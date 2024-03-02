Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: How To Beat Yin & Yang, Galian Beast, Roche & More | Ch. 11 Bosses

Chapter 11 has more bosses per capita than any other sequence so far in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. There are five unskippable bosses in or around the Nibel Region — and they’re all loaded with weird gimmicks. Some of them switch affinities and unleash different types of attacks, either magic or physical, while you’re forced to fight solo. Others become immune to certain types of damage, forcing you to swap strategies on the fly. And the less said about the final boss of the chapter the better. This series of bosses will test all of your skills and force you to use under-utilized characters like Cait Sith extensively. If you haven’t been playing with Cait, you’re going to have to get used to him fast.

Boss: Diabolic Variant

Weakness : Ice

: Ice Destroying the tentacles on its right arm will pressure it. It will summon a clone once it has taken enough damage.

The Diabolic Variant is a mutant found at the top of the abandoned reactor in Gongaga. Cloud and Yuffie will team up to fight this minor boss. Equip Ice Materia before the battle begins. Ice isn’t required, but it will do high damage to the tentacles on its right arm. Use Ice Ninjitsu with Yuffie to continue to hammer the arm from range while hitting its weakness.

After taking enough damage and staggering it once, it will summon a clone. Save up your Limit Break or Synergy Abilities and use them now to wipe out one of the clones very quickly — especially if you use Synergy to target the right arm and pressure it.

Boss: Yin & Yang

Weakness : Fire

: Fire Becomes pressured when either head is incapacitated, but the remaining head will go berserk.

Cait Sith will encounter this boss while exploring Shinra Manor’s underground lab. After splitting up from the group, Yin & Yang will appear at the end of the Ventilation Control area. Equip Assess, Healing and Fire Materia before entering this boss fight.

Cait Sith is tricky to use. Summon your Moogle partner and Cait Sith will do more damage in close-range, or you can hop off and let your Moogle fight on its own, drawing attention away from your main cat.

This boss, like others in Shinra Manor, will swap between magic attacks and physical attacks. The right head uses physical, while the left head uses magic like Thunder. Barrier Materia and Haste are also useful here to protect Cait Sith against various types of attacks and keep your ATB gauge charged. When you’re low on ATB, swap to on-foot and hit the boss with ranged attacks.

Like any tough boss, Summons will help. Unlock any of the new summons from Chadley’s Combat Simulator and equip to Cait Sith before this battle begins to give yourself the boss possible chance at victory.

Boss: Forgotten Specimen

Weakness : N/A

: N/A Inflicting enough physical damage will make it resistant to physical attacks, while magic damage will make it resistant to magic attacks. Forcing it to switch resistances multiple times will pressure it. Physical damage will dispell Reflect, while magic damage will dispell Shield.

A complex boss found at the end of the Shinra Manor dungeon. Before leaving the underground, Hojo will summon this rampaging monster. It has two forms — a physical form and a magical form. It is resistant to physical damage in physical form, and resistant to magic in magical form. Physical form is blue, while magical form is pink.

To force it to change forms, hit it with the opposite type of damage. After it changes forms four times, it will become pressured. This fight can get tricky when you’re stuck with Cait Sith, Aerith and Barret in the same party. None of them are tough damage dealers like Cloud, so equip Magnify Materia to keep your party healed. Prayer also works if you’ve ranked it up.

In the last phase, it will stop changing forms and instead become totally immune to damage. The only way to make it vulnerable is to pressure it — target the two arms with the opposite type of damage to cripple them. The physical arm can only be damaged with magic while the magical arm can only be damaged with physical. The trickiest part of this fight is being prepared for every damage type you’re required to exploit.

Boss: Galian Beast

Weakness : Fire

: Fire Inflicting enough damage will pressure him. Making him flinch during Inner Turmoil or Chaotic Consumption will make him easier to pressure until he recovers.

Vincent transforms into a werewolf and initiates another tough boss fight before you can leave the Shinra Manor basement. The Galian Beast is a hard-hitting and fast opponent, so equip Fire Materia and plenty of healing before entering this fight. Also, set your Synergy Abilities so Cloud, Barret and Cait Sith can work together. Even simple non-attack Synergies like United Refocus will help here.

Like Assess advises, hit the Galian Beast with Fire while it is using Inner Turmoil or Chaotic Consumption. Hitting him with elemental weaknesses or dealing high damage with ranged attacks will cause him to flinch. After that, deal damage with Braver or other powerful attacks.

Barret’s Bonus Rounds or Cloud’s Disorder really help here. Moogle Knuckle is one of Cait Sith’s better attacks. I recommend avoiding his random abilities as they can do more harm than good.

In the 2nd Phase, it will launch fireballs while attached to the high wall — dodge far away, as these explosions are massive. Use ranged attacks to knock him free. Barret’s Focused Shot or Maximum Fury works well here, just don’t switch characters or he’ll target Barret. Provoke Materia is also helpful when equipped on Cait Sith if you don’t plan on using him directly. Keep hammering the boss with Limit Break, Synergy Abilities, and your Summon. Alexander, Odin or any other Summon you equip will help a lot in this fight.

Boss: Roche

Weakness : N/A

: N/A Inflicting damage after he performs special attacks will pressure him.

One final boss awaits. After leaving Shinra Manor, Roche will appear and challenge Cloud to a duel. This is an extremely challenging boss that requires precision timing. It isn’t a long boss, but you may need to practice before entering this fight. Equip Cloud with Assess and other Materia you might need before entering the fight.

Dodge his special attacks and counterattack to pressure him. You’re better off guarding than evading many of his attacks — they’re tough to avoid, so using guard will protect you from taking too much damage. You can also practice Perfect Guard to deflect his attacks completely. Take this fight slow and wait for him to attack. After he attacks, counterattack — even basic attacks will pressure him briefly. The goal isn’t to deal damage but to Stagger him.

Once staggered, use Cloud’s Infinity’s End will deal enough damage to reach the second phase. Charged attacks [Hold Attack] can launch him in the 2nd phase and keep him juggled for longer periods, building his stagger meter. Save your Limit Break and use it after the second stagger to end this fight.