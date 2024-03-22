Dragon’s Dogma 2: How To Escape Jail & Get An Unbreakable Key

No jail can keep you locked up for long.

Do the crime, you’ve got to do the time in Dragon’s Dogma 2. The crime system is a strange artifact from the first game — and it isn’t exactly clear how it works when you first start the game. This isn’t Skyrim, so you won’t have to deal with high bounties on your head or teleporting guards. Instead, you’ll get stuck in a jail cell and forced to wait for two days for any crime you commit. And no, stealing isn’t considered a crime in this game.

The only two crimes are attacking people in major settlements or trespassing in areas you don’t belong. Trespassing in Vernworth Castle at night will result in a stay at the jail. And escape isn’t always easy. Depending on your luck, you may be stuck in a cell with no easy escape route. There are multiple methods for escaping or breaking into the jail, but we’re going to share a surefire method that’ll get you out every single time. All you need is a key.

How To Escape From Jail

Jail (or Gaol as they call it in Dragon’s Dogma 2) is where you’ll be sent if you’re caught committing a crime. When guards attack and defeat you, they’ll drag you off to jail. You won’t die — you’ll be stuck in a jail cell. Jail stays last for two days. After being released, your crimes will be forgiven, and you’ll be given all your gear back after leaving the jail area.

There are essentially three methods to escape from jail.

Bribing Guards : Rattle the cell door and a guard will approach. You can pay him a high fund and they’ll release you. Usually this is about 50% of the gold you’re currently carrying. Extremely steep pricing.

: Rattle the cell door and a guard will approach. You can pay him a high fund and they’ll release you. Usually this is about of the gold you’re currently carrying. Extremely steep pricing. Breaking Out : If you’re lucky, there may be a weak wall in your cell. Break it and follow the sewer path to the escape route. Check every wall of the cell. If it leads into another cell, break through another weak wall to escape.

: If you’re lucky, there may be a in your cell. Break it and follow the sewer path to the escape route. Check every wall of the cell. If it leads into another cell, break through another weak wall to escape. Using Keys: You can use Makeshift Jail Keys to escape. You’ll need to get x3 Makeshift Jail Keys to use the back entrance of the jail. Or you can get a perfect, reusable key.

Makeshift Gaol Keys are extremely rare items that cost 3,000 G each. You can purchase Makeshift Gaol Keys at the following locations.

Makeshift Gaol Keys x2 : Checkpoint Rest Town from Ibrahim’s Scrap Store . He sells two keys you can purchase. This won’t be enough to escape jail from the back-entrance.

: from . He sells two keys you can purchase. This won’t be enough to escape jail from the back-entrance. Makeshift Gaol Key x1: Melve from the travelling merchant near the front gate. He sells one key. With all three keys, you’ll be able to escape one time.

This method costs at least 9,000 g — which is much cheaper than bribing guards but isn’t the best way. To make sure you can escape every single time, you’ll want to get a permanent, reusable jail key.

How To Get A Permanent Jail Key

To get a permanent jail key, you’ll need to progress the main story. Meet with Knight Captain Brant in Vernworth at night and ask about the magistrate. This begins the story quest ‘The Caged Magistrate‘ — Brant will give you a key. This is a temporary key that you can only use during this mission, but if you’re clever you can keep it forever.

Permanent Jail Key Location :

: Begin the main story quest ‘ The Caged Magistrate ‘ by talking to Brant in Vernworth . Ask about the ‘magistrate’ to start the quest.

‘ by talking to Brant in . Ask about the ‘magistrate’ to start the quest. Brant will give you the Gaol Key . This is a temporary item that you can only keep during this quest.

. This is a temporary item that you can only keep during this quest. With the key, travel to Checkpoint Rest Town . Find Ibrahim’s Scrap Store — and select the ‘ Forgeries ‘ option. For 5,000 g he will make a perfect copy of the Gaol Key .

. Find — and select the ‘ ‘ option. For he will make a perfect copy of the . Wait two days then return to pick up your forgery. The item works exactly like the normal key. This is a permanent jail escape solution.

Now you can complete the quest for Brant, return the key, and still have a spare you can use to escape whenever you want. Now that’s a useful trick of the trade.