9 New Upcoming Alien Games of 2023

There are a lot of games scheduled to release in 2023, and in this article, we will take a look at some of the most anticipated new upcoming alien games. Something paranormal? Unknown life forms? We have all of that and more. Some games are set in some of the most known universes like Avatar, DC, or classic Aliens. Without further ado, let’s jump right into the list!

#9 Greyhill Incident

Developer: Refugium Games

Publisher: Refugium Games

Platforms: PC

Release: 2023

Greyhill Incident is a survival-horror game where aliens play the first fiddle. The game is an FPS and is set in 1992. The village of Greyhill is scared of paranormal activities that have been happening in the past few days. You need to discover the secrets of this village and survive the alien invasion. All of that playing as Ryan Baker, armed with a baseball bat and a revolver. There aren’t a lot of bullets laying around so be careful what you shoot at.

#8 Outcast 2 – A New Beginning

Developer: Appeal Studios

Publisher: THQ Nordic

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: 2023

Outcast 2 – A New Beginning is the second game in the series that started way back in 1999. You will once again visit the Adelpha planet as Cutter Slade. You need to save this planet from the robot invasion. The game has an open world and you play in a TPP. Exploration is enhanced by a jetpack that allows you to reach high and inaccessible places. You will help Talans protect their villages from alien invasions, mainly robots.

#7 Kerbal Space Program 2

Developer: Star Theory / Intercept Games

Publisher: Private Division

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: 2023

Kerbal Space Program 2 is a sequel to a very popular space conquering simulation game Kerbal Space Program. You can create and pilot rockets, space ships, and other outer space machinery. The game is very realistic in that matter. You will once again be responsible for a program prepared by green aliens Kerbals. Every gameplay aspect has been carefully rebuilt and prepared to still have the soul of the first game.

#6 Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Developer: Rocksteady Studios

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS5, X/S

Release: 2023

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is the newest game from Rocksteady Studios. A developer behind an awesome Batman Arkham franchise. You will once again be able to revisit the DC universe, this time from the perspective of four villains. You will be playing as Justice League’s Harley Quinn, Shark King, Captain Boomerang, and Deadshot. Some alien invasion caused the “good” heroes to turn evil like Flash or Superman. It is now your job to stop them by all means necessary in this third-person action game.

#5 Pragmata

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Platforms: PC, PS5, X/S

Release: 2023

We do not know much about Pragmata so far. It will be a science fiction action game. You will follow a technologically advanced world. There will be space stations, our planet Earth, the moon, and more. Players will travel to a dystopian future and explore a unique lunar world. The game comes from the creators of the Resident Evil franchise and Devil May Cry franchise. There will be a profound story and setting with some top-notch visuals. The game will take advantage of the new generation of consoles.

#4 Aliens: Dark Descent

Developer: Tindalos Interactive

Publisher: Focus Home Interactive

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: 2023

Aliens: Dark Descent is an isometric tactical game with RPG elements. The game is set in an Alien universe with familiar foes. You will lead a group of colonial marines sent to the Lethe moon. Your goal is to eliminate all aliens, but they are not the only threat. Apart from these creatures, you will also fight agents from the Weyland-Yutani corporation. The world will evolve according to your actions. You can lead a squad of five marines into the depths of this moon and into the action.

#3 Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Developer: Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft Massive

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PC, PS5, X/S

Release: 2023

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is an action-adventure game set in the Avatar universe known from movies by the director James Cameron. With the second movie on the horizon, it will be a great time to jump into the gaming version of that universe. The game will be running on a highly advanced Snowdrop engine that was created for Tom Clancy’s The Division series. The action of this game takes place in the XXII century on the moon of Pandora. It is one of the huge gas planets orbiting around the Alfa Centauri star.

#2 Dead Space Remake

Developer: Motive Studio

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Platforms: PC, PS5, X/S

Release: January 27, 2023

The upcoming Dead Space game is a remake of the first game from over a decade ago. It is a survival horror game set in space. The gameplay revolves around shooting and hiding from hideous and gruesome aliens. You play as Isaac Clarke and your goal is to check the signal sent by a spaceship. The remake will be rebuilt from the ground up with graphics worthy of a new generation of consoles and beefy PCs. In addition to graphics, everything will be new, and hopefully, the atmosphere is as dark as in the original.

#1 Starfield

Developer: Bethesda Softworks

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Platforms: PC, X/S

Release: 2023

Ah yes, Starfield. Skyrim in space some may say. It is the newest RPG from Bethesda Softworks. There aren’t many games like Bethesda RPGs. Some love them, some hate them. In Starfield you will be able to explore over a thousand planets with unique missions and environments. The game shows us the vision of a future where planet colonization is a fact and not a dream. In 2310 started a conflict between the United Colonies and Free Stars Collective. The game takes place 20 years after the war. You can play either in FPP or TPP. The gameplay revolves around completing quests, exploring space, and building your ship and your character.