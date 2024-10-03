Starfield: Shattered Space – What Effigies Should You Pick?

Early on in the Starfield: Shattered Space DLC expansion, the religious House Va’runn will have you perform a special ritual involving several Effigies you can interact with. These Effigies are used to conclude the ritual you’re partaking in with the specific Effigies you choose leading to unique outcomes for the Quest. Luckily for players who want to know every possible outcome before making their choice, we here at Gameranx will lay out all the possibilities. This guide will show players what Effigies they should pick in the Great Serpent Ritual in Starfield: Shattered Space.

All Effigy Rewards in Starfield: Shatted Space

The 4 Effigies are part of “The Promised, Broken” Main Story Quest found on the planet Va’ruun’kai. This is the second Story Quest in the DLC and will be found very early on in the new expansion, after meeting members of House Va’ruun in Dazra City. This quest will see you forced to walk the Serpent’s Path and complete the Great Serpent’s Ritual. This involves traversing a sacred cave that has an altar at the very end with 4 statues. These are the effigies of the Great Serpent’s Ritual.

To conclude the ritual, you need to pick up two of these Effigies and place them on a nearby two nearby plates to the left and right of the altar. You can pick up any two of these Effigies, with the combination determining the title that your character will be given by House Va’runn. There are a total of 6 titles that you can be given. This will be the name you are referred to by for the rest of the DLC. Below is the full list of Effigy combinations and each corresponding title that is rewarded in “The Promised, Broken” Story Quest of Starfield: Shattered Space:

Effigy of Devotion and Effigy of Obedience: Reverent

Effigy of Devotion and Effigy of Strength: Harbinger

Effigy of Devotion and Effigy of Perseverance: Deviner

Effigy of Obedience and Effigy of Strength: Armiger

Effigy of Obedience and Effigy of Perseverance: Adherent

Effigy of Strength and Effigy of Perseverance: Vindicator

The title you have doesn’t provide any additional bonuses but since it will be the name that you will be carrying the rest of the Shattered Space DLC, it is good to know what each combination gives you just so you can have the title that you like the most!

You now know all of the Effigy combinations rewards in Starfield: Shattered Space. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides for Starfield: Shattered Space as well as other great games in the future.