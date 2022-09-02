10 Best Xbox One Pirate Games To Sail The High Seas

If living the life of a buccaneer has always called to you, then you’ll be glad to know there are plenty of games to help you live out your very own pirate fantasy. With the wind in your sails and a motley crew at your disposal, there’s nothing stopping you from conquering the high seas and looting as much treasure as you can carry in the process. Check out this list of the 10 best Xbox One pirate games and choose your own adventure. Parrot and peg leg optional. While these games will provide plenty of swashbuckling fun on Xbox One, they’re also available on other platforms, which are listed here for you to choose from.

#10 Under The Jolly Roger

Platforms: Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC

Under The Jolly Roger offers players a free-roaming pirate experience, which is probably just as well given the sheer size of the game’s maps. There are three gigantic worlds for players to explore as they steer their own ships across hundreds of seascapes, reaching new lands and colonies. Those who like their pirate games to be filled with mystery and discovery will get a kick out of Under The Jolly Roger, which is playable both solo and in co-op mode. The game does have rather a lot of menu and resource management options for players to get their heads around. However, for those looking for a pirate game that’s designed to upskill players in all things plunder and trade, Under The Jolly Roger might just be the game to shiver your timbers.

#9 One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4

Platforms: Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC

As the fourth game in the One Piece: Pirate Warriors series, this game builds upon the gameplay elements from its predecessors and introduces legendary pirate Blackbeard as the main enemy. Players will get to join a band of pirate warriors as they explore a number of different islands on the hunt for the notorious treasure described as the One Piece. Piracy definitely meets epic fight scenes in this game. With plenty of swashbuckling battle action against swathes of enemies, One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 will give those who love the One Piece anime a real slice of action and adventure.

#8 Port Royale 4: Buccaneers

Platforms: Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC

As an additional DLC for the Port Royale 4 base game, Buccaneers introduces pirate-style swashbuckling, sailing and raiding into the action. Buccaneer mode enables players to heighten their level of infamy by privateering for other nations, capturing enemy ships and building their own fleet of vessels, amongst other things. On top of this, the DLC unlocks a number of pirate-themed aesthetic touches for players’ own towns and buildings. Additional game objectives that play to a pirate’s natural traits of combat, conquest and outright theft are also included in the game’s Buccaneer mode. For those wishing to spice up their adventures and raise the main sails in Port Royale 4, Buccaneers is a great way to expand on their exploits.

#7 Rebel Galaxy

Platforms: Xbox One, PS4, PC

Rebel Galaxy offers an environmental twist on your classic pirate theme by taking players to the outer reaches of space. Space pirates are pretty hardened customers, and players will need all their skills of trading, negotiation, discovery and combat to do deals with the lawless creatures that loiter out in the universe. Rebel Galaxy offers players the opportunity to hunt down treasure, scavenge for loot, built and improve their spacecraft and forge their destiny as the ultimate space pirate if they crave a bit of notoriety. Ship-to-ship combat is an exciting part of this game that really enhances the pirate vibe and there are also plenty of chances for players to enjoy story missions outside of looting, pirating from others or hunting down bounties. This is a great game for those who enjoy their pirate adventures in an unconventional setting.

#6 Sea of Thieves

Platforms: Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Piracy from a first-person perspective is the name of the game in Sea of Thieves. As a massively popular action-adventure game, Sea of Thieves is definitely one of the best pirate games to enjoy with friends. Multiplayer adventures lie at the heart of the action in this game, which is entirely designed to give players an authentic pirate experience. By completing different voyages for a variety of trading companies, players can earn themselves a nice slice of pirate booty in the form of rewards, items and other treasures. Of course, you can go off sailing by yourself to explore the murky waters of the game’s huge world, but this is definitely a game best played with friends for the full pirate experience.

#5 Assassin’s Creed Rogue

Platforms: Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, Stadia

The seventh game in the longstanding Assassin’s Creed franchise, Assassin’s Creed Rogue takes players on a dark journey that’s packed with naval exploration and combat. Players can enjoy their own pirate-style adventure across the freezing seas of the North Atlantic as they switch sides for the first time in the series. As the former assassin turned assassin hunter Shay Patrick Cormac, players will see themselves captaining their ship The Morrigan across the ocean and through a number of America’s river valleys. The storyline features an interesting and mature twist on the franchise’s assassin-focused narrative and the gameplay in Assassin’s Creed Rogue provides plenty for fans of pirate action to enjoy at the same time.

#4 Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

Platforms: Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC

An isometric seafaring adventure, Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire is the sequel to the award-winning original Pillars of Eternity RPG. It tasks players with captaining their own vessel across the dangerous and unexplored archipelago known as the Deadfire region. As a fantasy-themed RPG, the game really brings pirate adventures to life through a variety of mechanics such as voyage plotting, map charting, ship customisation and upgrade and pirate crew management. Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire also enables players to make meaningful choices throughout the game’s storyline, for a more immersive experience. For those who enjoy the freedom of exploration in their island-hopping exploits, this is a great pirate game to while away the hours with.

#3 King of Seas

Platforms: Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC

King of Seas brings epic pirate adventures to the fore with its action RPG elements and nautical gameplay. Through quest completion and a wealth of character interactions, players will get to explore a vast seafaring world, packed with opportunities to discover new settlements, do battle on the high seas and hunt for treasure and resources alike. King of Seas features an interesting and dynamic world which evolves and adapts based on the choices players make throughout their adventures. So, there’s a lot more to this open-world environment than just taking in the views and living the life of a fearless buccaneer. Definitely, one to try out if you’re looking for pirate games with a wide variety of activities and encounters.

#2 Atlas

Platforms: Xbox One, PC

Currently in Early Access, Atlas is an ambitious, large-scale open-world game that aims to provide players with the ultimate in pirate adventures. As a survival MMO, Atlas sees players embark on their own journey as pirates who must forge their own destiny while ensuring they can stay alive long enough to do so. In keeping with realistic pirate lifestyle choices, players will need to keep an eye on their vitamin levels in order to stay alive. Vitamin deficiencies can cause diseases such as scurvy, for example, so players will need to maintain their health in order to become fierce pirate legends. The game has rich character customisation and lots of different pirate-themed gameplay aspects. This includes hiring your own crew, building your own ship and of course, sailing the seven seas. There’s plenty to do in this game, which is being developed by the creators of ARK: Survival Evolved.

#1 Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag

Platforms: Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, Stadia

Often described as one of the best titles in the whole of the Assassin’s Creed franchise, Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag is an out-and-out pirate action-adventure game. Players will see themselves stepping into the buckled boots of the notorious Welsh pirate Edward Kenway. On the search for fortune and glory, players will encounter an open-world adventure across the seas of the West Indies, with naval exploration a heavy focus of the game’s storyline and action. The theme of piracy features heavily throughout the game and will cater to anyone who wishes to sail away from it all for a life of plunder, stealth and riches. If you’re looking for one of the most iconic pirate games ever, you’ll need to play Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag.