Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann Might Be Moving Away From Big Games

Naughty Dog is a significant name for Sony PlayStation. Over the years, the studio has turned out some incredibly detailed and narrative-driven games. However, all this work to deliver something that captivates fans is no easy task. In fact, one of the big names attached to so many major releases from the studio, Neil Druckmann, is keen on dialing his involvement back on big game development.

Thanks to VGC, we’re finding out about an interview that featured Neil Druckmann. While speaking with rapper Logic, the famed developer spoke about how Uncharted 2 was the real start to the stress he felt when making games. At the time, Naughty Dog made enough money and kept Sony happy with Uncharted. That warranted the production of a sequel, which the team felt was something that would blow players away.

Once released, Naughty Dog was no longer under the radar, and they were now looking to ensure that they didn’t simply offer the same thing on repeat. That’s when the push to make something bigger and better came. Unfortunately, that amount of stress and management is not easy to handle. There’s a lot of time that gets spent on these games, which means being pulled away from family.

We don’t know how many big projects Neil might have left in him, but they already have the idea of moving to something that’s less stressful while maintaining a creative outlet. We know that Neil has previously taken on the work to ensure HBO’s The Last of Us adaptation was a success, and it might have opened up the door for a new potential venture outside of games.

Regardless, we don’t expect an immediate departure from big games. We don’t know what exactly Naughty Dog has in the works right now. However, it was unveiled not too long ago that Neil Druckmann had come up with the next concept for The Last of Us. That would pave the way for a third chapter, and likely new source material for the HBO show to adapt if the game manages to make its way out before they finish the entirety of The Last of Us Part II.

We know that the second season of The Last of Us is currently being filmed. Likewise, the next season won’t be able to tell the entire storyline featured in The Last of Us Part II. That should open up the possibility of a third season being announced.