an even greater time working through the world.

Everything focuses on a mine that was overseen by an overzealous king. But when things went wrong, and the miners rebelled, everything changed.

You are one of the prisoners within the mine. What happens next will be up to you. So good luck with your choices.

#32 Where Winds Meet

Here’s an upcoming open-world RPG that will put you in charge of a swordsman with the fate of a nation in their hands. Where Winds Meet will put you at the end of one Chinese dynasty and at the start of another.

You are a lone swordsman who has returned home and seeks to right the wrongs of the past and blaze a bright path into the future.

But here’s the twist. The game isn’t solely focused on combat. You can choose to do things of a more medical nature or build up the kingdom versus fighting enemies. Or, you can wield your sword how you want to and slice down those who stole your life!

#31 Lost Soul Aside

We admittedly don’t know much about Lost Soul Aside, but the info we do have points to this being an action RPG to keep an eye on. The synopsis for the game cites that the title will have stunning graphics due to it being rendered on the Unreal Engine. Plus, it boasts a “unique combat system” that will make it feel engaging on multiple levels.

They promise that the battles will be “fluid and intense” and that the story will be “engaging.” True, plenty of RPGs say that, and not all of them live up to the hype. But sometimes? You have to take a swing and try something new!

#30 Project Awakening

We’re going to start off with Project Awakening for the simple reason that we don’t know if it’s coming out next year or not. Don’t worry, we’ll explain.

You see, the game was announced back in 2018 by Cygames, and they boasted that it would have incredible graphics and gameplay and let you really go to town in the fantasy setting. But they also said it was going to be coming out for PS4, and right now, we’re in the era of the PS5.

A demo came out in 2019, but we haven’t heard much about the game since then. So yeah, who knows what happens next with this.

#29 NEO BERLIN 2087

Nolan was just a simple detective trying to do his job when everything in Neo Berlin got turned upside down. When the Police Chief is killed, everyone is out to find his killer. Nolan seeks out the man’s daughter to potentially get answers, but all he gets is confusion and trouble.

Everything is on the line as you seek out the truth and attempt to survive the streets of the city and its outskirts. Can you help the chief’s daughter, Natalie, and get justice for her father? Or is such a thing impossible when the whole city is out to get you?

#28 Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

In Seattle, vampires have had a tenuous claim over the city for some time. They’ve been hiding in the shadows, making moves and trying to keep the “masquerade” up so that the “common people” don’t do anything rash. But when war threatens to burst, you must help turn the tide or let it rush out.

In Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, you’ll play an Elder Vampire who has the power to change everything that is coming. But whether you do is up to you. Your actions will directly affect the game, what happens to whom, and more.

But don’t forget, you’re a vampire. So go and feed when you need to to continue to do your important work.

#27 Farathan

Farathan puts you in the role of a young prince who was called to take over the throne for his missing father. However, before that could happen, your convoy is attacked, you hit your head and lose your skills, and everyone thinks you’re dead.

What happens next? Well, that’s up to you. The game promises to have a vast world to explore and won’t hold your hand as you try and figure out what to do with it.

Will you try and reclaim what’s yours? Or will you take this “way out” and just explore the world without any strings?

#26 Earth From Another Sun

Earth From Another Sun is an upcoming sandbox game. Players will be able to explore different planets and control an army as they battle against various forces within planets. With that said, it’s not only a single-player experience. You’ll find that players can also get into some multiplayer action as they attempt to see how well you dominate the galaxy when others are trying to chart out their own territories. Fortunately, if you’re looking for something new within the game, the developers are providing the necessary tools to ensure players can create and share new content.

#25 The First Berserker: Khazan

Who doesn’t love being a character in a video game with a dark past that was thrust upon them and now they must seek the vengeance they so rightfully deserve? If that sounds like your cup of tea, go and check out The First Berserker: Khazan! This title puts you as Khazan, a once great hero who was betrayed by the people he fought so hard to protect.

The web of lies that turned him into an outcast is deep, and he must now go and fight to uncover the truth and reclaim his good name. With your power and skills, those who oppose will soon learn why that was a mistake.

