Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: How To Beat Dyne & Anuran Suppressor | Ch. 8 Bosses Guide

Barret’s backstory is revealed in an emotional solo boss battle against Dyne in Chapter 8 of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. The gunman has lost his mind after losing everything to Shinra and now Barret has to take care of him. If you’ve been skipping Barret and don’t have his weapon abilities unlocked, this can be a much more difficult fight. Make sure to use Maximum Fury to make this tough battle a lot easier in the second half. Next, you’ll face off against Shinra Executive Palmer in a throwdown with the Anuran Suppressor. The bouncing frog-shaped robot can be stunned with Synergy Abilities or after smacking Palmer during one of his taunts. These are two epic boss fights — get a few more tips and strategies in the full guide below.

Boss: Dyne

Weakness : Fire

: Fire Inflicting enough damage will pressure him. When his HP is reduced, he will fuse with scrap metal to perform powerful attacks. During this time, he will be difficult to pressure. However, destroying a discrete part will interrupt his attacks and make him more susceptible to being staggered.

This is a solo battle with Barret. Before entering the fight, equip Assess Materia. Fire is a weakness, but it does not pressure him in any special way. You can safely ignore Fire Materia and still complete the battle. You’ll also want to unlock the Maximum Fury weapon ability. This ability makes the second phase of the boss much easier.

At the start of the battle, use Steelskin to protect Barret. Use the bits of cover to avoid attacks and dive behind debris when Dyne uses Firebombs and other powerful attacks. The first phase ends when Dyne is at about 60% health.

Use Bonus Rounds to deal more pressure damage. When he is pressured, you’ll fill the stagger meter faster with this ability. The second phase gets much, much more difficult — Dyne clears the arena so you won’t have debris to hide behind. He also summons mechanical appendages to help him.

When Dyne summons appendages, they can be targeted. You’ll have a brief window to destroy them before they hit Barret. Use Maximum Fury immediately to wipe out the scrap heads — some attacks can be eliminated entirely if you act fast. Destroying all of Dyne’s arms will interrupt his attack and leave him pressured.

Boss: Anuran Suppressor

Weakness : Thunder

: Thunder Landing limit attacks or synergy abilities will flip it over. Attacking the cockpit while in his overturned state will deal significant damage. Landing several powerful offensive abilities while Palmer is taunting will pressure it.

The real boss is the Anuran Suppressor, an oversized machine piloted by Palmer — one of the Shinra executives at the Gold Saucer. You’ll have all party members to fight. For this battle, equip Thunder Materia and set your Synergy Abilities in the Folio. If you haven’t been using them, Synergy Abilities are charged by using ABT. Using any ABT will fill the Synergy Meter by one blue point. Most Synergy Abilities cost 4-5 blue points for two characters. Swap around and use ABT as soon as possible to charge everyone’s meter.

Synergy Abilities are practically mini Limit Breaks and they’re much easier to unlock early. If you use Haste, you’ll be able to charge these even faster.

The most important thing to remember for this fight — target Palmer when he appears. He’ll periodically jump out of his mech to taunt you. Hit him with a ranged attack or spell and you’ll instantly pressure the robot.

During the second phase, target one of the legs and destroy it to deal extreme pressure damage and stagger him. Remember, the parts are also weak to Thunder. Palmer is vulnerable to any type of skill, but the extra parts of the robot require Synergy Abilities or a lot of damage with Thunder.

When the robot is flipped over, target the head to deal extra pressure damage. This is harder than it seems — using magic attacks is easier in this instance.