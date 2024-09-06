22 Best NEW Upcoming Fantasy Games of 2025

Are you looking for a break from the everyday mundane? Let’s check out some fantasy games to get excited about. These games are slated for release in 2025. Of course, we don’t have them ranked in any particular order. We’ll have to wait until the year ends to see how these games ranked against each other.

#22 Chrono Odyssey

Chrono Odyssey aims to be one of the prettiest MMORPGs you’ll ever see, as the game will be powered by Unreal Engine 5.

You’ll be put into the land of Setera, a place that’ll grow and evolve as the players change it and adventure through it.

Combat will have multiple elements for you to partake in, including a “time element” for you to wield and the ability to switch to other weapons on the fly. If all goes well, this could be a genre-defining title.

#21 Gothic 1 Remake

The difference between a remaster and a remake is intent. Or more specifically, the desire to either “repaint” the game or “rebuild it”. For the Gothic Remake the team at THQ Nordic went full-stop to make a new studio to straight up “reimagine” the original Gothic title and put it on modern consoles.

They even made a playable teaser to see how the gamers liked it, and they promise that they’re going to honor the original while also going and making their own spin on things to make it more like modern RPGs. In the good way of course.

Will they succeed or fail? You’ll find out when it comes out.

#20 Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

They say being a vampire sucks. But you don’t seem to mind that drawback when you’re a vampire.

In Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, the story continues from past titles, and you’ll once again be put to the test as you try to navigate vampire society while also attempting to keep the peace with humans. A war is seemingly on the horizon, and your actions can directly affect that. But how will you choose to handle it? That is up to you.

Will you be the wise Elder Vampire and use your wits and cunning to keep things rolling? Or will you choose a side and let war happen? You’ll find out soon.

#19 Avowed

While it may not sound like it, or look at it given its first-person perspective, Avowed is set in the realm of Pillars of Eternity, and that makes it all the more intriguing to fans of the franchise.

However, the new “focus” if you will is apparently making this game more to something like the Elder Scrolls as you’ll be dealing with magic and swordplay in the first-person perspective. Something that is very different from the Pillars of Eternity Games.

The first trailer for the game hints at many things, including dark forces brought to life by unnatural means, a former member of royalty trying to get back the crown, and more. We’ll have to wait for more details though.

#18 Little Devil Inside

Many games like to show you worlds where monsters unexpectedly show up and cause havoc on their people. But in Little Devil Inside, the people know that the monsters exist. They just don’t care about them.

That’s where you come in. A professor hires you to identify odd paranormal events that people ignore and determine how dangerous they are.

Not everything you experience will be as you’d expect. So do what you can with what you have and see where this world takes you. Oh, and do be careful of the monsters you meet along the way. You might like some, but some might not like you.

#17Lost Soul Aside

We’re putting Lost Soul Aside near the bottom of this list as there’s still very little about the game we know about. So we won’t try and sell you that hard on it because most of what we know is “basic.”

For example, we know it’ll be a unique action RPG that will be powered by the Unreal Engine. The game also promises a fluid and deep battle system for players to use and an “engaging story” in which they’ll participate. There will be many challenges in the game to overcome, so good luck with that!

Hopefully, we’ll learn more about the game soon.

#16 Fable

Yes, it’s true, we’re getting another Fable game, and it’s being made by the same people who made some of the Forza titles, and even using their engine, so this is going to be interesting, isn’t it?

The irony of the Fable series of course is that each game had its “lofty goals” in terms of how it was going to affect the world of RPGs and just worldbuilding in general, but it never lived up to those lofty heights. With a new team in the position to “fix things”, one has to wonder what the new team is cooking up to try and make it both true to the past games, while also being its own creation.

#15 Project Awakening

We’re going to go in a different direction for this next entry. Why is that? Because, unlike most games on this list, we can’t confirm that Project Awakening will arrive in 2024. You can possibly tell that by the fact the game has “Project” in the title, which is usually only used for “working names” while the dev team tries to figure out what to call it.

