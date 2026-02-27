Pokemon Winds & Waves Announced Exclusively For Switch 2, Releasing In 2027

This one clearly looks like it belongs on the Switch 2.

The Pokémon Company and Game Freak have just revealed Pokémon Winds & Waves, the next mainline game in the franchise.

At the end of today’s Pokémon Presents event, they shared a trailer revealing the game for the first time. The trailer is likely to impress fans as it clearly takes full advantage of the new console’s graphical capabilities. We even see three Pikachu with hyperrealistic fur. Two are dressed in male and female human clothes and are apparently distinct characters.

As the title implies, Pokémon Winds & Waves takes players to a tropical island paradise, vaguely set in the Pacific. We see swamps, volcanic caves, coral reefs, and beachfronts. It also appears to be different from Alola, the location of Pokémon Sun & Moon.

We also get our first look at the three starter Pokémon; the bird-like Browt, the Pomeranian-like Pombon, and the gecko-like Gecqua. They appear to be Grass Type, Fire Type, and Water Type respectively.

Pokémon Winds & Waves is exclusive to the Nintendo Switch 2, and is releasing in 2027. You can watch the announcement trailer below.