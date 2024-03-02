Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: How To Get The Pirate King’s Treasure | Bosses & Locations

Unlocked in Chapter 12, Cloud and friends will gain access to the Tiny Bronco. This airplane-turned-boat gives you the ability to freely roam the Meridian Sea, and with this new freedom is a quest to hunt down lost pirate’s treasure. Located on the dock of Costa Del So, the treasure chest contains a map with four lost locations. There’s a powerful fiend at each grotto guarding a valuable treasure. If you find all four pieces, you’ll be able to transmute a useful treasure. Here’s everything you need to know about the Pirate King’s Treasure.

Use the chest on the Costa Del Sol dock to find a treasure map. The map shows four locations on the Meridian Sea. Each location has a powerful fiend and a piece of a powerful accessory. Collect all four pieces to transmute a unique end-game accessory. You can complete the four grottos in any order, but this is the order we completed them in.

Grotto #1: Hueyacoatl

Pirate King’s Grotta Gamma: Located to the northeast of Costa Del Sol. Take the Tiny Bronco up through the rocky shoals to find this grotto, guarded by a powerful fiend.

Hueyacoatl

Weakness: Wind

Alternates between a Low Voltage state and a Supercharged state in which it continually emits electricity. Attacking it while it is Supercharged will cause it to unleash a paralyzing bolt of lightning, but also pressure it. Exploiting its weakness with a strong wind attack will generate electric charge while also making it susceptible to being pressured.

Grotto #2: Sea Dragon

Pirate King’s Grotto Delta: Travel north from the previous grotto to reach a large island to the south of Midgar. In the northwest corner of this island there’s a small inlet with a dock.

Sea Dragon

Weakness: Lightning

When enveloped in its Galvanizing Flames, it will unleash powerful, fiery counterattacks. Poisoning it will quench its flames and pressure it. Only lightning-aspected attacks will fill the stagger gauge.

Grotto #3: Brineborn Demon

Pirate King’s Grotto Beta: Located to the southeast of Junon. Follow the shore from the giant cannon city. Just south of the normal explorable region, you’ll find a dock leading to this treasure site.

Brineborn Demon

Weakness: Fire

It will become pressured when it assumes a Counterstance. After a certain amount of time passes, it will unleash Graviga on the party and revert to its normal stance. Staggering it while in its Counterstance will prevent it from using Graviga.

Grotto #4: Ogre Raider

Pirate King’s Grotto Alpha: Found far south of Costa Del Sol. Travel further south from the Gongaga Region port and circle the rocks to reach this hidden port.

Ogre Raider

Weakness: Ice

Inflicting enough damage by exploiting its elemental weakness will pressure it. As the battle progresses, it will grow incensed. Its power intensifies with each roar it emits, reaching its apex after the third.

Crafting The Corsair’s Compass

Collect all four pieces, then open the Item Transmuter in your menu. Select the Accessories Tab then craft the Corsair’s Compass.

Corsair’s Compass: Partitions ATB gauge into 3 segments a short period after using 5 types of commands.

After crafting the compass, a special cutscene will trigger. The compass also leads to treasure. Follow the pointer to discover hidden treasure on the Meridian Sea. The compass will point out Pirate’s Jetsam containers. What are those for? You’ll have to wait and see. For now, finding Pirate’s Jetsam just got a whole lot easier. Enter areas of your map that are uncovered and you can’t miss the purple treasure containers.