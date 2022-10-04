20 Best Open World Multiplayer Games of All Time

Open-world games are a genre all to themselves, but because of how big they are, they can also be the best ways to introduce multiplayer and co-op aspects to things so that the game can be enjoyed even more. We’ll show you some of the best.

#20 Satisfactory

Platforms: PC

Why are we putting this game first? Simple, because it’s… Satisfactory. Get it?

Whether you play alone or with friends you’ll get to go across a vast alien world and build mighty factories upon it. Yes, that is the main point of the game, build factories. And why not? You’ll get to see what you can build, have vast you can make your factories go, and so on.

But don’t worry, you’ll still be able to go and enjoy things like exploration and combat. After all, you’ll need to get more resources in order to survive the planet and make your next factory!

So join Satisfactory and see if you can make the game your own!

#19 Rust

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Linux, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, macOS, Macintosh operating systems

Rust is one of many survival games out there that you can play with your friends, not the least of which is because this is a game where you very much have to go and survive your friends! So you know, just like real life.

You’ll need to fight from nothing and build yourself up an arsenal in order to survive the wilderness, the animals, the enemies, and everything in between.

The best part about Rust though is that the game is constantly updating and getting new content. In the games’ run so far it’s had over 300 updates. Which means there are more on the way, and always something new in each run that you do.

#18 Euro Truck Simulator 2

Platforms: PC

While it may not be the most action-packed adventure you’ll ever play, Euro Truck Simulator 2 is there for your multiplayer needs if you want. Because there’s now an 8-person convoy mode that’ll allow you to go and travel with friends across the continent in order to have someone to work with as you go.

Plus, you’ll be tasked with making important deliveries to over 60 different European Cities. So you’ll need to make sure your truck is up to snuff, not worry about the various driving mistakes that you might make, and have at it!

Come on, you know you want to drive one of these big trucks!

#17 ARK: Survival Evolved

Platforms: PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch

You obviously just can’t say something is “survival evolved” and not mean it. Thankfully, ARK: Survival Evolved will push you and other players to the limit in various ways. You will wake up on an island with literally nothing, not even clothes. But your next steps will be vital as you’ll have to rise up from nothing and make yourself into one of the most powerful beings on the island.

You’ll need to craft weapons, learn new technologies, and find ways to kill or tame the animals and creatures that exist on the island with you. All the while taking down any rival players who aren’t on your side.

#16 Valheim

Platforms: Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S, Linux

If you’re willing to try and build a new life for yourself in a Norse-filled world, then hop into a server in Valheim and see what you and nine other players can do.

You’ll be dropped into a procedurally generated world of Norse creation and inspiration, then set off to not just tame the land and its creatures, but to build a life for you and your new family. You’ll search for resources in order to build and craft, and then set off on adventures to explore and see what else awaits you.

But be warned, creatures of myth inhabit these lands as well, and you’ll need to be ready for it.

#15 Forza Horizon 5

Platforms: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

While the Forza games were always including some kind of multiplayer element to ensure that you could race against your friends with the best cars possible, Forza Horizon 5 gives you many more options than that.

You’ll find yourself in their recreation of Mexico and as a result of that, you’ll get to have fun driving on the road, off the road, through the waters, and virtually everywhere in between.

Plus, you don’t need to have a destination, you just need to have fun and drive! So pick the vehicle that you want to have fun in the most, and set a course for adventure! Your friends will be right by your side as you do.

#14 Minecraft

Platforms: PC, Android, iOS, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, N3DS, PSV, Wii U

Minecraft is a game that honestly exploded in popularity because of its multiplayer component. Not just in playing together, but in going to other people’s servers’ and worlds to see what they have built over time.

Because the real fun in Minecraft really is going and building whatever you want after you’ve gotten all the materials you need. And you better believe that people have taken advantage of that over time. They’ve made everything from massive castles, to tributes to video games, and more.

The only real question is what you and your friends will make next when you dive back into the video game!

#13 Watch Dogs 2

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Google Stadia, Amazon Luna

The Watch Dogs franchise never really became the thing that many people wanted it to be in terms of its hacking gameplay and what not. But at least Watch Dogs 2 did its best to make everything fun so you can have a blast with fellow players.

You’ll head to San Francisco and team up with the hacker group DedSec to take down criminals who are using technology to take advantage of people!

With your own tech in hand, you’ll have the chance to fight back in the biggest of ways. So team up, take down the system, and make sure the people are free!

#12 The Forest

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows

It’s honestly sad that we have to talk about this game now when its sequel in Sons of the Forest has been delayed, but we’ll do our best here.

Whether you’re alone or play it with a friend, The Forest is a true survival challenge that’ll test you in various ways. Mainly because of the day/night cycle. In the daytime, you’ll have to go and find various supplies in order to build a shelter, eat, and craft weapons for you to use.

Because when nighttime falls, you’ll be swarmed with mutants that come from underground. Fight them off, and then seek out where they came from so you can better understand the situation you are trying to survive in.

#11 Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows

Look, we had to have multiple zombie games on this list, it’s almost part of a contract at this point, because there are plenty of games out there that have you teaming up with friends to take down zombie threats. Dying Light 2 Stay Human is just one of them, and it’s one of the more recent entries that you can go and enjoy.

