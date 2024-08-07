Jaw-Dropping Visuals: BEST Realistic Graphics Games of 2024

As video games progressed and technology grew around them, the “realistic look” of video games grew with it. As such, many games look incredible today, and 2024 has had, and will have, even more realistic-looking games coming out. This list isn’t ranked in any order, so allow us to show you some of the best realistic graphics games of 2024!

#15 Bodycam

Believe it or not, the Bodycam game was made by an incredibly small team of two developers. It shows you that you can’t always predict who will make games nowadays and what kinds.

As the name suggests, the title is a first-person shooter where you see things through the perspective of a bodycam. That gives you not only a true “at the moment” feeling of what’s going on, but it dictates what you see and when.

The game not only uses Unreal Engine 5 to its fullest but attempts to have gameplay where strategy and cunning will help you get through instead of brute force.

#14 Black Myth: Wukong

Just because something looks “realistic” doesn’t mean that it’s set within the real world. Black Myth: Wukong is an ambitious recreation of one of the most important pieces of fiction ever. It lets you play as the Monkey King, Sun Wukong, who must go on his legendary journey and take his place among the heavens once he’s through.

To do this, he must fight all sorts of monsters, beasts, and even deities to prove his worth. Luckily, he has his legendary bo staff and a bunch of magic and abilities to assist him in battle. Wield the Monkey King’s power and see whether you have what it takes to ensure his legend is made.

#13 The First Descendant

Admittedly, The First Descendant is a tricky game to talk about, as it’s not exactly the most popular game on the market right now due to “pay-to-win” scenarios and the overall game quality, but you have to admit that the game looks good.

The title is set in a world that is being invaded by aliens, and your country is the only thing left standing. As such, you’ll take the role of one of the Descendants, a group of warriors with special abilities that can fight back against the invaders.

Each Descendant is different, and that means you have plenty of options as you make your way through this beautifully rendered world.

#12 Senua’s Saga Hellblade 2

There are few games out there that go for a true “realism” like Senua’s Saga Hellblade 2. Not only does the game look as good as possible, but the team took special care to ensure the audio for the title was as peak as possible so that you could truly FEEL like you were in the world with all your senses.

That means that as you continue Senua’s fight both in the real world and in her mind, you’ll have plenty to enjoy. We also want to note that you should enjoy walking if you want to play this game. You’ll find out why soon enough.

#11 S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Next, we have a title that we know many of you have been waiting for, as it’s been delayed countless times due to real-world events. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl will put you right back in the middle of the exclusion zone where all sorts of things are happening.

The bad news is that after the last bomb that went off, the place is even more filled with dangers. However, that also means there’s more rewards to get out if you’re brave enough, and plenty of adventure to be had. So, get your gear, find what you need inside to handle the threats, and do your best to make it out alive.

#10 Still Wakes The Deep

If you’re looking for a truly “real world experience” in the gaming space while still having a bit of fun and fantasy mixed in, then you’ll want to try out Still Wakes The Deep.

The game puts you in the very real-world location of an oil rig. You play one of the workers when a catastrophic event occurs. With everything falling around you, you’ll have to try and make your way deeper into the rig so that you can get to an area for escape.

That won’t be easy, though, as things continue to go wrong. Will you be able to make it out alive?

#9 Pacific Drive

What’s more “realistic” than going through a drive in a wilderness area? Oh, but there’s a catch when it comes to Pacific Drive. You see, you’re facing a threat on two fronts. You’re going through the Pacific Northwest to try and get through a violent storm that’s on your heels.

However, when you enter the area, you start realizing that this place doesn’t follow the rules of reality as you’d like it to. You’ll face all sorts of anomalies, and each run through the area will give you different threats to face and challenges to overcome.

Your car is your best friend in this case, so build it up so you can take on the brunt of what’s coming.

#8 Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

Here is a franchise that many people want to see reborn again, but for now, they’ll have to settle for a remake of one of the series’ best entries. Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater gives a full-on overhaul to the game’s graphics so it can match the power of the next-gen systems it’s on.

