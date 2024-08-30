Star Wars Outlaws: How To Get Survivalist Gear | BEST Armor Early

Stay warm with one of the best armor sets in Star Wars Outlaws.

Survivalist Gear is a powerful set of gear you can earn on the second planet in Star Wars Outlaws — part of it can be earned early on the starting planet of Toshara, but the rest of the pieces are locked on Kijimi. This set is expensive but absolutely worth it — you’ll fully regenerate health over time and even get an auto-revive. If you take critical damage, you’ll heal once before death. That’s a very useful skill and one that will keep you alive so much longer in the early game. Here’s where to find all three pieces.

How To Get Survivalist Gear

Survivalist Gear is an early set that provides huge boosts to health regeneration and protection against blaster fire. The belt is especially good — with the ability to fully health your character after taking lethal damage. That second chance will prevent so many reloads.

Vandor Survivalist Jacket : Perks – +Reduce damage taken from blaster and projectile weapons. +Taking damage no longer interrupts Bacta vial health regeneration.

: Perks – +Reduce damage taken from blaster and projectile weapons. +Taking damage no longer interrupts Bacta vial health regeneration. Cholganna Survivalist Belt : Perks – +Increases Bacta Vial carrying capacity. +Fully restore health upon taking lethal damage.

: Perks – +Increases Bacta Vial carrying capacity. +Fully restore health upon taking lethal damage. Vandor Survivalist Pants: Perks – +Greatly reduces damage taken from explosions when crouched, rolling or sliding. +Increases healing speed of Bacta vials.

Equip all three to gain the perk: +Fully depleted health segments slowly regenerate over time.

Vandor Survivalist Jacket Location

Sold by an Ashiga Clan vendor on Kijimi, the second planet. Look in the northwest of Kijimi City, near the Domak Refectory for the Ashiga Clan vendor named Sol D’lorak. This vendor will only sell if you’re in Good standing with the Ashiga Clan faction.

The jacket costs 2,520 credits.

Cholganna Survivalist Belt Location

Sold by the vendor Lani Wesla on Kijimi, the second planet. Look for the tailor in Kijimi City in Kijimiko Square. This is an unaffiliated vendor, so you don’t need to work with any specific faction to buy from her.

The belt costs 1,750 credits.

Vandor Survivalist Pants Location

Sold by the Crimson Dawn vendor on Toshara, the first planet. The merchant Ruen Nam is found in the Mirogana Market District in Crimson Dawn territory. You’ll need Good standing with the Crimson Dawn to use this vendor.

Can also be found sold by the Crimson Dawn vendor on Kijimi in the Crimson Dawn territory. The vendor is to the left of the entrance to the district. To purchase the pants here, you’ll need Excellent standing with the Crimson Dawn.

The pants costs 2,160 credits.

That’s where to find all three Survivalist Set clothing pieces. This set is useful for a very long time in game and is one of the best sets you get early on — the second chance belt revives you after taking lethal damage, and you’ll be able to restore health without wasting your valuable Bacta Vials. This set makes long combat encounters a lot easier to deal with and blast bolts deal less damage. Basically, this is an ideal set if you’re planning to fight.