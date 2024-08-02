Horses. They’re something that has been a part of human culture for a long time. Because of that, they are often featured in video games! Since these horses aren’t the most important part of the titles, these games aren’t ranked in any particular order, and more could be added later. So, allow us to show you some of the best horse games for the computer.

#15 Elden Ring

Shall we start out with a great game that everyone can be proud of after they play and die a few thousand times?

Elden Ring is, without a doubt, the best game FromSoftware has ever made. They truly took all the best aspects of its previous games, fused them together, and made something special. However, arguably, the best thing here is that you can ride around the vast world to do just about anything you want! That simple fact makes this a whole new experience!

That might sound like we’re overselling things, but we’re not. This is the real deal, and it’s part of the reason why the game is so beloved. Thankfully, the horse doesn’t die as much as you do.

#14 The Witcher 3

From one legendary game to another, The Witcher 3 might be able Geralt of Rivia, but it would be nothing without his good pal Roach! Yes, he named the horse “Roach,” and you will give that horse all the respect it deserves!

Regardless, Geralt and Roach will have quite the journey together once you start up the game, as you’ll have a vast realm to travel through. Within that realm are many dangers, including the numerous monsters that Geralt will need to put down with extreme prejudice.

So enjoy the monster hunt, and ride Roach as much as you can, okay?

#13 Red Dead Redemption 2

Well, if we’re going to do a list about horse games, shouldn’t we at least do one title that features a cowboy? After all, cowboys and horses go together like video gamers and nice TV/PC monitors to play them on!

Red Dead Redemption 2 is the prequel to Rockstar’s beloved Western, and you’ll play Arthur Morgan as he tries to understand his fate in this ever-changing world while riding with the Van de Linde Gang!

With questions mounting about what the gang’s fate will be and what they need to do to survive, you might find solace solely in getting on your horse and riding around in the world you find yourself in.

#12 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Admittedly, we forgot that The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim had horses, but given that it’s a medieval-style land, we shouldn’t be that surprised. Granted, since you’re a Dragonborn in the game and have special powers, having a horse doesn’t feel that important, now does it?

Regardless, as the Dragonborn, it’s your job to roam the land and kill the dragons that inhabit it so you can get stronger, all so you can beat a world-eating dragon at the end!

If you must have a horse to do that kind of thing, by all means! Or, just ditch the horse and have fun on foot!

#11 Darksiders II

When it comes to Darksiders II, you’re not just riding a horse; you’re riding a horse of the freaking apocalypse!

That’s right, you’re playing as Death, who has come to avenge his brother following the events of the first game. While War was a very aggressive being, Death is more precise and cunning in his approach, and upon his undead horse, you will bring your own kind of justice upon the land!

This series was arguably more fun than it should’ve been, so, if you get the chance to partake in this fun title, ride that undead horse for all it’s worth!

#10 Far Cry 6

Ubisoft’s open-world franchise has taken players around the world to try and stop madmen of all shapes and sizes. In Far Cry 6, you’ll head to the tropical island of Yara, which is ruled by a violent dictator who wants nothing more than to see everything as he feels it should be. That includes putting his young son on his throne when the time comes.

You aren’t up for letting that happen, so you become part of the revolution to take down this regime once and for all. Whether on foot, on horseback or in a vehicle, you’ll span the land and attempt to defeat his followers so you can bring the peace that the people deserve.

#9 Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

Here’s another game that you might not associate with horses, for obvious reasons, but Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain is a game that has them, and you can use them to complete missions and finish the story that is told.

By that, we mean that this game wraps up all the loose threads Hideo Kojima and others laid out within this saga. You’ll play as the legendary and infamous Big Boss one last time as the world prepares itself for a revolution unlike anything that’s been done before.

With big fights ahead, you’ll need all the help, and horses, you can get to make the future you desire.

