After Rocksteady Studios finished up their time with the Batman Arkham games, fans wondered just what would be next. Fortunately, Rocksteady was sticking around a bit longer within the DC Comics universe. Rocksteady Studios unveiled that their next major game release would be based on the Suicide Squad franchise. Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is currently in the works and should be available for players to pick up and play within 2023.

If you’re unfamiliar with the franchise, Suicide Squad is based around a specialized task force. This group is responsible for taking on enemies that are deemed too powerful for normal military operations. It’s essentially the last call for when the world needs a hero, even if it’s an expendable one.

As mentioned, Rocksteady Studios was responsible for the Batman Arkham series. Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League will actually be taking place after the events of Batman: Arkham Knight. Again, as mentioned earlier, the Suicide Squad is a specialized task force. The comic book, along with the cinematic universe, features a variety of villains taking part in this unit where they are forced into aiding humanity. When it comes to this upcoming video game, we know that the Suicide Squad will consist of Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, and lastly, King Shark.

Can I Play Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Solo?

There’s a big focus on a multiplayer experience in a lot of games. Some titles like A Way Out simply requires you to have two players in order to enjoy the game. However, sometimes it’s nice to go at your own pace. Explore the world, dive into the narrative, and, let’s face it, pause the game at any given moment. So if you were interested in Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, then you’re in luck.

It looks like we will get the opportunity to play this game as a solo venture. Developers Rocksteady Studios has crafted this game to allow players the ability to swap between characters on the fly. This title has four characters, seemingly always present, that you can take control of. So if you’re ever bored of one character, then you can swap between them. Meanwhile, the remaining characters will instantly be controlled by the AI.

So while you’re going through the game as a solo experience, you will be able to find some help in fighting Brainiac with the in-game AI. However, it’s worth noting that you can also enjoy this game as a cooperative gameplay experience. Up to four players can join into a game and go through the campaign together.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is slated to release in 2023. When the game does come out, you can expect it on current-generation consoles. More specifically, the Sony PlayStation 4, Microsoft’s Xbox Series X/S, and of course, the PC platform. In the meantime, you can check out the game trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League in the video embedded below.