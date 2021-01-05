15 Best Horse Riding Games

Horses may not be considered man’s best friend, but they sure are helpful. Get your saddle and prepare to mount up. In this list, we’re going over some of the best horse riding games available so far.

#15 Red Dead Redemption 1

Platform: PS3, Xbox 360

PS4 (Through PSNOW)

Xbox One (Through Backwards Compatibility)

Release Date: May 18, 2010

Genre: Action-adventure

Red Dead Redemption was such an iconic game. It was a title that threw players into the boots of John Marston as he attempted to track down his old gang and take them out. But we’re not here about the game narrative, we’re here about the horse riding. Developed by Rockstar Games, Red Dead Redemption had the playstyle of Grand Theft Auto.

Instead of stealing vehicles, you could take control of horses. Now you have your own horse as well and the controls are rather basic but hey it works right? Horses are based around stamina in which getting your mount to get a burst of speed will be determined by how much stamina it has. You can even find yourself riding a wagon being pulled by horses. Unfortunately, the horse mechanics are a bit stiff and there’s not a whole lot to them, but it’s enough to warrant a spot on our list.

#14 Shadow of Colossus Remake

Platform: PS4

Release Date: February 6, 2018

Genre: Action-adventure / Action / Adventure / Puzzle

Shadow of Colossus has been around for years, since the PlayStation 2. However, there was a remake that came out for the PlayStation 4 which offers not only a coat of fresh paint but some improved mechanics. In this game players have a horse companion named Agro, in fact, it’s the only companion available.

Agro is your main way of transportation around this game map with incredible speeds. This horse can bolt into action as you battle off the giant enemies or dash away to keep the protagonist safe. There was even some mechanics built into the game that allows players to get Agro bolting into a full sprint right away or stopping on a dime. This horse will be your partner throughout the game and using Agro won’t just be to get from point A to point B. Instead, players can think of Agro as just another tool during their exploration and battles.

#13 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Luna

Release Date: PC, PS4, Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S November 10, 2020

PS5 November 12, 2020

Genre: Action role-playing

Assassin’s Creed has been around for ages now and some of the more recent installments feature a massive open world. It’s a ton of exploring players are forced to go through but luckily the past few titles have given our protagonist access to a horse. However, instead of going back to past installments, I’m going to instead put a focus on the latest release available at the time of writing this description, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Now we know that the horse in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is not accurate in terms of the breed and locations based within the game, that’s not to say it’s completely out of character for the horse featured in Valhalla to be featured in England. Much like the previous installments for Assassin’s Creed, players can summon their horse and use it to further explore parts of the map.

There are also additional stables that you can purchase a new horse mount but it’s not anything that would change the stats of the horse. In order to get your horse stats up within Valhalla, you’ll need to train it within the village stable. Instead, these horses that can be bought simply change out the cosmetics of the horse.

#12 Secrets of the Magic Crystals

Platform: PC

Release Date: February 4, 2010

Genre: Casual, Indie

Secrets of the Magic Crystals is all about horses as you take control of a horse-breeding farm. Set in a fantasy setting, players are tasked with watching over the horses and taking care of them. This means healing them when they’re sick or buying objects for them such as new horseshoes. There are even missions for your horses to go on. However, since this is a fantasy setting, the type of horses you can breed can be anything from a Unicorn to a Pegasus.

#11 Riding Club Championships

Platform: PC

Release Date: September 28, 2016

Genre: Action, Free to Play, Racing, Sports

If you’re after some competitive horse games then check into Riding Club Championships. This is a free to play video game title which is based around online competitions or solo gameplay. Players will be taking part in a series of challenges from show jumping, barrel racing, pole bending, agility, and jump agility.

As mentioned, this is an online game so you can face against other players or friends. When you’re not actively competing in a challenge, players can tend to their horses such as grooming or simply hang out in a chat room. Furthermore, you can make your own custom course for players to compete in along with a voting system to determine who wins.

#10 Rival Stars Horse Racing: Desktop Edition

Platform: PC

Release Date: June 25, 2020

Genre: Casual, Racing, Simulation, Sports, Strategy

Rival Stars Horse Racing: Desktop Edition is a lot like our previous point, Riding Club Championships. However, this particular game is all about races. Players will be able to breed for the perfect champion horse, customize its characteristics and the gear it sports. From there, you’ll race your horse which can be done at your leisure or online against other players and friends. You can even display the trophies a horse has won. As you start to breed for more racehorses you can hire caretakers to tend to the foals while you focus on winning the next big race.

