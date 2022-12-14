Best Xbox 360 Horror Games Still Worth Playing Today

The 7th generation of gaming consoles is home to some of the greatest horror experiences ever to grace the gaming medium. With there being so many great games to dive into here are 10 games we think you should definitely look to first.

#10 Silent Hill HD Collection

Publisher: Konami

Developer: Hijinx Studios

Platform: PlayStation 3, Xbox 360

Release Date: March 20, 2012

Silent Hill is arguably as influential a franchise as Resident Evil in the current state of the horror genre. Silent Hill HD Collection allows you to experience both Silent Hill 2 and Silent Hill 3. Both the stories of James Sunderland and Heather Mason are both gripping and horrifying and if you’ve yet to try them out you’re really missing out. While the HD collection might not be as well received from veteran players, if this is your only means of going through these games right now, it’s worth checking out.

#9 The Walking Dead

Publisher: Telltale Games, Skybound Games, Howyaknow, LLC, Activision, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developer: Telltale Games, Skybound Entertainment, Skybound Games

Platform: PC, Android, iOS, Kindle Fire HDX, Mac, Nintendo Switch, Ouya, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Release Date: April 24, 2012

One of the best Telltale games to date does The Walking Dead a bit of a disservice because it’s widely regarded as one of the most impactful story-driven games ever made. With multiple choices in dialogue and an in-depth relationship system between characters, The Walking Dead stands as out as a true marvel in the RPG genre. Plus, who doesn’t love a zombie story filled with human conflict?

#8 Dead Rising

Publisher: Capcom, Xbox Game Studios, THQ, CE Europe Ltd.

Developer: Capcom, Capcom Vancouver, Tose

Platform: PC, Xbox 360, Nintendo Wii, PlayStation 3, Xbox One, PlayStation 4

Release Date: August 8, 2006

Whether it’s completing the 7-Day Survivor achievement or simply kick-flipping your way through a horde of zombies to pass the time Dead Rising has it all. Frank West, arguably one of the most iconic zombie-killing gaming icons brings a certain level of comedy that only enhances the gameplay experience. Dead Rising is well worth trying today if you can get past the poor NPC escort missions.

#7 Dead Island

Publisher: Techland, Deep Silver, Plaion, Spike Chunsoft, MENG CHIA TSAI

Developer: Techland, Deep Silver Dambuster Studios, YAGER, Sumo Digital, Fatshark

Platform: PC, Mac, Linux, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Release Date: September 6, 2011

Everyone remembers Dead Island for its captivating and horrifying marketing but what people mainly forget is that Dead Island is a super fun game, especially with friends. Whether you pick up the original or the Definitive Edition now is the perfect time to dive into the title with Dead Island 2 only around the corner.

#6 Bioshock

Publisher: 2K

Developer: 2K Boston, 2K Australia

Platform: PC, Mac, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Release Date: August 21, 2007

The world of Rapture is still as fascinating today as it was all the way back in 2007. Whether you’re playing the original or the remaster Bioshock is still one of the best action horror experiences on the Xbox to date. Combining tactical gunfights with some downright horrifying sections topped off with a gripping story Bioshock has it all.

#5 Dead Space

Publisher: Electronic Arts, Motive Studio, ak tronic Software & Services GmbH

Developer: Visceral Games, Motive Studio, Sumo Digital, IronMonkey Studios, Firemonkeys Studios, Eurocom, Motive

Platform: PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360

Release Date: October 13, 2008

Taking the suspenseful nature of Alien and blending it into a truly gripping video game experience has proven to be a tough task for even the most senior developer. However, Dead Space is the go-to survival horror sci-fi experience on the Xbox 360. From limb dismemberment to suit upgrades and a plethora of weapons Dead Space is captivating from start to end. With the Dead Space Remaster just around the corner now is the best time to try out the original.

#4 Left 4 Dead 2

Publisher: Valve

Developer: Valve

Platform: PC, Mac, Linux, Xbox 360

Release Date: November 17, 2009

Does this one really need explaining? Left 4 Dead is probably one of the most well-known zombie properties in the gaming sphere. Play with a group of 4 or solo, fighting you’re way through hordes of the undead in scenarios akin to the best of b-movie scripts. With a range of weapons and even the option to play as the special infected themselves, Left 4 Dead 2 is the perfect game for you and your friends.

#3 Alan Wake

Publisher: Remedy Entertainment, Microsoft Corporation, Xbox Game Studios, THQ Nordic

Developer: Remedy Entertainment

Platform: PC, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X

Release Date: May 14, 2020

Few studios can capture the paranormal with phenomenal storytelling quite like Remedy. Alan Wake sees struggling writer Alan and his wife Alice travel to Bright Falls in an attempt to get his writing muscles back up and running. However, upon arriving at the town players are treated to an almost Twin Peaks-esque paranormal adventure full of horror and intrigue.

#2 Dead Space 2

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Developer: Visceral Games

Platform: PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360

Release Date: January 25, 2011

If Dead Space was Alien then Dead Space 2 is the more action-oriented sequel Aliens. Playing yet again as Isaac Clarke (this time voice included) you’ll have a journey throughout a human colony encountering all forms of nercomorph abominations, somehow even more horrifying than the first games. Taking a more action-centric approach Dead Space 2 is perfect for those who love a gore filled, run-and-gun experience.

#1 Resident Evil 4

Publisher: Capcom

Developer: Capcom, Capcom Production Studio 4

Platform: PC, PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, GameCube, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, Nintendo Wii, Xbox One, PlayStation 4

Release Date: February 28, 2014

Was it ever in doubt? Resident Evil 4 has nearly been ported as many times as Skyrim at this stage but the Xbox version of the game is just as good as the rest. Uncovering the secrets of Las Plagas and attempting to save the President’s daughter, Ashley, Leon Kennedy is a one-man army. With tones of gameplay and enemy variety, it’s no wonder Resident Evil 4 still holds up as one of the best Resident Evil games to date. Again, with the Remake coming in 2023 now is the perfect time to see what the original was all about.