#8 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Given the grand size of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, we should all be grateful that there are indeed horses to travel on here! This game puts you in the role of a male or female Viking who has come to what will be known as England at a key part in its history.

Factions of all types are trying to claim the land as their own, including your people, who are attempting to make this their official home.

You must fight for that claim, and that means you’ll have to go up against opposing armies, lay siege to castles, and even go up against the gods themselves! Think you can do that?

#7 Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Since we’re already within this universe, let’s talk about another game set there. In this case, we’re talking about Assassin’s Creed Odyssey! This time, instead of being a Viking, you’re going to be a Greek warrior set in a key time of civil conflict.

You start the game as an outcast, and must work to figure out the truth about your origins and help save Greece from threats both outside and in.

To do so, you must become the warrior you were destined to be! Fight against fierce groups, sail between the islands, ride horses everywhere else, and become a legend that Greece will be proud to speak of.

#6 Conan Exiles

If you’re looking for a game where horses are nice but aren’t that much of a focus, then get Conan Exiles. This MMO puts you in the age of Hyborian age as someone who is literally saved by Conan from death and now must forge their own path in this world.

What that means is up to you! You can choose to do things on your own, or, you can team up with other players to build cities, form communities, and band together against threats.

Just remember, in this place, there are more threats than just people and animals. Beware of the gods and the monsters they use, or else your life will end before it begins.

#5 The Sims 4 Horse Ranch Expansion

Oh, you want a game, or in this case an expansion, that is truly all about the horses? Fine, we can offer that to you, too. In The Sims 4 Horse Ranch Expansion, well, you get to have a horse ranch. It’s literally in the title!

Jokes aside, the game is about giving you a ranch life and seeing if you can live up to everything that comes with it. That means you’ll need to have horses, take care of them, grow the ranch where possible, and so on!

You can make true friendships with the horses, and see how the rest of the ranch community is by hanging out with them! So saddle up, you ranchhands!

#4 Kingdom Come Deliverance

In the medieval realms that we go to in the gaming space, horses are classic transportation, especially in games that are trying to be realistic to the times they’re set in. With Kingdom Come Deliverance, you’ll play Henry, a young man who is thrust into a civil war within the country of Bohemia. That conflict caused him to lose his family, his home, and sets him on a quest to make all who took that away from him pay.

To do so, you’ll learn to become a great warrior, join the resistance, and ride until you get your vengeance! Your choices affect the game’s story and how things go down, so be mindful of what you pick!

#3 Black Desert Online

Oh, you want a medieval-style game that isn’t based in reality in the slightest? Then you’ll want to check out Black Desert Online!

This massive MMORPG prides itself on being a title that “pushes boundaries.” For example, you can customize your character from top to bottom without issue. Make them who YOU want to be, and then go out into the world and have them act like YOU want them to act!

You can fight creatures of all shapes and sizes, join guilds, participate in wars, or do whatever you want! Yes, there are horses you can ride, but there are much cooler things to ride, too!

#2 Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

You want to go back to the more realistic stylings now? Make up your minds, people! In Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, you’ll get a true medieval experience by becoming a power player in a land full of struggle and conquest.

Specifically, you’ll try and make a house that is on par with the great lords of the land. To do so, you’ll ride out into battle, and barter with others who can help you get the power you so desire.

If you think you can be a lord worth following, then jump into the game and see if your mettle is worth enough and if your steel is sharp enough.

#1 Rival Stars Horse Racing Desktop Edition

In modern times, one of the main uses for horses isn’t just labor, it’s racing. Horse racing is a massive sport, and it’s still one that resonates with many people to this day. In Rival Stars Horse Racing Desktop Edition,you’ll become the head of a ranch who must try and make his horses racing legends!

This isn’t as simple as just getting a horse and racing it. You must raise it to be a prized stallion, and then, you put your riding skills to the test to see if you can stack up against other horses and riders.

It won’t be an easy challenge, but whether you play the story mode or go against people online, you will feel the rush of this sport.