#9 The Sims 3 Pets

Platform: PC, PS3, OS X, Xbox 360, Nintendo 3DS

Release Date: October 18, 2011

Genre: Life simulation game

The Sims is a game franchise that’s been around for years and with each new mainline installment, there’s a slew of expansions released. For The Sims 3, we have an expansion completely dedicated to pets. With this expansion, not only do you have the ability to have pets in your Sims world, but they can be controlled as well. In fact, this expansion was the first to bring out a horse into the franchise which gave players the ability to see if their Sim has what it takes to tame a wild horse.

#8 Kingdom Come Deliverance

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Release Date: February 13, 2018

Genre: Action role-playing

Kingdom Come Deliverance is an action RPG that follows a medieval war during 1403. This is an immersive open-world with choices and consequences. Being that this game is set during the medieval era there is plenty of horses featured throughout. Some horses are used to help farmworkers, others as a domestic animal to get civilians from place to place. Likewise, there are horses used for war. In this game, every horse has a strength and weakness so it’s not like a one size fits all situation with Kingdom Come Deliverance. You’ll need to find the horse that suits your needs.

Depending on the situation, you might find yourself also having to get a horse that’s capable of battles. As a result, you’ll want to ensure that your steed has the necessary equipment available such as head and body armor. Fortunately, you won’t have to watch your faithful companion bite the bullet. Instead, in this game, if your horse finds its HP depleted then just like in real life, it will lay on the ground until its health regenerates. Okay, maybe it’s not like in real life.

#7 Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

Platform: PC

Release Date: March 30, 2020

Genre: Strategy, action role-playing, Simulation

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord is still in early access at the time of writing this description so there may be some changes compared to what we have written down in the future. Still, this action RPG has been filled with an active community of players and it’s received some rather positive reviews so far. Horses in this game are considered another means to further help tide the wave of battle in your favor. Using a mount can help cover a large area quickly while using your protagonist to battle against those unfortunate enough not to have a mount. You can ride your horse into a crowd and swing your sword to hopefully take enemies out again speed your way to the next destination. Similar to our previous point, Kingdom Come Deliverance, there is a variety of horses with different stats.

#6 Black Desert Online

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Android, iOS

Release Date: PC March 3, 2016

Xbox One March 4, 2019

PS4 August 22, 2019

Steam May 24, 2017

iOS, Android December 2019

Genre: MMORPG

Black Desert Online was quite the popular MMORPG for its level of detail and gameplay mechanics. Set in a fantasy world, players still need a horse to go through this game. Since this game doesn’t have a fast travel option, going from place to place requires players to either travel by foot or a better and quicker option, travel by a horse. There’s even a process to go about obtaining a horse. You’ll need to first tame a horse which can be tricky as it will require two particular items, a Capturing Rope and a Lump of Raw Sugar. Since there’s no guaranteed way of capturing a horse to tame, you’ll want a few of these items on standby in case the horse gets away.

From there it’s a mini-game to obtain the horse. If you’re successful then you’ll get a horse ready to travel with. However, to get some of the more impressive horses then you’ll need to breed mounts which is quite a lengthy read if you’re wanting a particular style horse.

#5 Conan Exiles

Conan Exiles

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Release Date: May 8, 2018

Genre: Action-adventure, survival

Conan Exiles is an MMO survival game and a pretty popular one at that. Being a survival game, horses will be extremely useful. If you’re familiar with the Conan franchise then you know the world is a harsh one and being within the Exiled Lands, getting around to find resources and goods quickly is not only a benefit with a horse but at times means of life or death. Horses in this game can act like pets there’s nothing to them until you equip one with a saddle.

From there it becomes a mount and fortunately, it’s a game that focuses on the actual saddle you use to determine the stats for the horse. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t influence the horse with XP. In fact, when you have a horse, you’ll see stats rise just from riding the mount passively or if you enter combat with the horse. Speaking of combat, horses in this game can be used to race away from danger or as another means to further put some distance between you an enemy.

#4 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Platform: PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Switch

Release Date: PC, PS3, Xbox 360 November 11, 2011

PS4, Xbox One October 28, 2016

Switch November 17, 2017

Genre: Action role-playing, Open world

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is a game that just won’t go away. After being released back in 2011, the video game is just as relevant today with new editions being put out for the latest platforms. We probably don’t need to go into detail about what Skyrim is at this point, but it’s worth pointing out that horses were pretty useful in this RPG.