Cygames unveiled the title years ago, and there was even a demo for it in 2019, but nothing has been heard from it since. The title promised to be a “high-end console game,” but we can’t say if that’s still the case. So, if nothing else, keep an eye out for it.

#14 Crimson Desert

Crimson Desert is one of many titles about survival that you will find, but what makes this one so interesting is that you are truly given a massive and very unforgiving landscape to try and survive in via the lands of Pywel.

Not the least of which is because the lands are asunder with war, and as a result of that, you need to be careful about what you do in the lands, because the stories you make will define the stories to come.

You’ll need to get others to help you on your quest as well, because it’s dangerous to go in alone…hmm…where have we heard that before?

#13 The Eternal Life of Goldman

There are numerous games on this list that are special, but The Eternal Life of Goldman is arguably one of the most special because it’s an old-school hand-drawn title that aims to invoke the games of old, while also creating something special and new in the process. In the game, you play as someone who is on a quest to defeat a deity.

They lie somewhere within an archipelago, and things are only going to get weirder and wilder as you adventure through this land. What secrets will you uncover? Why are you trying to kill this deity? You’ll have to play the game to find out!

#12 Eternal Strands

It’s always cool when a new studio rises up and attempts to make something special that people will remember. The team at Yellow Brick Games is attempting to do this right now with Eternal Strands. The game features a young “weaver” who is trying to do right by her people by taking back the culture that was stolen from them.

The twist is that you won’t just be slinging spells at foes, but trying to use the environment and your enemies’ attacks against them. This system will allow you to react in numerous ways, ensuring that battles never feel dull, as you can turn them on a dime into something fresh.

#11 Dragonkin: The Banished

Dragons are one of the coolest things in fantastical worlds, and they tend to be good or evil, depending on the title. In Dragonkin: The Banished, you get a unique middle-ground here, as the world you’re a part of has been massively changed due to dragon blood. That means that the creatures you fight are dragon-like in nature, and you’re the one who has to change the world back to what it should be.

You’ll have four heroes to choose from, then, you’ll get to upgrade them how you wish so they play how you want! Will you be able to change this world for the better?

#11 The Relic: First Guardian

Your world was once beautiful, and then the darkness came. A mighty relic helped keep the darkness at bay, but then, it was destroyed. As the last guardian of your kind, it’s your task to go into the world of the relic itself to find its scattered pieces and rebuild it so that light may return to this world. The journey won’t be easy, as the darkness will fight against you, but if you prevail, your land will rise again!

Use the various runes you find in this world and craft other items to increase your strength! The world is depending on you, so don’t mess this up!

#10 WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers

Welcome to the Ming Dynasty! This would be a great place to go on a historical adventure if it weren’t for the fact that there are all sorts of monsters sprouting up all over China, and the only person who seems to be able to stop them is a pirate named Wuchange who doesn’t even know who she is.

Will that stop her from trying to find out and saving the day in the process? Nope! What’s interesting about Wuchang is that she is infected with “The Feathering,” and by wielding it properly, she can unlock new abilities to help her take on foes and deal massive damage.

#9 The Awakener: Risen

Admittedly, there is precious little information about The Awakener: Risen, but what we do know paints a picture of what you might be in store for in this fantastical yet medieval version of Europe. You play an “adventurer,” one who must seek out revenge on those who have wronged him, while also trying to redeem himself in the process. That won’t be easy, but you will have to try anyway!

Just as important, the game will give you sprawling landscapes to do things in, including fight epic battles and test yourself against various obstacles. Will you be able to rise up to meet the challenges before you?

#8 Light No Fire

When you think of certain fantasy games, you likely envision a tale where you are a hero, and it’s your “destiny” to save the world from what’s looming just beyond the horizon. However, with Light No Fire, there’s a key difference that can’t be ignored. Your goal in the game isn’t to fight evil or save the world; it’s just to live in it.

