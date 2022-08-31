13 Best Xbox One Looter Shooters That Are Incredibly Addicting

While loot-driven games in the vein of Diablo have existed for decades, looter shooters are comparatively much younger. In-depth loot systems and first-person shooter combat make for a more immediately exciting combination than the standard loot hunting games of old. If that mixture sounds interesting, our list compiles the best Xbox One looter shooters you can play today.

#13 Payday 2: Crimewave Edition

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

In Payday 2: Crimewave Edition, the name of the game is simple. You will play a group of thieves who will attempt to rob a number of banks in order to get paid. But once you pull off one successful job, then you have to go and do another. This co-op focused title will force you to plan ahead, have the right kind of people on the job, and then make it out alive.

But with the Payday 2: Crimewave Edition, it’s not just the main game you’re getting, you’re getting a slow of DLC packs that’ll make the game even greater. Including story missions from The Butcher, the ability to work in the world of John Wick and even…Goat Simulator?

#12 Outriders

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Outriders puts humanity in a world where death seems to be the only certainty, and going across the massive world is anything but easy. But, when a mysterious signal pops up and gives hope to many, you will make your own outrider and go across the world through the many terrains it has to try and find the source and what it all means.

But be warned, you won’t be alone out there as you try and find the signal. Other Outriders will be there as well, and thus with an arsenal of insane weapons and abilities you’ll need to fight them off in order to get to where you need to and observe the truth.

#11 Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

With Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, you’re going to be facing a new threat in a very familiar location. Washington DC. Because in this take of our world, there has been an attempt to bring the government down, and now The Division must fight off the factions that are swarming the city and trying to make the government one of their own design.

You’ll get to work with others online or brave it alone across multiple modes in order to try and save the country. But what path will you take to save it? And will you be able to figure out how to salvage what you need to get the job done? Jump in and find out.

#10 Necromunda: Hired Gun

Platforms: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

While the average person wouldn’t know it from the name, Necromunda: Hired Gun takes place within the Warhammer universe. The game’s fast-paced combat arenas allow for a decent level of mobility. Beyond the accelerated movement speed, players can also run along walls, double jump, dash, and use a grappling hook to close the distance. All of this is wrapped within role-playing systems, such as loot and skill trees.

#9 Shadow Warrior 2

Platforms: PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4

Shadow Warrior 2 expanded its predecessor’s scope, focusing on large non-linear levels. This sequel also introduced co-op, which would be dropped in Shadow Warrior 3. Despite pushback from original fans, Shadow Warrior 2‘s combat and writing still fits the Shadow Warrior bill. More importantly, there’s a newfound emphasis on progression and loot. Because of this, you’re incentivized to replay side missions and go through new game plus in the name of better weapons and gems to slot into your gear. Bringing a friend or three helps to alleviate the grind.

#8 Call of Duty: Warzone

Platforms: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

Call of Duty: Warzone remains one of the most popular battle royale games years after release for a reason. It sees regular map updates, crazy collaborations, and timed events such as the Godzilla vs Kong event. There have been some criticisms levied at it for its integration with later Call of Duty titles by including their weapons, thereby messing with an established meta. The loot system also isn’t as streamlined or exciting as contemporaries such as Apex Legends. Despite this, it’s hard to argue against such satisfying gunplay and animations courtesy of the Infinity Ward 9.0 engine.

#7 Deep Rock Galactic

Platforms: PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

Deep Rock Galactic mixes elements of life simulation games with traditional shooter combat. Each mission sees a squad of up to four players investigating various underground cave systems. The goal usually involves collecting a specified amount of resources before heading out for extraction. Sometimes resources are found hanging from ceilings or out of reach walls, requiring coordination between the different classes. For example, the driller can drill through walls, meanwhile the engineer has a platform gun that spits out usable platforms. Each of the four classes have their own progression systems.

#6 Destiny 2

Platforms: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

Destiny 2 is one of the premier Xbox One looter shooters. Bungie knows a thing or two about crafting satisfying gunplay and enemey encounters, which is flexed throughout the game’s core missions, strikes, and more intensive raids. Once players have finished the main story, there’s still weekly content to sift through and loot to be gathered. This game will keep you playing for a long time due to its leveling system and exotic weaponry. Bungie utilize its sci-fi setting to allow for more exciting weapons than a typical looter shooter like The Division.

#5 Warframe

Platforms: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch

Warframe is one of the best Xbox One looter shooters, which makes it even more enticing because it’s free to play. Luckily, the loot hunt is backed by equally engaging mechanics. Combat is solid enough, but it’s the traversal that makes Warframe stand out. While looking awkward for a passive observer, Warframe‘s movement feels great. It ranks among the most responsive movement systems in a modern game. Unfortunately, its free to play nature is also its only major weakness. On top of the resource requirements for warframes, you’ll have to wait upwards of a few days for them to craft unless you spend money.

#4 Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Platforms: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

While humor, fantastical settings, and oddbal characters have always been central to the Borderlands series, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands hones in on these specific elements. You are acting out a tabletop RPG with the eccentric Tiny Tina acting as dungeon master. This allows for more creativity within its environments and game design. As such, this extravagance lets the looter shooter elements shine. If you ever liked Borderlands, you’ll be just as satsified with Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

#3 Apex Legends

Platforms: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch

While not a looter shooter in the traditional sense, loot still plays a major role in battle royale games. In this sense, Apex Legends is one of the best in its genre due to various quality of life implementations. You’re rarely examining the equipment screen because the game automatically swaps weapon attachments when interacting with something of a higher rarity. You’re rarely allowed to revert to worse gear, outside of weapon sights, which often come down to personal preference. Apex Legends also spawned the contextual ping system, which other shooters such as Rainbow Six Siege have since borrowed. Apex Legends provides the thrill of the loot hunt without much of the downtime.

#2 Risk of Rain 2

Platforms: PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch

Risk of Rain 2 successfully translates the original’s hectic roguelike action into a 3D setting. While each of its locations are hand-crafted, the roguelike elements come from the items dropped by enemies. These can drastically alter your run, especially when combined with the 11 playable characters, which have their own unique skills and playstyles. A run can go on forever, backed by a continually evolving scaling system. This prevents both players and enemies from reaching a maximum power cap during a run. There’s even full four-player co-op for those that want to bring their friends along.

#1 Borderlands series

Platforms: PC, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch

The core Borderlands series features the same exciting gunplay and expansive loot systems as Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. While later entries missed the mark in in terms of writing, they’re still worth playing solely for the inventive weaponry. By Borderlands 3, certain weapons even sprout legs and act as autonomous turrets when reloaded. Borderlands 3 even introduced a refined feedback system to the franchise, with enemies reacting more convincingly to gunfire depending on the weapon or targeted limb. The first two Borderlands games are the most balanced entries, however.