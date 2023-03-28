14 Best Robots Games of All Time

Robots are going to destroy the world. We know this to be true. But before that time comes, you can fight them or play as them in video games and not fear the end that’s coming.

#14 Atomic Heart

Platform: PC PS4 Xbox One XSX|S PS5

Release: February 21, 2023

You’ve likely heard quite a bit about Atomic Heart since its arrival. The game is being hailed as the “Russian version” of another dystopian title, and that’s not far off in certain respects.

The game takes place in an alternate reality where the Soviet Union was able to use advanced technology to build a utopia—one where robots were everywhere and could help people do various tasks.

But just when things were being taken to the next level, everything fell apart. So now, you must find out the truth and survive all that’s coming your way while using sci-weapons and abilities.

Oh, and there are female dancing robots that people can’t start talking about.

#13 Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

Let’s start with a franchise about terrifying robots and why you shouldn’t visit places with animatronics at night.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach features you as Gregory, a boy who finds himself in the infamous Freddy Fazbear’s Mega Pizzaplex at night. You already know how bad that is, right?

If you don’t, when the lights go down, the trouble meter goes way up. The animatronics know that someone is in their building, and they’re willing to do anything to get to you. You’ll have to use various methods to get the animatronics off your tail so you can overcome and get out of there alive.

Good luck with that!

#12 Scrap Mechanic

In Scrap Mechanic, you play a mechanic sent to a distant world to help the robots that live there. The problem? When you arrive, all the robots on the planet have gone insane! They’re attacking everything in sight, and that now includes you.

You’ll need to work hard and think fast to take out the robots and then build things to help combat the remaining hordes.

There are multiple modes in the game to have fun with. One will let you join some co-op partners to see how long you’ll survive in the world. Another is a challenge mode where your building skills will be tested. Finally, there’s also a mode where you can build items to your heart’s content.

#11 Generation Zero

Welcome to Sweden. It’s not going to be the relaxing place you think it is. Because in Generation Zero, an army of robots has taken over the town of Östertörn.

Why are they there? How did they take over so quickly? These are some of the answers you must seek as you try to take back your homeland. But fighting these robots won’t be easy. You’ll need to think like a guerrilla fighter to take them on, then take them down.

Scrap the fallen robots to build equipment so you can continue the fight. Remember the mission, and don’t get cocky, or face the robots’ wrath.

#10 The Talos Principle

In The Talos Principle, you are a robot awakened after a long time and given a task by your master. That task is to wander the island you’re on and solve the puzzles there. With over 120 puzzles, you will have your robot hands full.

You’ll need to manipulate both the environment and the technology around the puzzles to solve them. However, there’s a deeper meaning to all that’s happening.

You must decide whether you will listen to your master or not. The robot you play as has no knowledge of who they are, where they are, or why they serve this “master.” Will you try and get your freedom? Or will you do as you’re told?

#9 Vanquish

PlatinumGames will be on this list twice, and it’s not surprising that they have a thing for robots as they’re excellent things to fight against.

For example, in their title Vanquish, you play Sam Gideon, a soldier outfitted with a special suit that makes him the ultimate weapon. The ultimate weapon against what? An army of robots that are trying to rule the world!

Through his new arsenal, Sam will wipe out the robot menace in impressive combat that blends speed and strength for a fun experience.

Plus, like most titles from the developer, there’s a leaderboard to climb up as you get higher scores!

#8 Horizon Zero Dawn

Whether you play it on the PlayStation console or PC, Horizon Zero Dawn is easily one of the best games of the last several years. The original IP from Guerrilla Games puts you in a world that has been retaken by nature yet still harbors future technology.

You play Aloy, a young woman who is an outcast in her tribe. To prove herself, she must venture across the conflicted land, battle giant mechanical monsters, and slowly unravel the truth of the world.

What truths will Aloy learn as you play the game? How many mechanical beasts are out there waiting for her? Jump in and find out!

#7 Detroit: Become Human

Detroit: Become Human centers the narrative around androids living as tools used by humanity. Players will take control of three different characters, all of which are androids which are breaking away from their daily programmed routines.

Made by Quantic Dream, Detroit: Become Human is one of many titles created by the team to be a thought-provoking experience.

The title is set in Detroit in 2038. In that version of the future, robots aren’t just everywhere. They’re an accepted part of daily life. They resemble humans in almost every way, but humanity lets them know that they’re nothing more than parts.

Across the story, you’ll be three different robots. Through their eyes, you’ll guide the story and see what this future world is like. There are almost innumerous ways for the game to end. So try one path, and then start over to try another.

#6 Stray

We know what you’re thinking. “Wait, isn’t Stray the game about controlling a cat?” The answer, of course, is yes. But you must remember that most of the game is about that cat being in a city filled with robots.

An event has caused humans to be wiped out and robots to take their place. But these robots are trying to act like humans. So, as the cat, you’ll wander around the city, helping them where you can. You even have your own robot companion to interact with!

The cat’s story with these robots is more profound than you might expect. So go check it out!

#5 Titanfall 2

Here is a title that is so good that people are still begging for a third game in the line to be made. Unfortunately, since it’s not as of yet, you’ll have to enjoy Titanfall 2. Not that this is a bad thing.

The game took everything the original title did and expanded upon it, making it legendary to gamers. The story mode may be short, but the connection that your character and the robot Titan it meets along the way is great.

Then when you hop into the multiplayer, you’ll find that it’s fun to play regardless of whether you’re a human or a Titan.

#4 Fallout 4

To be fair, you don’t play as a robot in Fallout 4, but there are robots you can fight, and you get a robot companion too! So that makes it worthy of our list.

The game sets you as the survivor of Vault 111. You leave the vault to go find your son, who has been taken from you. Alongside your loyal dog and the robot, too, you’ll venture across the Wasteland looking for answers.

The gameplay of the title is deep. Bethesda made sure there’s plenty to do, numerous things to craft, and unique places to explore. Additionally, there’s DLC that’ll further increase your exposure to robots.

#3 Nier: Automata

Nier: Automata deserves to be on this list simply because robots are everywhere in the game! The setting is an Earth where robots have almost wiped out humanity. To fight back, they’ve made androids, which are basically robots, to beat back the mechanized swarms.

As 2B, 9S, and more, you’ll fight across the planet to make it better for humanity. But along the way, you’ll have to ask deep questions about your actions. The answers you get can lead to over 20 different endings in the game!

Plus, the title was made by PlatinumGames, which means you will have a deep combat experience.

#2 Horizon Forbidden West

The sequel to the title we discussed before, Horizon Forbidden West takes Aloy on an all-new adventure to a fresh part of her crumbling world.

Aloy knows that the planet is dying, and the only way to save it can be found in the forbidden west. But with new lands comes new dangers, including numerous new mechanical beasts she’ll have to overcome.

But can she? You’ll guide Aloy’s growth through multiple skill trees and grant her abilities to help fight the dangers ahead and traverse the expansive world around her. What will Aloy find on her journey to the west? Dive in and find out!

#1 Portal 2

We’ll admit that plenty of titles on the list could’ve been #1. But when it comes to Portal 2, it’s easily one of the most fun and clever games ever made. Plus, you’re playing as robots, two of them at times!

The reason the game stands out so much in the minds of gamers is the quality of the puzzles and modes. For example, the single-player and co-op campaign modes are entirely different! Plus, the puzzles you have to solve with the portal gun aren’t always easy.

You’ll need to sharpen your robot mind to the best degree possible to overcome the reborn Glados!