You’ll find yourself in a city that is swarmed not just with zombies, but with factions that are trying to take control of everything. You and your co-op partner will need to overcome threats and shape the city as you want.

#10 No Man’s Sky

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch

Many of you might remember that upon the launch of this game, there was supposed to be multiplayer. There are even interviews from Hello Games stating that No Man’s Sky would have multiplayer. They lied, at first at least.

The game didn’t have a lot of what was promised at launch. But when you fast forward to now? Well, now’s a different story. You are now able to play with friends and go across a massive universe in order to do whatever you want.

Do quests, explore the various planets that are out there, or just see where you and your friends can go to next! There are 18 quintillion planets apparently in the game. That’s a lot to explore.

#9 Far Cry 5

Platforms: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Google Stadia, Amazon Luna

Widely considered one of the best Far Cry games ever made, you’ll find plenty of things to do here with your friends as the co-op journey can be just as dangerous as the singleplayer one.

You’ll find yourself in a beautifully recreated Montana where a cult is trying to take over a local area. Now, you and your partner, as well as the allies that you make along the way, will have to try and take down their empire one part at a time.

Take out the leaders, go after their support system, and do all sorts of unique quests in order to rid this place of the menace that is trying to pollute more minds.

Or just have fun shooting lots of things, you can do that too.

#8 Don’t Starve Together

Platforms: macOS, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Linux

In terms of brutal survival games that’ll really make you earn any victory you can get, you can’t go wrong with the Don’t Starve franchise. With its unique world and even more unique visuals, you have a lot to go and enjoy in the series.

But Don’t Starve Together is the one you want to play if you’re curious about how it’d go if you had a partner to survive with. You can set up a party of friends to play with, or test your luck with the online crowd, either way, you’ll need to work together to not starve together.

Will you be able to last long? Or will this weird world take you down?

#7 7 Days to Die

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, macOS, Linux, Xbox Cloud Gaming

Don’t you love it when the numbers just perfectly line up like this?

7 Days To Die is a really massive survival MMO where everything you do is very much up to you. There are cities you can to and explore, of you can go try your luck in the wilderness. Play alone, play with friends, it’s your choice! But the goal remains the same, you HAVE to survive.

Especially since the game is going to push you in terms of survival. You’ll need to withstand not just the zombies that are out there, but the other players as well.

How long will you last in the game? Jump in and find out for yourself!

#6 Destiny 2

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Google Stadia, Microsoft Windows

Here’s a title we’re sure many of you have enjoyed with others even if you weren’t expecting to do it at first.

Because Destiny 2 did its best to not just make the singleplayer content, but also ensure that those who want to play with friends and online supporters would have just as much to do. They succeeded.

Especially with recent DLC content, there is plenty to do in the game with friends or alone. Do raids, complete epic story missions, go and take care of threats you come across, or just explore the worlds of the game! All is at your fingertips.

#5 Sea of Thieves

Platforms: Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox Cloud Gaming

We’ll admit that when it first came to it, we weren’t sure about how Sea of Thieves was going to be. But over time, it did prove that it would be something special. Not the least of which was because this was a game that would allow you to be not just a pirate, but be a part of a crew via other friends and online players.

You’ll sail from island to island trying to get treasure, as well as take on all sorts of enemy ships in battle. There’s a true fun to the title that can’t be ignored, and as a result of that, Sea of Thieves has been going strong for years now.

#4 Saints Row 4

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Ok, we’ll admit it, we’re doing this one because of how it fits numerically on this list, ok?

But to be fair, you can play Saints Row 4 in multiplayer and co-op modes, and it is a really fun game. Not the least of which is because of all the insanity and wackiness that the Saints Row franchise is known for. Just in this game alone you’re going to be diving into the past to save your crew, trying to gain more superpowers over time, as well as defeat an evil alien menace!

So if you can do that with a friend, why wouldn’t you?

#3 Red Dead Online

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC

It shouldn’t be too much of a surprise that two Rockstar Games titles are going to be heading up the two of the top three spots. We’re pretty sure you can guess what No.2 is, but No.3 goes to Red Dead Online.

This game got to follow in the footsteps of a certain other title and it definitely benefitted from it. Sure, it’s not as vast as the other game, but it has a lot of merit and content for people to enjoy. Which is more than enough reason to get into the game itself.

So saddle up cowboy, you have a job to do!

#2 Grand Theft Auto Online

Platforms: PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

The irony of Grand Theft Auto Online is not lost on us one bit. Because this game was at first just an extension of GTA V and as a result of that, many weren’t sure what to expect.

But what came from Rockstar was a legendary online expansion that was so full of content, so full of things to do both by yourself and with other players, that it was literally impossible to not play it.

In fact, they then sold it separately so they could just have player play that over having to get both to play it!

The game was so lucrative for them that they delayed making GTA 6 for this, that shows you how much there is to do.

#1 Elden Ring

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Yes, we’re putting Elden Ring on top, because while it’s not the traditional open-world multiplayer game, it’s one that has been taking over people’s lives in the best of ways since its release earlier this year.

From Software outdid themselves in terms of their being able to make a vast open-world where you can lean on other players in unique ways and help topple the toughest of bosses.

Plus, just the singleplayer content is more than enough to earn it a top spot, as it’s widely considered to be the Game of the Year, and it would take a mammoth effort to foil that.