That might sound boring at first, but this vast fantasy landscape has plenty to offer, including a bunch of lore if that’s what you seek the most. If that’s still not enough for you, you can ride a dragon in the game!

#7 Path of Exile 2

For games like Path of Exile 2, the entire point isn’t just to go and make a massive world to explore, it’s to make a world where players can do things at their own pace and in their own way and never feel bored with it. Grinding Gear Games made arguably the definitive entry in the action RPG genre with the first game in this series, so now imagine what the sequel will be like!

As you, and other players, travel through this dark world you’ll have to fight to get stronger and create a build that will help you beat the monsters that lie in wait.

#6 Phantom Blade Zero

There are numerous Soulslike games out in the gaming industry currently, and there are more on the way whether you like it or not. The catch is that with games like Phantom Blade Zero, they may appear to be set within that genre, but they’re not. Instead, the game has incredibly fast combat that will have you racing from one fight to the next just so you can unleash your fury on foes.

Plus, you’ll have multiple weapons to use on foes, so take whatever path of slaughter you desire to get your results. When you add that to the beautifully detailed world, and you see why many are excited about this.

#5 Doom Dark Ages

You all know his name, and you all know the damage he can do. But do you know the true origins of the Doomslayer? If you’re up for finding out, then get ready for Doom The Dark Ages. The title will make things quite medieval, which also means it’ll be a lot of fun to see the Doomslayer take on rather fantastical version of classic monsters.

Oh, but the Doomslayer isn’t just bringing his classic weapons into the foray; that would be too easy! Instead, he’ll be bringing in special shields, swords, and other weapons to demolish his enemies. Rip and tear until there is nothing standing before you!

#4 Hyper Light Breaker

You might remember the previous game in this series that took 2D action games to new heights. Well, here’s the sequel! Hyper Light Breaker goes from the pixel art of the original to an incredibly stylized 3D world called the Overgrowth that you’ll love getting lost in.

You’ll dive into various areas in an attempt to defeat the Abyss King, and along the way, you’ll fight monsters who can give you near gear to make you stronger. Part of the fun is taking your character and giving them new fighting styles so you can see what kinds of carnage you can create!

So, are you ready to dive in?

#3 ARK 2

If you remember the first ARK title, you’ll know that it was quite a thing, and we mean that in the good way. But now, ARK 2 looks to take it to the next level in every conceivable way.

Mainly in that ARK 2 will have you on a strange land where humans and dinosaurs co-exist (for lack of a better term) and you have no idea how you got there yourself! Now, alongside a certain ARK hero (voice by none other than Vin Diesel yourself, you’ll have to scour the land, build yourself up, and figure out the history of all that is there.

The game is expansive and lets you do what you want in it, including mod the heck out of it if that’s what you want!

#2 Witcher Remake

Remakes are something that we get all the time nowadays in the gaming space. But the question is really, “Do we need them?” For some of them, the answer is no. But, in the case of The Witcher Remake, you can answer “YES!”

Why? Because most people never played the first game. Heck, most people have only played the third, and that’s why it’s the best-selling game in the series by a landslide.

That’s not to say the first two games weren’t good; they were, but their reputation built up over time. So, going back to the original game and then seeing it reborn? That’s going to be something that gets fans interested.

#1 Monster Hunter Wilds

Easily one of the most anticipated games that’s coming out, Monster Hunter Wilds will take the beloved franchise to new heights with an even greater scale. That’s right, while the last two mainline entries were big, and helped propel the series to new heights, this title aims to go even further beyond!

To do so, you’ll become part of a guild and work to save people from the monsters that freely roam across the lands. These fights will be tricky, so you’ll need to work with your guild mates and use your weapons as best you can to break down the monster’s defenses and get the weapon. Then, use their parts to make better weapons and armor!