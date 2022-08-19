Everything You Need to Know About The Genshin Impact Pizza Hut Collaboration￼

It’s not unusual for Genshin Impact to surprise players. In the past HoYoverse has collaborated with companies like Sony, KFC, and Google. Now that the company has been quiet on collaborations for a while, they have officially announced that the game and Pizza Hut are getting together.

What is the Genshin Impact Pizza Hut Collab

This collaboration is similar to the Kentucky Fried Chicken collaboration that featured Noelle and Diluc. If you weren’t playing the game at the time, then here is a basic rundown. These collaborations align with food restaurants to sell food meals with special merchandise at the Chinese branch of Pizza Hut.

While this event is going on, cups and pizza boxes will feature the characters Eula and Amber. In addition to special packaging, fans can pick up special items like a pair of plates featuring the two characters.

In addition, the collab will give Chinese players a chance to grab the following in-game items:

Furniture

Special Kamera

Special Cooking Recipes

Mora

The items can only be obtained by using codes from the meal on the Chinese server. You will not be able to import or buy a code from overseas and use it on another server. The special merchandise, however, can likely be imported, but only for a steep price.

Will the Genshin Impact Pizza Hut Collab Be Available Overseas?

If the KFC collaboration was anything to go on, then players shouldn’t expect the Genshin Impact Pizza Hut event in the West. We are likely to get some of the items from the collab as the cooking recipes from the KFC event were made available worldwide. In addition, the exclusive Kamera and furnishing item will likely come in a special event or through a purchase, just like the popular KFC Glider in the West.