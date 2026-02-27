Mega Garchomp Z Arrives To Pokemon Legends ZA Mega Dimension

Mega Garchomp Z has finally appeared for Pokémon Legends ZA – Mega Dimension.

For those who missed it, Pokémon Legends ZA – Mega Dimension is a full DLC expansion for Pokémon Legends ZA that continues the story of the main game. You’ll need to buy the DLC to claim Mega Garchomp Z.

The good news is, Mega Garchomp Z is arriving as a Mystery Gift. When you open the DLC today, you will be immediately taken to a special hyperspace distortion to fight a Mega Garchomp Z itself.

Defeating it will give you a Garchompite Z stone, allowing you to evolve your own Garchomp into a Mega Garchomp Z.

It’s a nice little parting shot for Pokémon Legends ZA players, now that The Pokémon Company has officially announced Pokémon Winds & Waves. But then again, Game Freak could still bring some more Pokémon to the Mega Dimension in the future.

In the meantime, you can watch the official trailer below.