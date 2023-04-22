Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster: How to Get Flare and Full-Life | Secret Lufenia Magic Shop Guide

When you first get to Lufenia in the first Final Fantasy, you’ll find that the city is pretty useless. There are no shops or inns, and everyone speaks to you in the same nonsense language. Unfortunately, this town will remain a pointless stop on your journey until you get the Rosetta Stone, which you can find in the Sunken Shrine, later on in Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster, before taking it to Dr. Unne in the village of Melmond.

Once you’ve done that, you can return to Lufenia and speak to the townspeople to learn that they actually herald from the skies. Even better, they’ll give you an item that will allow you to enter the Mirage Tower in the desert below and ascend to the skies yourself. Of course, you’ll have to speak with everyone in Lufenia before they’ll give you the special Bell or Chime that will allow you to access this new area.

With your next Key Item found and your next destination clearly stated, you might think there’s nothing left for you in Lufenia, but you’d be wrong. As with a few other towns in the original Final Fantasy, there is an area off to the side that you can easily miss if you’re not exploring every inch of this town diligently. Furthermore, if you miss this secret, you’ll also be missing out on four secret magic spells that can only be found here.

Where to Find the Secret Shop in Lufenia in Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster

In order to get to the secret Magic Shop in Lufenia, you need to head to the upper right corner section of the village and look for some stones you can walk through. By moving carefully outside of the village and heading to the right, you’ll find that the village keeps going rather than returning you to the world map, as is generally the case.

Keep heading right through a brief stretch of the green field, and you’ll find a secret shop that will sell you four new spells. Among them are Full-Life and Flare, two of the best spells in the game. Flare is the best attack magic in the Black Magic suite, and Full-Life brings a party member back to life with their HP totally refilled, meaning they won’t just die the next turn right after you bring them back during boss battles.

Since you’ll be heading to the final two dungeons after Lufenia, you’re going to want every last advantage you can muster under your belt, and these spells are bound to help you with your final preparations. Now you can head off to face the four fiends of the crystals one final time and learn the identity of the shadowy figure who has been secretly behind all of the troubling events that have befallen this world.