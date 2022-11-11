12 Best Free Point And Click Games

At one period of gaming, point-and-click titles were one of the “top tiers” of adventure and mystery titles. As well as the series that helped promote puzzle titles too. If you want to get back on that “kick” but don’t want to pay, here are a few games for you.

#12 Serena

If you pay attention to the “trends” of video games, you know of the various point-and-click titles that have come out recently that invoke many different emotions in players. Serena will be one such title that does this for you if you play it.

Even the developers have come out and warned that this game is a “twisted love letter” to past point-and-click adventure titles and even has a “depressive mood” to it. You’ve been warned.

The game itself focuses on a man whose wife is “missing”, and he must explore his cabin and churn through memories to realize the truth.

#11 AdVenture Capitalist

AdVenture Capitalist is a very unique point-and-click title in that the game will “play itself” if you’re smart. Including “playing” the game when you’re not even in it!

Simply put, the title puts you in the role of someone who wants to be “big in business”. You’ll start with just a lemonade stand, and then as you grow it, you’ll grow to have more opportunities. Fiscal domination is the name of this game! The better you do with your businesses, investments, and so on, the closer you get to your goal!

So go forth and make sure you get every dollar possible!

#10 Samsara Room

Have you ever heard of the Rusty Lake or Cube Escape series? If you have, then you’ll be perfectly prepped for the Samsara Room game. This title was the predecessor to those series, and the development team behind those games has come back to remake the OG escape title with new looks, new puzzles, and a new “feeling”.

In short, you wake up in a mysterious room. The room has very little in it, and yet it all seems perfectly placed, as though you need to use these items to escape. You must find the meaning behind them all, and get out of the room!

#9 Dagon: By H.P. Lovecraft

H.P. Lovecraft was many things, but to many, he is the “Master of Cosmic Horror” that constantly put unique spins on stories and tales to make them special. Horrifying, but special. Now, you’ll get to see a visual version of one of his most cult-classic tales via Dagon: By H.P. Lovecraft.

This game is defined as an “experience in madness”, specifically, the madness of a former ship officer who is high on morphine and trying to recall all that has happened to him. You’ll witness Lovecraftian horror at its finest here, so be sure you’re of sound mind, lest you end up like the “host.”

#8 Cube Escape: Paradox

We mentioned this series before, and now we’ll tell you about one of its games! In Cube Escape: Paradox, you’ll play a detective known as Dale Vandermeer. The detective finds himself waking up in a room that he has no recollection of, only to find that he’s trapped!

But he’s not just trapped, he’s now the centerpiece of a game that was put together by a foe of the detective. Now, you must not only get out of the room by solving challenging puzzles, you must slowly regain your memories to discover the truth of all that’s happened!

The game boasts multiple endings depending on how you do things, so see how smart you are as you defeat the puzzles!

#7 Influent

How many of you took language classes in high school or college? How hard was it to learn the language? We ask this because there are “visual” ways to learn languages should you be up for a different kind of learning experience. Influent, for example, is a video game that has you wandering around an apartment and clicking on various items.

Why? Because every single item name has been swapped for what it would be in another language! So you’ll see the names, and then, through audio recordings, you’ll be able to hear how to say them properly. There are over 20 languages you can learn in the game, and over 400 different words to speak!

So, get to translating!

#6 Purrgatory

If you’re looking for a unique title to get your point-and-click hooks on, then Purrgatory might just be for you. This game is so unique that they put it in a museum! So yeah, people like it.

But what’s the game about? Well, you are a part of the afterlife, and there’s nothing really to do. So you’ll go around the hand-drawn locations and seek out things, talk to people, and enjoy the cat you’ll see.

You’ll want to see out every corner of this afterlife to find what’s there, and what you can do. You’ll enjoy the escapism, witty dialogue, and yes, the cat.

#5 The Supper

We’ll be honest with you here, The Supper is not a point-and-click adventure game for everyone. We mean that in the most serious of ways. While it is an adventure game, it’s one with a dark tone. You play as Ms. Appleton, who runs a tavern and is expecting some very special customers soon.

That is when the voice in her head starts to “guide her” in terms of what to cook. Such as what “Special Ingredients” she’ll need to use to make the meal “just right.”

You’ll wander around the tavern and the nearby docks in order to get all you need. Enjoy the meal!

#4 Children of Silentown: Prologue

Lucy and her friends have been told for years about the monsters that live in the nearby forest of their village. Every single night, the forest comes alive with the roars of monsters, and Lucy fears the forest as a result.

The terror continues for her as people disappear from the village, but they all know where they were taken. Now, Lucy has grown old enough, and brave enough, to investigate the forest and learn the truth! But what exactly is the truth of these monsters? Play this game, keep Lucy calm, avoid the mean cat, and find out for yourself in Children of Silentown: Prologue!

#3 100 Hidden Frogs

Do you remember doing “Hidden Picture” games when you were young? If you do, and you want to recapture that feeling, then you’ll want to try out 100 Hidden Frogs.

You’ll be put in a magical forest, and be asked to find all 100 frogs that are within it. Yep, that’s all you have to do. The game is simple in its look and its design, just like the Hidden Picture games of old. It’s a game that is perfect for those who want a challenge but also wish to relax as they play.

Plus, there are similar games like this! So if you like this one, try out the rest as well!

#2 What Never Was

This is the tale of Howard James Wright, or more accurately, the end of the tale of Howard James Wright. Wright was an adventurer, and upon his death, he left an attic full of items for his granddaughter, Sarah Elizabeth Wright to sort through.

As she does so, she’ll find out that there was more going on with her grandfather than she thought. Sarah will have to go through each item, figure out its true meaning, solve the puzzles, and slowly peel back the story that is being told.

What will she learn about her grandfather by the time all has been discovered? Play the game and find out!

#1 Coloring Game 2

Finally, we have a simple yet enjoyable painting game for you to partake in. Coloring Game 2 is the sequel to the beloved art title, and it’ll play the same way, more or less.

You’ll pick an image you want to color, then slowly “paint by numbers” to fill in the boxes so that the portrait can be colored in. Take it one number at a time, and watch as the picture “reveals itself” to you. There are new tools and ways to adjust the coloring and how you get it done, so be sure to use them.

This is perfect for those who just want to relax and create something on their computer.