#24 Last Moon

You might have noticed that there are many titles in development right now or that have come out recently that act as a kind of “tribute” to past-era RPGs. Last Moon is one such game, as it uses the 90s RPG titles of yore to inspire both its style, story, and gameplay.

In this universe, human greed isn’t just creating monsters, which we could make so many jokes about right now, but it’s also causing the slow destruction of the moon. As a Lunar Knight, you’ll travel the land, fight monsters, improve your abilities, and then fight to save everything.

It is your destiny to bring the peace, but can you do it?

#23 Eternal Strands

There are many action RPGs that try to “spice up the RPG formula” in certain ways so that players can not only have a great experience but feel that something different is going on from other titles. Eternal Strands is a game by a brand-new studio that is attempting to do just that. In the game, you’ll play a Weaver who is fighting to protect both her people and their culture.

What separates this game from others isn’t just the kinds of attacks you can do but the fact that you can manipulate the very environment itself and use it as a weapon against foes. That sounds pretty cool, honestly.

#22 Surfpunk

As we just noted, there are many RPGs that are trying to “shake things up” to get people’s attention, and Surfpunk is one such title that aims to do that. In the game, you’ll be a “Raider,” who rides a surfboard to an island to try and get some special loot from it. The good news is that you can ride that wave with friends to have a special squad to take on the fierce Sumi.

The bad news is that you’re on the clock from the moment you start. You’ll need to work together, not overstay your welcome, and then rush back to your home island before you all crash into the waters below.

#21 Ecumene Aztec

The Aztec Empire was once one of the greatest empires in North America. They had a long reach, a vibrant culture, and relics that have lasted to this day. But what was it like during the empire’s downfall? Ecumene Aztec allows you to experience that from the perspective of an Aztec warrior. Yet, there is also a key twist in that.

You were raised to be a sacrifice to the gods, and you can continue that path while also saving your people’s ways. Or, you can fight against them and attempt to bring your nation to a new place of peace and without sacrificing one another. Either way, violence is the way you’ll get your decision across.

#20 Alkahest

You’d be surprised by how many RPGs are set in medieval times. It’s a period where many kinds of stories can be crafted, and in Alkahest, you’ll get another take on that world. In this case, you’ll play the son of a minor lord, where the realm you live in isn’t exactly the most stable. If you’re hoping to make a name for yourself, you’ll need to travel around and get stuff done.

That means going on quests, taking out monsters, surviving the impossible, and even using Alchemy to try and give yourself an edge. Your choices and decisions will determine whether you live or die. So, you know, choose wisely.

#19 Chernobylite 2: Exclusion Zone

As numerous multiversal shows and movies have highlighted, getting stuck in the wrong place is never a good thing. In Chernobylite 2: Exclusion Zone, your job was to literally walk from one plane of existence to another to try and find a key substance and then return back home with it. However, after your latest jump, everything goes wrong. You’re now stuck in this version of reality, and you’ll have to survive in it…somehow.

With terrors around every corner, you’ll need to get the right equipment to deal with everything that’s coming for you. Will you be able to survive here? Or will you be this place’s next victim? Only one way to find out…

#18 Light No Fire

One of the true joys of certain RPGs is that they give you a vast world to go and explore and have fun in. The twist with Light No Fire is that there isn’t a “grand quest” for you to go on within this world. You’ll be put onto a world that claims to be the size of Earth, and you’re allowed to do whatever you want within it.

Seriously, you can travel around it and see what areas you want to live in, or you can see out the lore of this place to learn what happened within it. Ride a dragon, get into fights, build a legacy, this world is here to be sculpted by your hands.

#17 Atomfall

If being in a fantasy world feels “too familiar” to you, how about a more modern action RPG that takes place in an alternate version of our history. But, not one that is “too drastically different,” but instead, one that just explores what would’ve happened if a worst-case scenario occurred! In Atomfall, you’ll head to Great Britain and see what life is like after a nuclear disaster.

Even with five years now passed since the event, things aren’t what they should be. You’ll travel across the countryside and attempt to survive, even though there are plenty of obstacles waiting for you. Don’t let the sometimes peaceful nature of things fool you; there are plenty of terrors here.

