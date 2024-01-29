Palworld: How To Get Your First Mount

Go for a ride on your new favorite Pal.

Picking your first mount is important in Palworld — before you can start flying, you’ll want a faster land-based Pal you can ride. There are two options very early in the game. You can ride a boar-like creature called the Rushoar. This Pal is available to ride at Level 6. Or you can start riding a graceful deer at Level 12. The deer is a massive upgrade and found very close to the Plateau of Beginnings. If you really want to get a good mount, I really recommend waiting until Level 12. But both of these mounts are available very early in the game. Here’s how to get them.

How To Unlock Your First Mount

To get your first mount, you’ll need to reach Level 6 and explore to the northwest of the Plateau of Beginnings. Progress west toward the huge tower in the distance, then explore the area around the Desolate Church, the King Alpaca Boss and Seated Realm of the Frozen Wings. We’re looking for Rushoar. They spawn in the area of the map with the red trees.

How To Get The First Mount : Find Rushoar in the area west of the Rayne Syndicate Tower . They are typically Level 6 and look like boars . Once you catch one, return to your base. We can’t ride them yet.

: Find in the area west of the . They are typically and look like . Once you catch one, return to your base. We can’t ride them yet. Build the Pal Gear Workbench and reach Level 6 to unlock the Rushoar Saddle. The Rushoar Saddle requires Leather — defeat more random Rushoar and other Pals in the same region to collect random Leather drops.

Once the Rushoar Saddle is constructed at the Pal Gear Workbench, you will be able to ride your Rushoar.

With the Rushoar Saddle added to your Key Items , add Rushoar to your main party. Throw it out with [ E ] and then you can select to ride with [ Hold F ]. Riding Rushoar allows you to unleash a charge attack and a mud spit attack.

, add Rushoar to your main party. Throw it out with [ ] and then you can select to ride with [ ]. Riding Rushoar allows you to unleash a charge attack and a mud spit attack. While using Rushoar, you control it directly. This allows you to quickly defeat low-level Pals and collect resources even faster than before.

The Rushoar is the first mount you can unlock, but an even better one is waiting for you at Level 12. Much like the Rushoar Saddle, we can create another Saddle after gaining a few levels.

How To Get A Better Starting Mount

Alternatively, reach Level 12 to unlock the Eikthyrdeer Saddle. This saddle is for a much better (and higher level) mount.

The Eikthyrdeer Pal roams near the Mammorest Boss near the Grassy Behemoth Hills fast-travel point. You can’t miss either if you start the game from the Plateau of Beginnings.

Pal roams near the near the Grassy Behemoth Hills fast-travel point. You can’t miss either if you start the game from the Plateau of Beginnings. Eikthyrdeer and large ethereal deer with huge antlers. You can’t miss them. They’re typically Level 11 in this area — normally, they’re too difficult when you first arrive at this area.

To catch them easier, you can create a base near their spawn. Then you can lure the Eikthyrdeer into your base with all your Pals ready to fight. With all your pals attacking it at once, you can lower its health and capture without being high level.

Constructing the Eikthyrdeer Saddle requires Ingots. Reach Level 10 to unlock the Furnace and collect Ore — Ore can be found at the Desolate Church [ 63, -414 ] to the west of the Tower of the Rayne Syndicate near the start of the game.

to unlock the Furnace and collect — Ore can be found at the Desolate Church [ ] to the west of the Tower of the Rayne Syndicate near the start of the game. To run the Furnace, you’ll need a Pal that can use fire. Catch Foxsparks — a fire fox — and deploy it in your base to run the furnace.

Assign a pal or two to construct the Eikthyrdeer Saddle from the Pal Gear Workbench. Once it is constructed and collected, you’ll be able to ride any Eikthyrdeer you’ve sent out in your team.

Eikthyrdeer has a double-jump — it is also faster and a better vertical leaper, making the Eikthyrdeer a far superior starting mount. This mount is so useful, you may want to skip the first mount and focus on this one.

With Eikthyrdeer, you’ll greatly expand your range of exploration. Now we just need the all-important flying mount to access just about everything on the map. You’ll need to gain a few more levels yet before you can explore the skies.