Best Horror Games On PC You Can Play Today

Some newer horror games to keep you on the edge of your seat.

Do you like scary video games? Don’t worry if you do, lots of people do! And if you’re hankering for some good ones to play right now, we got you covered. We tried to stick with some newer games available today rather than just rehashing some of the same classics you’ve probably seen in countless other lists.

As a result, don’t expect anything older than about ten years in this list and they won’t be ranked in any particular order. We just wanted to highlight some newer horror games to check out and we’ll continue to update this list later on. So some games might get moved off or other games added into the mix. With that said, allow us to show you the best horror games on PC to play today.

#15 Dead Space Remake

Ah, a perfect way to start! The Dead Space Remake from 2023 was a big win for horror fans for many reasons. First, the original game was a classic on past generations of consoles. Second, the remake was going to not just overhaul the graphics, but make key improvements so the title felt even better, and be even scarier.

Finally, as we would find out when it was released, it was just as awesome as we remembered and then some. If you’ve never played the game before, Isaac Clarke’s journey is not for the faint of heart. So prepare for terrors galore as you wander through a ship full of monsters.

#14 Still Wakes The Deep

The beauty of video games is that the very platform allows for horror of all kinds to be replicated; it just depends on how the team wants to show it.

In the game Still Wakes The Deep, you’ll get more of a “passive observer” kind of horror as you watch everything around you slowly fall apart. The title puts you as a worker on an oil rig. Everything is going fine until a monster decides to wreck everything in sight.

You’ll wander through the oil rig in an attempt to find a way out and stop the monster, if that’s even possible. The fear of dying will keep you going forward while also making you dread what you’ll see next.

#13 Alan Wake 2

It might have taken a long time to get made, but Alan Wake 2 was everything that fans wanted it to be, and a whole bunch of other things that they didn’t expect. You do realize I’m talking about that musical number, right? Just making sure we’re on the same page with that.

In the game, you play as both Alan Wake and an FBI agent, whose stories converge and diverge in various ways. The agent is trying to solve grizzly murders, while Alan attempts to use his own words to escape the dark world that he is trapped in.

The title is anything but basic, which might make you love it more.

#12 Resident Evil 7

While the series itself is known for spooky and terrifying things, it was Resident Evil 7 that helped bring the game back to its roots and re-establish it as a true horror franchise.

The game puts you as Ethan Winters, a man who thinks his wife is dead, until he receives a message that she’s somehow trapped in a farmhouse in Louisiana. Desperate to get her back, Ethan will find himself going against all sorts of mutants and terrors that you’ll experience from a first-person perspective.

The rabbit hole that is this place goes deeper than you realize, so we hope you’re ready for a bunch of scares. You can even continue Ethan’s storyline by jumping onto the next game, Resident Evil Village.

#11 Outlast 1&2

We’re going to split up this franchise into two different phases, as they do technically act differently from one another in the various horrors that they invoke. Outlast 1&2 has you in a more traditional kind of horror setting. In the first game, you’ll play as someone who goes to research an asylum that was supposed to be closed down yet started back up mysteriously. As you go inside, you learn that true horrors are being done to the people there, and you have to find a way out alive.

The second is just as terrifying, and with dangers all around you, you’ll want to do all you can to survive, if that’s even possible.

#10 The Outlast Trials

In contrast, The Outlast Trials allows you to experience the various horrors you’ll endure with “friends,” as this is a co-op experience.

You’ll be put into a human trials experiment run by a ruthless corporation. Your only goal is survival, but given all you have to deal with, you’ll find that hard to do. The game’s biggest twist is that your co-op “partners” don’t have to help you if they don’t want to.

If they value their own survival above yours, they can just leave you be and try to make it out alive on their own. This game is just as much about trust as it is about survival.

#9 Alien: Isolation

Set within the beloved movie universe, Alien: Isolation takes place years after the adventures of Ellen Ripley and instead focuses on her daughter. She finds out that her mother left a message on a ship, and so she goes to find it.

However, upon arriving at her destination, she realizes something has gone very wrong. There’s a Xenomorph on board, and they’re trapped in the place with it.