#16 Ballad of Antara

What if going to one world isn’t good enough for you? What if you wanted to visit two worlds and see how they interact with one another? That’s what you’ll do in Ballad of Antara. The game puts you in the role of an Emissary, one who is tasked with saving the world from the darkness that is slowly consuming it. We mean this literally, as you are one of the few who can walk into a darkened version of the world and attempt to stop the monsters that dwell within.

With a mysterious young girl at your side, you’ll do all you can to save the world. Think you can do it?

#15 Dragonkin: The Banished

Imagine a world where you’re not just occasionally fighting dragons, but dragons are your main enemy. Their influence over the world is so great that they’ve actually stained the very soil with their blood, which has led to numerous monsters coming into play.

You are one of four heroes that are attempting to take back your world, and to do so, you’ll need to take on the Dragon Lords themselves! Each class of character has special skills and abilities that can be used to take the fight to the dragons. Pick the one best suited for your playstyle and make the dragons rue the day they came to your world!

#14 The Relic: First Guardian

Your world was once a great place. The Relic that once protected and lit up your world has been swallowed by a terrible darkness. The loss of this artifact led to everything falling into chaos, and hope is in short supply. You are the last guardian of this world, and it’s your duty to go find the fractured parts of the relic, bring them back together, and see that things are fully restored to how they were.

With five different weapon types, you’ll have plenty of options for how to fight. When you mix that with the puzzles you’ll need to solve, you’ll have quite the adventure ahead of you.

#13 WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers

How about a journey to a different take on a different time? In WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers, you’ll play as a pirate adventurer who ends up in a cursed version of the Ming Dynasty. A mysterious plague is sweeping the land and causing many of its people to turn into monsters! Your pirate protagonist isn’t immune to this plague, but it merely took her memories and “blessed her” with special powers. So, you know, not the worst tradeoff ever.

Anyway, wielding these powers, she’ll work her way through the land, attempt to get back her lost memories, and learn the truth about what’s happening in the kingdom.

#12 The Awakener: Risen

Admittedly, some of the games on this list are ones that we don’t have a lot of information on. For example, with The Awakener: Risen, all we know is what we were told about this game back in 2021 and 2022. It’s been two years since its last big trailer or information drop, so we’re kind of flying blind here.

What we do know is that the game is set in an open-world medieval setting and that you play a night that is on a quest for revenge. So, yeah, your typical medieval story. Hopefully, we get more information on it soon so we can know if it’s truly something of interest.

#11 Phantom Blade Zero

Revenge is a dish best served cold. Or, in the case of Phantom Blade Zero, it’s one that’s best served via cold steel! This title has you playing as an assassin who served faithfully for many years before being betrayed by the group he worked for.

To his surprise, he was resurrected by a mysterious witch. The catch is that he now only has a certain amount of time to get his revenge and learn the truth before he dies for good. No pressure, right? Either way, the game will let you unleash your skills on those you once worked for, and that means there will be many fun fights ahead.

#10 Project Mugen

Here’s another game where we honestly don’t know too much about the game, as can be seen by the fact that it has “Project” still in its name! What we do know is that Project Mugen aims to be a very open urban city game in that the city itself is the open world you’ll be traveling through.

You’ll play a paranormal investigator, one who is charged with roaming the city and seeing what pops up within it. That might not sound so hard, but the “anomalies” that continually crossover will cause serious problems. Use your special skills and team up with other players to see what this city is truly like.

#9 Avowed

The action RPG has had many studios diving in to make their mark over the years, but Obsidian Entertainment was a team that helped elevate the genre in new ways. Fast forward and they’re hoping to do the same thing with a new perspective via Avowed.

The game will place you within a familiar world but in a different land, as you’ll be an envoy to a kingdom that has been tasked with checking out a plague in a distant realm. But once you arrive and start poking around, you’ll soon realize that things aren’t what they appear.

Build your character the way you want so you can deliver maximum damage with weapons, magic, or both!

