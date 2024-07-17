The Precinct Interview – Gameplay, Story, Development Update & More

Get ready to step into the dark and gritty underworld of Averno City. In the upcoming game, The Precinct players will be newly minted beat cops trying their hardest to keep their city from spiraling out of control. As criminals attempt to thrive, it’s your job to protect the innocent and remove those seeking chaos.

Fortunately, we had the chance to speak with Lewis Boadle, Fallen Tree Games’ Art Director and co-founder. During our interview, we learned a little more about what players can expect from this upcoming game.

Gameranx: Players are stepping into the role of a rookie cop who is also seeking the truth behind the mysterious death of their father. Could you elaborate more on the premise?

Lewis: You play as a rookie beat cop fresh out of the Academy, exploring and dealing with the ever-shifting criminal underbelly of Averno City. The plot of the game also requires players to solve the mystery of their father’s murder in the line of duty following a fully voiced questline in the open world. As and when you solve crimes and take down gangs, you learn more about the people you work with as well. There is a lot for players to uncover in the game.

Gameranx: We know the game is set in the 1980s. Was there a particular reason you chose this period?

Lewis: Nostalgia (the founders of the company are… of a certain age, shall we say) and the relative ‘low-tech’ allows for more interesting gameplay systems. There is no internet, no facial recognition, no computer hacking, no cell-phones. It’s an environment that is better suited to visceral, analogue activities such as muscle car pursuits and shootouts!

Gameranx: Does The Precinct have connections to American Fugitive?

Lewis: Although it’s not a ‘sequel’, it’s set in the same universe, and you may find the odd easter egg in the game relating to AF.

Gameranx: Are there unlocks or the ability to move up the ranks in this game?

Lewis: Yes. You can progress up a limited number of ranks as you earn XP. You’ll always be a uniformed beat cop, but you’ll be able to unlock new vehicles, weapons, and patrol types. Naturally there are upgrade trees as well.

Gameranx: Since procedurally generated crimes occur in this world, can players continue playing the game after reaching the end of the main campaign? Also, what are some unexpected calls players might get while on shift?

Lewis: Yes, they can. That was one of the things we wanted to differentiate from American Fugitive. Players have the option to confront other gangs and gather a variety of in-game items. The spontaneously crime generation feature ensures that the game delivers nearly limitless gameplay possibilities.

Gameranx: Can multiple calls come in simultaneously for players, and do we have to decide what calls to take?

Lewis: Players won’t get multiple calls simultaneously, but they will come across crimes of different origins and severity as they explore Averno City.

Gameranx: Can you explain how the support system works? I understand that you can summon aid in various forms to help deal with crimes, but is there a limit or cooldown?

Lewis: As you perform your duties diligently, you fill a support bar that can be used to call for various kinds of support. There is a cooldown period, as the support bar needs to be filled before it can be used. For example, imagine you are in a helicopter chase. As long as you’re locked onto your target, the bar fills quickly, allowing you to request vehicle support. Then, you fill the bar again and request spikes, making it easier for ground units to catch up with the perpetrator.

Gameranx: Are there any plans to release a demo before the game launches into the marketplace?

Lewis: Yes, we are considering releasing a demo before the game’s release date.

Gameranx: Are there post-launch plans for The Precinct?

Lewis: We will explore opportunities if they make sense to move the story forward. It also depends on the reception the game receives.

Gameranx: Can you update us on where you’re at in the development process?

Lewis: We are nearly there. The game was planned to release on August 15, 2024, but we’ve decided to give it a little more time for some final polishing and bug fixing. We want to ensure we can give our players the best experience possible. While we don’t have a specific date yet, the game is coming out in Fall 2024.

Gameranx: When can we expect to see more from The Precinct?

Lewis: Between now and the release of the game, we have plans to share more about the game, especially the story.

As mentioned earlier, The Precinct was planned for a release next month. However, the development team requires more time to work on the game before launching it into the marketplace. So, we can look towards a release sometime this fall.