To survive, you must get the place back online, all the while avoiding the Xenomorph with everything you got. It’s constantly moving and trying to find you. So, if it approaches, you must hide and not make a sound, as it will kill you without hesitation.

#8 Amnesia: The Bunker

In World War I, there were bunkers of all kinds to try and shield soldiers from the various bombardments they were taking from the enemy. In Amnesia: The Bunker, you’ll find yourself trapped within one of these bunkers, and using what limited resources you have to try and get out.

The catch is that you’re not alone in this bunker. Something lurks in the dark, and you need to keep the lights on to keep it away from you. The problem is that you don’t have much light to give at times. So, you’ll wander around the bunker, get supplies, stay out of the monster’s sight, and, hopefully, find the exit before the monster finds you!

#7 Little Nightmares

As we noted before, horror comes in all shapes and sizes, with Little Nightmares being another excellent example of that. There are two games in this series so far, with a third on the way. Each game puts you in unique worlds where you play as tiny characters trying to escape the big terrors that lurk all around you.

You must use the terrain to your advantage and avoid being captured by the beasts everywhere.

While it may not be the deepest horror experience ever, it is a unique one, and one that many people will enjoy if they were to try it out.

#6 Phasmophobia

How much you get scared in Phasmophobia will depend on how well you handle jump scares. If you recall the various Twitch streamers who played this game, they were more susceptible to it than others were, so your results may vary.

In the game, you are part of a team that attempts to figure out what kind of supernatural entities lurk within the places you visit. No two ghosts or spirits are the same, so you must use various equipment to hone in on what you’re dealing with and then get the evidence you need to call in the “removal unit.”

Play it with friends for an even deeper experience!

#5 Resident Evil 2 Remake

While Capcom has been able to reinvent its classic horror franchise, they’ve also not been afraid to remake the classics to bring them to a new generation, and it all started with the Resident Evil 2 Remake.

You play as Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield as they find themselves trapped in Raccoon City during the events of a massive zombie outbreak. With two different stories to tell, you’ll find plenty of challenges ahead of you, especially since you don’t get unlimited ammo in this title.

Work your way through the city and the zombie hordes so you can live to tell the tale!

#4 Resident Evil 4 Remake

Eventually, Capcom got around to doing the Resident Evil 4 Remake, which was the franchise’s most popular entry in its original form. The key change here was that they not only overhauled the graphics but also made the game feel less “campy” and more terror-focused.

Once again, Leon S. Kennedy is called in to face an incredible challenge. The President’s daughter has been kidnapped by a cult and taken to a remote village in Spain. However, once he gets there, he finds himself wrapped up in something far more sinister. He’ll need his wits, skills, and trust knife just to survive.

#3 The Last of Us Part I

At first, you might not think that The Last of Us Part I is a true “horror title,” but it is. The world that Joel and Ellie go through is terrifying in all sorts of ways, and not just because of the Infected that roam around the country.

What truly makes this game horrifying is how Naughty Dog painted this post-apocalyptic world. They not only created threats, both human and monster, but littered in stories of other people in this world and the terrifying decisions they had to make to either live or attempt to stave off becoming infected.

It’s far scarier than people give it credit for.

#2 Sons of the Forest

If you’re looking for something that’s a bit more “on the nose” with its horror themes, then get Sons of the Forest. The game is about a missing billionaire you’re sent to track down. He was supposed to be on some island out in the middle of nowhere, but what you find on the island instead is so much worse.

Cannibals, mutants, monsters, and more fill the place, and that doesn’t cover how you must survive the elements and the environment to try and escape in due time.

With so many dangers around you, you might feel hopeless at times. If you push through, though, you might make it out.

#1 Content Warning

Finally, let’s end on something that’s not scary in the overt way but does have ways to scare you if you’re not careful.

Content Warning is a game about a group of friends trying to get rich. How are they going to pull that off? They’re going to upload videos to a site, specifically, they’re going to upload scary videos!

You and your crew will jump down to the planet below and attempt to film scary stuff so you can get paid. Of course, that means putting yourself in situations that may not turn out well for you. However, if you do pull it off, you can upgrade your gear and get even better videos the next time.