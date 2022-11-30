11 Best Xbox Console Exclusive Games You Should Be Playing Right Now

Looking for some console exclusives to dive into? We’re looking at some of the best Xbox console exclusives you can play today. Make note that these are console exclusives as you can find some of these games on the PC platform as well.

#11 Grounded

We’ll start this list with the latest release on the platform. Grounded takes a group of friends and shrinks them down to the size of an ant while in a backyard. Now, the group must make their way through the “new world” they’re in, figure out the mystery of what happened to them, and avoid getting hurt by the insects that roam the area.

Customize your character s that they’re decked out with weapons and armor to help fight off threats. Then, charge forth into the unknown! This might be your title if you’re looking for an adventure to have fun in.

#10 Immortality

There have been many “interactive titles” in the gaming space, many focusing on Full-Motion Video footage of real-life people. The gamers take the role of a “decider” or an “observer” who has to watch the events unfold and either make choices that guide the plot or try to solve a mystery.

In Immortality, your job will be to watch three old-school movies starring a woman named Marissa Marcel. She made three movies in her career, yet none were released. After the third film, she disappeared. What happened to her?

Jump from one scene to the next and get new information, piece together the truth, and figure out the fate of this forgotten actress.

#9 Halo The Master Chief Collection

Fair warning, there are two games from the Halo franchise on this list. That shouldn’t be a surprise per se because the series was born on Xbox and remains one of its most important titles.

Halo The Master Chief Collection is arguably one of the most important titles because it includes everything from the original game all the way up to Halo 4.

The games aren’t just collected; they’ve been improved. The earlier titles have an HD overhaul and an audio quality boost. Plus, the collection has the classic multiplayer you can enjoy with friends after you replay the campaigns.

#8 Microsoft Flight Simulator

Yes, we know how it sounds, but trust us when we say that Microsoft Flight Simulator is a vastly more important game than you realize.

The gameplay and detail in the flight simulation are so real that it’s used to train actual pilots. That’s right; they play video games to help learn how to fly planes, believe it.

The simulator is so advanced it’ll allow you to pilot multiple types of planes, from personal craft to passenger liners and more!

You’ll get to fly in the day, at night, during all manner of weather, etc. The simulator tries to deliver the ultimate experience so that you feel comfortable behind the yolk of the airplane.

#7 Halo Infinite

Some of you might want Halo Infinite higher on this list, but sadly, we can’t grant you that.

Why? Because the game is inconsistent in quality, it was literally released in parts, and some of those parts only recently came out!

On the one hand, the game’s multiplayer is as tight as ever. Plus, with new mechanics like the grapple hook, you have a new way to traverse and get enemies. Oh, and Forge Mode was added recently, and it’s DEEP.

But the story isn’t the best, and it still feels like the franchise is spinning its wheels at points. Still, getting to play multiplayer for free is a perk.

#6 The Medium

Many people believe in both the natural world and the spirit world. The game The Medium takes that to a whole new level by dropping your character into two worlds at once through her special gift.

You are sent to a former resort covered in spirits and mystery. You’ll see both worlds through your sight at once and then affect one world by doing things in the other.

Use your psychic abilities to fight off spirits and other entities that mean you harm, and figure out the truth behind the monster known as The Maw.

Will you be able to survive what lies within this place?

#5 Quantum Break

Remedy Entertainment is known for its unique stories, characters, and how gamers interact with it. In Quantum Break, you’ll take the role of a person who has gotten special abilities after time itself fractures. That alone wouldn’t be worthy of a game, but things change when you realize that your character’s brother is determined to control the powers he got from the same incident.

Now, you’ll go throughout the game trying to fix the damage caused by your brother and try to defeat him before time itself unravels.

The story is deep, has many ways it can end, and has multiple perspectives. So dive in, and see where it takes you.

#4 Sea of Thieves

Easily one of the Xbox’s biggest exclusives, and made by the team at Rare, Sea of Thieves allows players to become the pirate of their dreams.

Seriously, that’s the whole game. You’ll create your pirate and cast off on adventures taking you to various islands and seas to see what you find. Will you be a pirate that seeks out treasure? Will you fight the monsters and other pirates that get in your way? Or will you seek a crew worthy of you and set sail wherever the wind takes you?

With the online multiplayer that is a crux of the game, you’ll always have something to and someone to fight.

#3 Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 is an exclusive that you can bet Microsoft loves having. The beloved spinoff of the racing franchise takes you to their version of Mexico. Here, you’ll be able to drive on any terrain with a variety of vehicles and can hang out with your online friends as you do it!

With hundreds of vehicles to choose from, you’ll see all the different ways you can traverse Mexico. Tear it up on the roads in your luxury car, or take things offroad to see how much mud you can kick up. If the beaches call your name, drive on the sand and see how much fun you can have!

The experience is fun, so enjoy the experience.

#2 Sunset Overdrive

Behold, the title from Insomniac Games that honestly should’ve gotten a sequel or two but never got the chance.

Sunset Overdrive is an over-the-top action shooter where you’ll play the survivor of an apocalypse. An apocalypse caused by a soda drink, believe it or not. But you survived, and now you’ll use various wacky weapons and incredible superpowers to take out the mutants born of the calamity.

The game has a beautiful art design, and the open-world aesthetic will allow you total freedom on how you get around, how you take on monsters, and so on.

So if you haven’t tried this game already, get Sunset Overdrive.

#1 Gears 5

The Gears of War saga has been one of the most important franchises that Microsoft has ever built. The game from the mind of Cliffy B. started as a trilogy, then expanded immensely. Gears 5 from 2019 stands as the most recent game in the series, and it still rocks.

You’ll play as Kait Diaz, who can feel the grip of war closing in on the land of Sera. But when she starts questioning her true role in all of this, she’ll learn a truth that she isn’t ready for.

After you finish the campaign, hop into the multiplayer that helped set this series apart. It’s bloody, violent, and lots of fun.