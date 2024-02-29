Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: How To Beat Glide De Choco | Bonds of Trust Guide

Cosmo Canyon introduces a flying chocobo to make traversing this vast region just a little easier. And while flying around is pretty simple when it comes to exploration, completing the Glide De Choco minigame is a whole lot harder. There are techniques the game really doesn’t explain required to complete these three challenges, and we’re aiming to get the best score possible. If you want to get some valuable rewards, you’ll want to fly through every single ring in all three training courses.

How To Unlock Glide De Choco

Glide De Choco is a minigame tied into the quest Bonds of Trust. Talk to Kamaria in the Chocobo Ranch in the Cosmo Canyon Region. She’ll request you fly through her ring course. Before you can do that, you’ll need to catch a Chocobo. Starting this quest will mark the location of the flying Chocobo mount.

Go to the quest marker to find Aponi, a special chocobo that can fly on the wooden landings dotted all over Cosmo Canyon. Next, travel to the Training Course Marker near the Cosmo Canyon Airstrip.

Glide De Chocobo – Training Course 1

Rewards:

Rank 1: Moogle Medal x2

Rank 2: Divine Heartwood x5

Rank 3: Weapon: Crescent Sickle (Yuffie)

Talk to the NPC at the first Training Course. This begins the Glide De Chocobo mini-game. Glide through rings and collect points before touching the ground — and fly over the wind currents to gain height. You’ll need to earn 3600 points.

Note: Hit every score ring — including the final two 500 Rings — to reach Rank 3.

Glide De Chocobo – Training Course 2

Rewards:

Rank 1: Moogle Medal x2

Rank 2: Chromite Ore x5

Rank 3: Cosmotite Ore x1

For the second training course, you’ll need to dive sharply and pull up. When diving hard, pull up and you’ll gain a burst of height. To complete this course, remember to dive hard then pull up — hold the stick straight up after diving to gain height.

Glide De Chocobo – Training Course 3

Rewards:

Rank 1: Moogle Medal x2

Rank 2: Sapphire

Rank 3: Barrier Materia Earrings

At the start of the run, wait until the two rings cross each other — hold to launch right after they pass. By the time you glide down, they’ll return and you’ll get both. To catch all the rings in this stage, you’ll need to master diving and rising. Dive and then rise to gain height.

At the final rings, dive and swoop up at the very upper edge of the ring below. You’ll need as much height as possible to collect the yellow ring and get both of the last two rings in the sequence. Get those last rings and you’ll complete this difficult minigame.