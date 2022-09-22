12 New Upcoming Looter Shooters of 2023

Take a shooter and add randomised gear to collect. Boom, you’ve got a looter shooter. This addictive formula was popularised by the Borderlands series in 2009, and the genre has only gone from strength to strength since. Proving itself to be one of the most rewarding cycles in gaming. So, clear some inventory space and get ready for the grind as we take a look at the best upcoming looter shooters for you to lose countless hours in.

#12 DAYBREAK

Publisher: Sphynx Trinity

Developer: Sphynx Trinity

Platform: PC

Release Date: TBA

When released, DAYBREAK will see you take on the role of a rogue gun for hire who’s deployed into an outbreak zone to uncover the secrets of a widespread pandemic. Using your wits (and plenty of guns) you’ll try to piece together the truth behind what’s happened in what was once a quaint little town. Converse with the few remaining survivors for clues, or upgrade your armoury and take them on, the choice is up to you. Just keep an eye out for zombies, they’re less open to bargaining.

#11 Marauders

Publisher: Team17

Developer: Small Impact Games

Platform: PC

Release Date: TBA

Marauders is an online first-person looter shooter that sees you take on the role of a space pirate in a lawless sci-fi world. No rules mean anything is for the taking, including your gear, with opposing players able to raid your ship at a moment’s notice. Playable alone, or with friends, you’ll have to kit yourself out or band together to protect your precious cargo. Get strong enough and you can be the one raiding. Taking on opposing crews in online PvP combat as you attempt to win the spoils of battle.

#10 Road to Vostok

Publisher: Road to Vostok

Developer: Road to Vostok

Platform: PC

Release Date: TBA

Prefer a single-player experience? Road to Vostok could be the looter shooter for you. The independently developed single-player survival game will have you loot to survive in a post-apocalyptic landscape. Still a game very much in active development, a public demo of the title is planned before the end of the year, with a second demo coming in late 2023. Made for survival game enthusiasts who seek unforgiving gameplay, Road to Vostok is ideal for those seeking a challenge and who have mastered most other survival games out there.

#9 Synced

Publisher: Level Infinite

Developer: Next Studios

Platform: PC

Release Date: TBA

Synced, or Synced: Off Planet as it’s also referred to is an upcoming third-person shooter set in a techno-apocalyptic future. Technology has gone wrong and turned against us, it’s now your job through upgrading your weapons and squad to fight back. The game is currently scheduled to release in 2022 with an alpha planned for September this year. Synced looks to be a game packed full of content, however, that we anticipate will keep us busy through to 2023 where we might get the full game release.

#8 Tom Clancy’s The Division: Resurgence

Publisher: Ubisoft

Developer: Ubisoft

Platform: iOS, Android

Release Date: TBA 2023

If you like to take your gaming on the go then Tom Clancy’s The Division: Resurgence (try saying that three times in a row) is the title for you. First announced in July 2022, Resurgence aims to bring the third-person open-world experience we’ve come to know on consoles and PC to mobile devices. Complete with a new campaign that can be experienced solo or with friends, Tom Clancy’s The Division: Resurgence is shaping up to be an interesting looter shooter. There’s no official release date yet but registration for the closed alpha is available now.

#7 ARC Raiders

Publisher: Embark Studios

Developer: Embark Studios

Platform: Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PC

Release Date: TBA 2023

Originally due to release this year, ARC Raiders has recently been delayed until 2023. If the trailers are anything to go by, however, it will be worth the wait. The upcoming free-to-play co-operative third-person shooter will see you take on mechanised threats that are falling from space. With the odds stacked against you, you’ll be defending your home from invaders quite literally from the sky. Ninth-generation console owners can also rejoice in the fact that ARC Raiders will also be available on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5.

#6 Alterborn

Publisher: Iron Lung

Developer: Iron Lung

Platform: Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PC

Release Date: Q3 2023

Blending together elements from the looter shooter, soulslike and roguelite genres, Alterborn is anything but your typical looter shooter. Unlike many games on this list, Alterborn is a strictly single-player experience which sees you play as one of the last survivors of a dangerous wasteland. A wasteland you’ll have to discover the secrets of all whilst pitted against its deadly inhabitants. Fans of Dark Souls and Elden Ring, this is one for you.

#5 The First Descendant

Publisher: NEXON Games Co

Developer: NEXON Korea Corp

Platform: Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC

Release Date: TBA

The First Descendant is an upcoming third-person action RPG. The free-to-play title, which is yet to have an official release date, is set to boast a wide roster of characters, each with their own unique battle style. Meaning there will be plenty of room for experimentation to find a play style that suits you. Playable alone or with friends, you’ll likely need to co-operate to take on some of the world’s hardest foes, as The First Descendant promises boss battles galore as you hunt for that sweet, sweet loot.

#4 Palworld

Publisher: Pocketpair

Developer: Pocketpair

Platform: PC

Release Date: TBA 2023

Well known for its chaotic trailers that pit the cuteness of Pokémon-like creatures up against military-grade weapons. Palworld is a game that originally made our list of 11 New Looter Shooters of 2022 but has since been delayed to 2023. It’s an open-world survival crafting game that sees you hunt and capture creatures known as ‘Pals’ through any means necessary. Whether this is through shooting them, exploding them, or pitting your Pals against other Pals is up to you. Once acquired, Pals can then be exploited for building, mining and more generally just maintaining your survival over theirs.

#3 Relic Hunters Legends

Publisher: Gearbox Publishing

Developer: Rogue Snail

Platform: PC

Release Date: TBA

Relic Hunters Legends is an upcoming free-to-play looter shooter that looks to offer fast-paced action. Playable alone, or with up to four friends, you’ll attempt to save the galaxy from a villain that’s trying to mess with time. There’s little else known about the upcoming RPG, with the game slated for release ‘when it’s ready’ according to its steam page. Yet, with a stylish, cartoon aesthetic, Relic Hunters Legends is one to keep an eye on.

#2 Tom Clancy’s The Division: Heartland

Publisher: Ubisoft

Developer: Red Storm Entertainment

Platform: Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Stadia, PC

Release Date: TBA 2023

There’s been a lot of mystery around The Division Heartland, as we know it’ll take place within The Division universe, but what is the game truly about? Well, we now know that it’ll take place in Silver Creek, a place that has come under attack from hostile forces.

Now, you’ll have to go and make a stand with your fellow members of The Division in order to take back this place and show the “heartland of America” will not be taken over so easily.

No doubt there will be all sorts of missions for you to do in the game, so be ready as they’re going to be doing some closed tests that you might just get to be a part of!

#1 Abyssus

Publisher: Big Sugar

Developer: DoubleMoose Games

Platform: PC

Release Date: TBA

Another game that initially made our 11 New Looter Shooters of 2022 list but that, unfortunately, doesn’t appear to be coming out anytime soon. It’s a shame we’ve not got Abyssus in our hands yet, as the fast-paced first-person roguelike looks to offer hours of difficult, yet rewarding fun. Good things come to those who wait however and we can’t wait to delve into the Bioshock-esque 19th-century subaquatic ruins and face what lurks below.