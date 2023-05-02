Redfall: How To Easily Kill Vampires | Combat Guide

Despite Redfall being littered with indoctrinated cultists armed to the teeth, vampires are still the main threat – the leading act. They come in all kinds of variations, with new vampires cropping up as you progress through the game. However, even the most basic of bloodsuckers can mess you up.

This guide is going to arm you with everything you need to know to take these basic vampires on. We are going to go over their weaknesses, the trick to killing them quickly, and how you can fulfil that latent Sarah Michelle Gellar power fantasy we all know you have.

Not The Brightest Of The Bunch

When it comes to tackling your bog-standard vampire in Redfall, the first thing you will notice is that they are not very smart. The AI for them is all over the place, and they will more often than not teleport randomly as opposed to attacking you. This is, to be perfectly honest, a good thing.

Vampires, despite their stupidity, are very dangerous when they decide to smack you. A basic vampire can down you in 3 hits pretty reliably, so if they get aggressive, you are in for a world of hurt. To abuse their AI, be sure to keep walls and objects between you, and they will spend more time trying to navigate the minor inconvenience than trying to kill you. Easy.

Not Always Worth The Hassle

You’d think killing something as dangerous as a vampire – the core of Redfall’s existence – would reward you with some good loot. Unfortunately, this is not the case. In fact, the vast majority of vampires we have killed have dropped nothing at all. The ones who did drop loot dropped trash worth $50.

When a basic cultist is dropping a plethora of ammo, pumping bullets into a vampire just doesn’t seem worth it. Basic vampires are so worthless as a kill we’d recommend you avoid them at night. During the day quickly dispatching a vampire in a house is well worth it to gain access to all the house loot, however.

Track Them

Since vampires frequently teleport, it’s hard to keep track of them when things get a bit hectic. Because of this, you want to be able to track them at all times. If you are playing Jacob, this is incredibly easy since you have access to a Raven that does all the hard work for you.

If you are running anyone else, you are going to have to be creative. The most reliable way we have found in the early game to keep an eye on a vampire is to burn them. This is either by setting them on fire with an explosive barrel, oil slick, or a flare. They stick out like a sore thumb when ignited, which makes following their movements so much easier.

Finish Them Off

All vampires regenerate on death if you don’t finish them off for good. This will, in most cases, require you to use a stake – especially in the early game. Thankfully, stakes can be attached to a bunch of weapons – shotguns being our favourite. Once a vampire has lost enough health, run up to them and jab them right in the heart. Not only is this endless satisfying, but it ends the fight there and then.

You won’t always have time to use a stake, however, and that’s where creative dispatch methods come into play. If a vampire is set on fire whilst they are recovering, they will die. This makes flare guns incredibly useful for ranged kills. However, many classes also gain abilities that slay vampires from a distance. Going back to our favourite, Jacob, you can throw your Raven (once upgraded) to finish off any vampire.

Stake Launchers

The most efficient way to slay a basic vampire, however, is to just blast them with a stake launcher. This weapon is your one-stop vampire-killing wood-hurler. It’s a thing of beauty. Not only does it do 35x the damage of your starting pistol, but if that damage is enough to kill a vampire (spoiler, it will be) they instantly die as if you had staked them up close.

Unfortunately, weapons in Redfall are randomised so we can’t point you to an early Stake Launcher, however, they will randomly become available back at the Fire Station for purchase. If you don’t have one after your first real mission, we highly recommend picking one up.

That’s all we have for Redfall for now. Be sure to check out our other guides, lists, and walkthroughs for more Redfall content.