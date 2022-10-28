A Plague Tale: Requiem – Where to Find All the Collectibles in Chapter 7

The best way to beat an angry armored French man is with another angry armored French man.

Things start looking up in the seventh chapter of A Plague Tale: Requiem. Amicia De Rune is still out on her own in hostile territory, with a head injury, trying to find a mysterious magical island with no more to go on than her young brother’s dreams, but at least now she’s got a little backup. It’s amazing how much easier things get in Requiem when you’ve got a shaved bear with a shield to tank some hits for you.

Here’s where to go and what to do to find the secret collectibles in Requiem‘s seventh chapter, “Felons.”

A Plague Tale: Requiem Collectibles – Chapter 7

This chapter starts with a face turn by Arnaud, which turns many of the stealth sections into a turkey shoot. You can deal with many of the soldiers in this chapter by siccing Arnaud on them, who will plow through them like they aren’t there.

You do still have to back Arnaud up if he’s outnumbered, but this stage is littered with crossbow bolts and alchemy reagents, so it’s easy to kill or stun an opponent before he can reach Arnaud. “Felons” is, in short, a breather level, which is nice after what we went through in Chapter 6.

Feather #2: Black-headed gull

After Hugo scatters the flock of seagulls on the beach – thus ensuring their eventual revenge by inspiring the haircut of the same name – follow him to his stopping point. There’s an old wooden house nearby.

On Narrative difficulty, there might be a spare Knife in here, but it’s otherwise empty. If you jump through its open window, however, you can find a few feathers in the sandy clearing behind the house. Inspect them to file them for Hugo’s Herbarium.

Souvenir #11: The survivor

After you successfully navigate Arnaud’s rat-infested “shortcut,” you’ll end up back outside on the beach. You’ll find this level’s first workbench here, built into the wreckage of a ship.

If you circle around the workbench, you can find a ledge you can climb next to it that lets you inspect the chunk of the wrecked ship where its name used to be.

Hugo will promptly rename the ship, which triggers this souvenir. (This collectible really should be named “memories.”)

Secret Chest #5

When you enter the next cavern, after the workbench mentioned above, you’ll have to navigate past a few guards and another giant pack of rats. At the end of the area, you’ll need to shove another chunk of debris away from the wall in order to go meet Sophia (below).

Before you move that debris, however, check out the wrecked ship right next to the cavern.

There’s a hole in its side that you can crawl through, which gives you access to the latest secret chest. It contains two crossbow bolts, a pot, a Tool, and a sack of Pieces, and as usual, you’ll need a Knife to open it.

Souvenir #12: The first men

After you meet Sophia, you’ll have to make your way from her lair to the nearby village, past or through another passel of guards, while remarkably realistic rain beats down on you. This would be difficult, except you are now allowed to direct Arnaud like mobile artillery to murder anyone in your path.

This stretch of the beach is effectively split into two sections: the area between Sophia’s lair and the first transition point, and the area between that point and the fishing village. At the start of the second section, right after Amicia squeezes through a narrow gap in the rocks, turn left as you enter the new area.

There’s a ledge here that you can climb, which leads to a small hole in the side of the nearby cliff. Sneak through the hole and inspect the handprints on the back wall of the cavern to unlock this souvenir.