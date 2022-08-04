MultiVersus: Best LeBron James Perks | Character Builds Guide

While MultiVersus has many different popular characters from several popular franchises on its roster, the inclusion of basketball superstar Lebron James is one of the most unique. Another unique aspect of the new platform fighter is the inclusion of bonuses known as Perks, small buffs that players will be able to equip at the start of the game to add to help improve their abilities and enhance their playstyle. There are a total of 4 perk slots that players can fill, one being the “Signature Perk” that is unique to the character that you play while the other 3 minor perks are more broad abilities. Each character comes with their own set of these minor perks you can unlock as you level them up and will then be able to share between all the characters with the “Train Perk” feature. These perks will give you small bonuses when in battle. For players that decide to enter the arena with LeBron, it is important to know which are the best perks for the NBA all-star. This guide will explain one of the Best LeBron James Builds in MultiVersus.

Best LeBron James Builds In MultiVersus

The first and most important thing about finding the best perks for your characters is to understand their class and type, two categories that can help you understand how a character plays. LeBron is a Hybrid-type Bruiser, meaning that he is a character that is able to do quick and hefty damage and a mixture of attacks that will both send opponents off the stage sideways and upwards to knock them off the screen. LeBron’s offense basically revolves around his basketball and setting up combos with it, making it the central part of building the character’s perk setup.

NOTE: Any references to buttons and inputs will be doing so with the default control scheme on a PlayStation controller.

Signature Perk: For Three! (Unlocked at LeBron James Mastery Level 10)

Perk Slot 1: Offensive- Make It Rain, Dog (Unlocked at LeBron James Mastery Level 2)

Perk Slot 2: Offensive- Deadshot/Shirt Cannon Sniper (Unlocked by Perk Training at Level 9)

Perk Slot 3: Utility- I Dodge You Dodge We Dodge (Unlocked at LeBron James Mastery Level 7)

We will start by looking at which of LeBron’s Signature Skills you want to bring in, which I would suggest being the For Three! Perk. This is a strong and well-rounded perk that can aid players in a majority of the playstyles that surround LeBron. This perk will give your basketball the added effect that it will create a small explosion when it hits the opponent after traveling a long distance.

Both of the Offensive perks that you want for this build will tie into this focus on ranged combat with LeBron’s Basketball. Make It Rain, Dog is a perk that will increase projectile speed by 20% when equipped with an increase to 25% when stacked with your partner. Getting your ball out and to either your teammate or opponent as fast as possible is central to LeBron’s gameplay, so this perk is a great bonus. The second perk is a pair of perks that I believe are a great help to this long-range playstyle, with both of them requiring you to use the Perk Training feature which you will unlock at level 9. This is a feature that will allow you to give a character a perk that they don’t unlock themselves and will cost 150 Gold if you haven’t unlocked the perk from the other characters and 100 Gold if it is unlocked. This next slot is one that I would use for either Deadshot or Shirt Cannon Sniper. Deadshot will give your team 5% increased damage with projectiles which will go up to 10% damage increase when stacked. Shirt Cannon Sniper, on the other hand, will provide you and your teammate with 7% increased damage to far away victims and a 15% damage increase when the perk is stacked. Both of these perks work with LeBron’s range-focused gameplay, with it being up to the player if they want the guaranteed increased damage with each projectile or if they want even more damage but only at a range. Both are solid options!

Moving on to the only Utility perk in this build, I Dodge You Dodge We Dodge is a perk that will replenish 10% of an ability cooldown after dodging an attack, with that percentage going up to 15% when stacked. This is a very useful perk since LeBron has a cooldown for the ability for summoning his basketball. When thrown, the player will either need to recover the ball or summon it back and since this build has a focus on throwing the ball. Once summoned, there will be a cooldown to the summoning ability. This perk not only helps with getting your ability back quicker, but it is also helpful for any partners that use characters that also find themselves often having abilities on cooldown. This is also important with the For Three! perk as the ball exploding will then require you to resummon the ball, so having a perk that will decrease that wait time is essential.

While I do suggest this build as a very strong option, don’t be afraid to take a look at experimenting with other perks! When it comes to LeBron’s other Signature Skills; Hot Hands and Keep Possession, these are not just throwaway perks that you should never consider. For Three! has a much more universal benefit to the player and is more helpful with a majority of playstyles, though the other perks can be the way to go when faced with certain team compositions, matchups, or playstyles. Hot Hands is great for certain situations but has the potential to absolutely demolish enemies. Keep Possession can also be great for players who are focusing on support. Other good perks that can be helpful for LeBron include the Back to Back, Leg Day Champ, and Percussive Punch Power.