#8 Witcher Remake

Are you ready to become Geralt of Rivia once again? One of the ironies of the trilogy from CD Projekt Red is that the first game, and technically the second, depending on who you talk to, very much flew under the radar of most people. One of the reasons is likely due to the technology of the time and the game not “feeling what it could be,” which obviously was rectified in the third entry.

However, with The Witcher Remake that the developer has confirmed, you’ll get a new chance to be Geralt again while also taking on his first adventure in a new light. Hope you got enough potions!

#7 Assassin’s Creed Shadows

When it comes to the Assassin’s Creed franchise, you can always expect action to be rampant within the gameplay. But in the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Shadows title, things are going to be a bit more…feudal.

Yes, at long last, the assassination franchise heads to Japan, and you’ll get to take control of two characters from two different warrior classes as you attempt to save the nation from the corruption and influence of unworthy rulers and masterminds.

Wield the weapons of both a Samurai and a Ninja to ensure a bright future for Japan, and don’t be afraid to get creative to take your enemies down.

#6 Dying Light: The Beast

If you recall the adventures of Kyle Crane, you know that he was the hero who saved a lot of people’s lives when the outbreak spread. However, his “good deed” led to a decade of torture, and that transformed into something far more than a man. In Dying Light: The Beast, Kyle breaks free from his prison and goes after the ones who did this to him.

However, once he ends up in the Castor Woods, he’ll find that there are people in need of his help, more than one enemy to fight, and a monster that is hunting everything in sight.

Unleash your new powers upon your enemies and see what it’s like to be a beast.

#5 Hyper Light Breaker

If you were a fan of the beautiful pixel-style RPG from before, then you’re ready for the sequel that will take things to new heights, and new dimensions. In Hyper Light Breaker, you’ll be in the Overgrowth, where multiple areas interconnect, which leads to many enemies to fight.

As you travel around, you’ll learn the truth about this place and how you must stop the Abyss King and his minions from ruling this place. Every time you play, you’ll get a new procedurally generated world to have fun in. Build your character the way you want, and then see just how that build can take you!

#4 The Outer Worlds 2

While there are many developers and publishers among the many RPGs that we’ve talked about so far, The Outer Worlds 2 is made by Obsidian Entertainment, and this is the kind of thing they live for. We have already talked about one of its upcoming games, but it’s fair to say that this one is the title fans are more excited about.

Why? Because the first game was a hilarious romp through an alternate history that perfectly encapsulated what our world will be like if things keep going wrong. So, now imagine them cranking things up to 11 even more and seeing what happens. Yeah, this new space RPG is going to be good.

#3 Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Life in medieval times wasn’t always easy. However, for a young man named Henry, his life in 15th century Europe was about to get a lot more violent. When his parents are killed in an attack by a certain group, he swears revenge against them. To get that revenge, he’ll become a rebel, slowly build up his skills, and take the fight to those who took everything from him.

Your actions will reverberate throughout the land of Bohemia, which could change your fate in numerous ways. Wander the land, gain allies, and possibly more than that, and see that your revenge is carried out. This land awaits your judgment.

#2 Fable

How many of you remember the original Fable games? They were created by a man who made many promises about them but never got to truly fulfill them, much to players’ dismay. With the upcoming reboot, things might finally take a turn for the better.

The game once again lets you be the hero of your own story or villain should you want to go down that path. You’ll be put in a fantastical realm where opportunities are everywhere, and you’ll have to decide what you want to do in each situation. What will you be when your story is fully written? Will you like what it says about you?

#1 Monster Hunter Wilds

Without a doubt, Monster Hunter Wilds is one of the most anticipated games of 2025. No, not just most anticipated RPG games of 2025, it’s one of the most anticipated of any genre. Capcom surprised the world when it released not one but two back-to-back super-hits within this series, and now it’s trying to make it three in a row. Everything about this game screams “bigger and better,” and that means you’ll love every monster hunt you go on.

You’ll once again travel the land as part of a guild and attempt to defeat monsters, both big and very big. Improve your armor and weapons so you can have a shot against them, and use your allies wisely to help you get the victory.