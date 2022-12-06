Need for Speed Unbound: How To Make Winning Races So Much Easier | Beginner Race Guide

Need for Speed Unbound throws you right into the racing deep end. At the start of the game, you’re struggling just to place in a street race. Don’t even think about sailing past the finish line at first place. Seriously, this game doesn’t make life easier in the opening hours. Casual racing game enthusiasts are going to struggle — even once you’re deep into the racing gameplay and earning cash. There’s a Ranking System you’ll have to deal with, but we’ve figured out a pretty simple secret. If you play the system, you can guarantee your car is the best in race through upgrades.

Upgrades don’t just make your car better. By upgrading, you can eventually enhance your car so much that you’ll jump up to the next level of ranking. Cars are locked to each ranking tier, so a high ranked car can’t be used in a lower ranked race — that’s how everything is balanced in Need for Speed Unbound. But you can and should completely exploit this system anyway.

Speaking of exploits, players have found methods to cheese out huge cash rewards with two separate money glitches.

How To Win Races With Upgraded Cars

Every race has a Rank Requirement. Only vehicles in that same rank can be used to race. Early in the game, you’re not aiming for first place — you’re betting on your expected placement instead. If you’re sick of jockeying for fourth place and want to start winning more often, you need to earn money and upgrade.

, you’ll push your car closer and closer to the . If you upgrade your car enough, it will reach the and be unusable for its previous rank. To consistently win races , continue to upgrade your vehicle until you’re just about to upgrade the rank.

This sounds completely obvious. In every game you want to upgrade. In this game, upgrading too many times puts you in an even worse situation. Upgrading your vehicle into the low levels of the next rank only makes your job harder. Upgrading it until you’re just a sliver away from increasing to a higher racing tier? That’s the best way to play.

You don’t need the best cars or even the fastest cars — you just need enough upgrades to be better than everyone else, but not so good that you rank up a tier. You’ll want a vehicle like that for every event rank. Whether you’re driving in tight city scrums or going for long rides in the countryside, building a perfect vehicle for every single event type is incredibly important. Until you’ve done that, you’ll be struggling to reach the top three spot in any given race.