You’ll play as Naked Snake, the “father” of the Solid Snake you all know. Set during the Cold War, he’s sent into enemy territory to try to stop a plot that could plunge the entire world into war.

The events of this game start a chain reaction that connects the rest of the series together, so it’ll be a thrill to see it look its best.

#7 Silent Hill 2 Remake

We just showed you one Konami remake, so why not another? Silent Hill 2 remake on the PS5 and PC is hoping to bring new life back into the beloved horror franchise by, wait for it, remaking the series best entry. Huh, doesn’t that sound familiar?

You play a man who enters Silent Hill to try and find the truth behind the death of his late wife. However, once you enter this place, it’s not easy to get back out. He’ll have to brave all sorts of terrors to learn the truth, even if the truth isn’t what you expect it to be.

You’ve been warned.

#6 The Grass of Genesis

You might have noticed that the gaming space is seeing plenty of new titles from overseas developers in places like Korea and China. The Grass of Genesis is from one of those Chinese developers, called Link, and they’re trying to do a “cinematic experience” that has not only an in-depth world, but plenty of gameplay that will keep it compelling. We wish them luck on that front.

While not much is known about the game overall, they’re trying to use Unreal Engine 5 to make a game world where “every pixel tells a story” and has action that’ll make you feel like you’re John Wick. If they pull it off, it has our vote of approval.

#5 Spine

We just noted how the last game is trying to make you feel like an action hero, but in Spine, the team wanted to create an action experience that makes you feel like you are the star of an action movie! They did this by making a camera that has very dynamic movements, that way you can get all the shots you could ever ask for as you take down the bad guys.

The game is set in a Cyberpunk future, and they use the game’s engine to create a great visual spectacle for you to enjoy as you walk around, fight, and cause all sorts of chaos for the AI overlords.

#4 Star Wars Outlaws

While being in a “galaxy far, far away” might not sound like a place to have realistic graphics, we applaud Star Wars Outlaws for trying to make the legendary universe look as great as possible. Plus, if you recall the adventures of Cal Kestis, the universe has had realistic-looking models in the past.

This time, though, you’re playing Kay Vess, a scoundrel who is trying to free herself from the life she’s in. To do so, she must do one last job, and it’s the biggest in the galaxy.

Luckily, she’s not alone. She has her loyal pet Nix, a droid in BD-5, her ship, the Trailblazer, and others she can learn from. With your help, she might just get what she wants.

#3 Shadow of the Erdtree

Many are already experiencing the beauty, and mind-numbing difficulty, of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree right now! So, if you’re taking a break from the game to read this list and rest your fingers, we salute you.

The game’s expansion is almost an entire game in its own right. You’ll travel to a different part of the universe to face threats, both familiar and new. FromSoftware crafted this expansion with love and care, ensuring that the difficulty you crave was on point while also giving you new options on how to defeat these foes.

You’ll still die a lot, but the results will be worth it!

#2 A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead

If you’re familiar with the movie universe, then you’ll understand why A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead might be one of the best horror games to come out in recent years. The game is a side-story set within the universe that focuses on a woman trying to make it out of the nightmare she’s literally trapped in.

You’ll have to guide her, silently, through this monster-filled place so that she can make it out alive. The slightest sound can alert the monsters, though, so you’ll need to be careful of every step you take!

The world is full of possibilities and threats, so choose your path and hope it’s the right one.

#1 Shift 87

Finally, we have Shift 87, a unique twist on the horror genre where everything is about observation and the ability to tell what’s really happening around you.

You are part of an agency that reports anomalies that happen within a certain area. Your job from the moment your shift starts is to find all the anomalies that are out there.

How many are out there? That depends, and you’ll need to be careful because everything will start over if you report an anomaly incorrectly.

You must be quick, precise, and sure about what you’re doing, or else your shift might never end, and that might lead to…problems.