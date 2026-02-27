Gameranx

Rockstar Joins The Kei Car Cult By Adding The Shitzu Keitora To GTA Online

by

What a cute truck to carry a body in.

Rockstar is introducing GTA Online players to a surprising but entertaining segment of Japanese pop culture.

They shared the news on Rockstar Newswire:

Unlike the vapid influencers on your Bleeter and LifeInvader feeds, the Shitzu Keitora earned its cult following.

This Utility import packs serious power into its diminutive frame, punching above its weight class while moonlighting as a drifting powerhouse.

Keitora is the Japanese word for a kei truck, a type of kei car. Kei cars are Japanese vehicles that are deliberately made to be smaller, and with weaker engines, so that they can be taxed less and can be sold to younger drivers.

These diminutive vehicles have a cult following outside Japan, for their amusing, ‘cute’ dimensions. But Japanese companies have been making them for so long that some of them have powerful engines.

And now you can use these cute little trucks to go drifting, and maybe even commit some crimes. You can test out the Shitzu Keitora in the LS Car Meet Test Track, and get one for yourself in Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