Horses were another means of travel and at one point, that’s all the horses were good for in Skyrim. It wouldn’t be until a patch post-launch that gave players the ability to use combat while on a horse. There wasn’t much difference between the standard horses you can purchase from a stable, but there were some unique mounts that could only be obtained through certain quests. For instance, Shadowmere is a unique horse that can only be obtained when you completed the Dark Brotherhood questline. Not only did it visually look unique but it had more strength than other horses which made it a bit more useful in combat.

#3 The Witcher 3

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX, Switch

Release Date: PC, PS4, Xbox One May 19, 2015

Switch October 15, 2019

PS5, XSX 2021

Genre: Action role-playing

When you first think back to your faithful steed in Witcher 3, you might just remember Roach’s AI being buggy. There’s no telling where you would find Roach in this game. However, since the bugs have cleared, Roach is a rather tame animal these days. Much like other RPG titles on this list, horses in The Witcher 3 is just another means of traversing the world quickly.

By equipping different items to your horse, you’ll find that Roach’s stats will change such as giving a saddle will allow Roach to gallop longer or saddlebags to increase the storage limit. Combat is available for players as well while on horseback, but there is a catch. Roach can get scared which means if its fear level becomes too high then it will toss the player. Fortunately, you can counter this by equipping Horse Blinders.

#2 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Platform: Nintendo Switch, Wii U

Release Date: March 3, 2017

Genre: Action-adventure

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild might be the best Zelda game release on the market. It’s certainly has a massive following and since its launch, this is a game that’s become a must-have for the Nintendo Switch. Being an open-world Zelda game, there is a ton of exploring, and fortunately, Link has a few means to traverse the world.

However, you can’t have a Link without a mount such as Epona, although that will require an Amiibo to unlock. In this game, there are actually quite a few different mounts and horses to pick from. There’s even a bear if you’re bold enough to mount the animal. As mentioned, there are several different kinds of mounts available that require Link to tame these animals in order to be used to traverse the world. Each horse can be a bit different in terms of stats. It all more or less varies outside of some of the more iconic mounts such as the Giant Horse. While these horses can help Link move from one destination to the next, they also can be useful ramming through enemies.

#1 Red Dead Redemption 2 / RDO

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia

Release Date: PS4, Xbox One, October 26, 2018

Release date : PC November 5, 2019

Stadia November 19, 2019

Genre: Action-adventure

Come on, you knew this was going to make the number one pick right? We started our list off with the first Red Dead Redemption title and we’re ending it with Red Dead Redemption 2. The sequel adds so much more content for players to go through in the game such as horses. Now there’s more of a variety of horses available which will have different stats.

Using a horse is crucial in the world of Red Dead Redemption 2. It’s how your protagonist will travel and even become useful in combat, whether you’re racing away from the law or using your horse to help lasso an enemy. You can even take your horse to different stables in order to upgrade some stats, buy gear, or just change up the look of your steed.

Bonus Games

Starters Order 6

Platform: PC

Release Date: June 29, 2016

Genre: Simulation, Sports, Strategy

Starters Order 6 is a rather in-depth horse racing management game. Players will be building up stables and breeding horses while also taking the role of a jockey to race against the competition. This game features a bit of menu-heavy management so if you’re after more fine detailed horse racing games then this might be worth the purchase.

Darksiders 1

Platform: PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Switch, Wii U

Release Date: January 5, 2010

Original Version

PS3, Xbox 360 January 5, 2010

PC September 23, 2010

Warmastered Edition

PS4, Xbox One November 22, 2016

PC November 29, 2016

Wii U May 23, 2017

Switch April 2, 2019

Genre: Hack and Slash, Action-adventure

Darksiders released back in 2010 as a hack-and-slash action-adventure game. Following a story of Armageddon, players step into the role of War, one of the four horsemen of the apocalypse. During the game, War obtains Ruin, a Clydesdale that’s shrouded by fire and smoke. Unfortunately, the horse is not obtained at the start of the game but when you do get control of Ruin, players can use the horse to traverse the world or as an aid in combat.

Darksiders 2

Platform: PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Wii U, Switch

Release Date: August 14, 2012

Original Version

PC, PS3, Xbox 360 August 14, 2012

Wii U November 18, 2012

Deathinitive Edition

PS4, Xbox One October 27, 2015

PC November 5, 2015

Switch September 26, 2019

Genre: Action role-playing, hack and slash

The sequel to Darksiders 2 offers players more hack-and-slash content. This time around the developers took the frustration that players expressed with how long it took to get Ruin in the first game and provided a mount at the start of Darksiders 2. Instead of Ruin, players are given Despair. Again, much like Ruin, Despair offers players the ability to traverse the world and how Despair charge against enemies.