10 New Upcoming Puzzle Games of 2023

Puzzle games are something else. Here is our list of the new upcoming puzzle games of 2023. Sometimes you do not need a fast-paced action sequence to relax. The evergrowing mystery genre is more and more popular, and the core aspect of any good mystery is a puzzle. Use logic to your advantage and discover what these games hide. Now without further ado, let’s jump right into the list!

#10 Mirror 2: Project X

Developer: Kagami Works

Publisher: Nijico

Platforms: PC

Release: 2023

Mirror 2: Project X is another installment of a popular series of logical games with RPG and adult elements. The fantasy world has been replaced by a secret organization. The story revolves around a succubus. You play as Naoto Jungujie, who has to reach out to the first captured succubus. However, she can be very seductive and even bend time and space. You need to decide to follow the instructions or fall for the succubus.

#9 Simon the Sorcerer Origins

Developer: Smalthing Studios

Publisher: Leonardo Interactive

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S, Nintendo Switch

Release: 2023

Simon the Sorcerer Origins is a 2D point-and-click adventure game set in a fantasy world. The game is filled with humor. It is a prequel to the popular Simon the Sorcerer series. It offers a lot of sarcasm, filled with tons of puzzles, and a gorgeous cartoon-ish visual presentation. The action of the game takes place a few weeks before the first game in the series. It tells the story of how our protagonist reached the magical world and how he met Calypso.

#8 Reina and Jericho

Developer: Reclamation Games

Publisher: Reclamation Games

Platforms: PC

Release: 2023

Reina and Jericho is a mix of a few genres. It is a 2D platforming game with exploration. It also is a Metroidvania. Playing as Reina you must find a way to rescue another prisoner and break out from the underground prison. You will find mysterious artifacts and need to learn and control the abilities to defeat your enemies before it’s too late. You can play the demo version of the game on Steam.

#7 Teslagrad 2

Developer: Rain Games

Publisher: Modus Games

Platforms: PC

Release: 2023

Teslagrad 2 is a sequel to the original Teslagrad from 2013. It is a Metroidvania-style game. It has a lot of logical puzzles and obstacles you need to solve. It is fairly similar to the Trine series. Similar to the first Teslagrad you will have to use original gameplay mechanics focused on physics and magnetic forces. The game’s action takes place in the unknown region of the Wyrmheim lands inspired by real-life Norway.

#6 The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo

Developer: Gammera Nest

Publisher: Gammera Nest

Platforms: PC

Release: 2023

This bizarre and mysterious-looking game is The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo. It is a surreal point-and-click graphic adventure. Mr. Coo from the title is stuck in a weird world and you will need to help him escape it. First of all, you will need to find all of his pieces to make him whole again. The whole game is just full-on abstract nonsense and it’s beautiful. The whole game looks like a 2D cartoon hand-drawn, but the environments are more realistic. You can play the demo of this game on Steam right now.

#5 Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley

Developer: Hyper Games

Publisher: Hyper Games

Platforms: PC

Release: 2023

Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley is a logical adventure game based on the works of Tove Jansson. You will play as Snufkin and your goal is to save the Moomin Valley. After one of his colorful adventures, Snufkin discovers that the Moomin Valley has changed. Someone destroyed the balance and harmony and it is your job to restore that balance. The game is shown in an isometric view, and you will have to do a lot of exploration, meet known characters from the universe and solve some puzzles. You will also need to hide and sneak around enemies to stay in the shadows.

#4 Paper Trail

Developer: Newfangled Games

Publisher: Newfangled Games

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS

Release: 2023

Paper Trail is a purely logical game with adventure elements. It has a unique world created from two-sided paper sheets which you will use during your gameplay. Folding some parts of the world will reveal its secrets of it. You play as Paige who is a young student who leaves her hometown to reach University. During her adventure, she discovers a lot of hidden secrets and colorful places. She moves through the world using her ability of folding everything around her.

#3 Animal Well

Developer: Shared Memory

Publisher: Shared Memory

Platforms: PC, PS5

Release: 2023

Animal Well is a logic game with platforming elements. While playing you will explore two-dimensional maps and avoid any danger while collecting items needed to solve puzzles. The hero you will control is deprived of any weapons so you will need to rely on your agility to survive. Dodge and hide from danger. The most important aspect of the game are puzzles. When you collect some items than can interact with others to help you push your way through the game using your brains.

#2 Cocoon

Developer: Geometric Interactive

Publisher: Annapurna Interactive

Platforms: PC, XBO, X/S, Nintendo Switch

Release: 2023

Cocoon is an adventure game with a lot of logical elements. It is a really round game by the looks of it. You will need to jump between worlds that are located within small balls. The game was created under the keen eye of Jeppe Carlsen, who was one of the main people working on Limo or Inside. Gameplay is presented in an isometric view. Every sphere you stumble upon has a unique property. Some of them let you travel between worlds, others reveal hidden paths and help you solve other puzzles.

#1 Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure

Developer: Snowcastle Games

Publisher: Snowcastle Games

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: 2023

Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure is an adventure game filled with a complex crafting system and puzzle solving. It is a spin-off from the Earthlock series. Here you will be put on a weird island that is home to many pirates and various creatures. You can tame and control some of these creatures. The action is presented in an isometric view. While exploring the island we will need to solve puzzles and learn all the secrets of the island itself and its inhabitants. After collecting the required ingredients and tools you will be able to utilize the crafting system to its fullest potential.