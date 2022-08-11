MultiVersus: Best Bugs Bunny Perks | Character Builds Guide

A game like MultiVersus with so many familiar faces from within the Warner Bros. water tower wouldn’t be complete with the Looney Toons icon, Bugs Bunny. One of the unique aspects that the game brings to the platform fighter genre is the perk system, which acts as one of the pillars of MultiVersus‘s core gameplay, giving players the ability to choose four perks that act as bonuses or buffs for your character from a collection of many different abilities. One is a unique “Signature Perk” that is unique to the character that you play while the other minor perks, which each character comes with their own set of that you can unlock as you level them up and will then be able shared between all the characters with the “Train Perk” feature. Just like all the other character’s in the game, players that decide to play as Bugs will want to know which perks to bring into battle to make the character even stronger. This guide will explain some of the best perks to use with Bugs Bunny in MultiVersus.

Best Bugs Bunny Builds In MultiVersus

The first and most important thing about finding the best perks for your characters is to understand their class and type, two categories that can help you understand how a character plays. Bugs Bunny is a Hybrid-type Mage character, meaning that he is a character that focuses on using projectiles as their primary form of offense that will both send opponents off the stage sideways and upwards to knock them off the screen. As the Mage class would suggest, the duo are proficient in many different types of slapstick projectiles, but the thing about Bugs is that all of these projectiles also come with cooldowns when they are used, so this is going to be the main focus of the perks we select for his build. So let’s take a look at one of the character’s best builds.

NOTE: Any references to buttons and inputs will be doing so with the default control scheme on a PlayStation controller.

Signature Perk: Lingering Love (Unlocked at Bugs Bunny Mastery Level 10)

Perk Slot 1: Offensive- Coffeezilla (Unlocked at Bugs Bunny Mastery Level 1)

Perk Slot 2: Offensive- That’s Flammable, Doc! (Unlocked with Perk Training at Bugs Bunny Mastery Level 9)

Perk Slot 3: Offensive- I Dodge You Dodge We Dodge (Unlocked with Perk Training at Bugs Bunny Mastery Level 9)

While Bugs’ other Signature Perk, Comin’ Through Doc, is also great and can be used in many uses, I would point to Lingering Love as my preferred Signature Perk. This perk ties into the Ground Side-Triangle, “Ain’t I A Charmer,” which sees Bugs sending a heart out in front of himself that will freeze an opponent if hit by it. The Signature Perk changes the move slightly by turning the move into a trap. While the duration of the freeze from the heart is shortened, the heart itself will remain in a spot for a time, meaning that if the opponent hits the floating heart they will be charmed. This provides you will a better chance to control the play space and do some area denial that can pay off if great ways.

Moving on to the minor perks, we are going to focus on these ability cooldowns and make sure that we are able to lessen the time that you need to wait to get your moves back. We will start with two Utility abilities that will help you with dealing with the cooldowns. We will start with the very first perk you unlock when playing with Bugs Bunny, which is Coffeezilla. This perk will provide you with 10% reduced ability Cooldown duration which increased to a 15% cooldown reduction when stacked with your teammate. This works in tandem with the other Utility perk we are putting into this build. I Dodge You Dodge We Dodge is a perk that will replenish 10% of an ability cooldown after dodging an attack, with that percentage going up to 15% when stacked. With a character that has so many moves that get put onto cooldown during their usual gameplay, having perks focused on cutting down on waiting for these abilities is a must to make sure you get access to all of your tools as much as possible.

That’s Flammable, Doc! This perk will allow you and your teammate to Ignite an enemy on fire for 1 second if you are able to hit them with a melee attack within 3 seconds of knocking them back with a projectile. This perk will Ignite an enemy on fire for 2 seconds when it is stacked. With many of Bugs’ special moves being projectiles, this can a great perk for you and your team, especially if you are teaming with a fellow Mage or other characters with strong projectiles.

While this is a good build with some great perks, these are not the only perks that work well with the Looney Toons icon. The Signature Perk that I mentioned earlier, Comin’ Through Doc, is a good choice, let’s also focus on several of the minor perks that can also help make Bugs Bunny a stronger character. As I said before, the importance of making sure you get your projectiles back quickly and get through their cooldowns as soon as possible is the reason, if you are willing to slow down the rate of this cooldown for some extra damage, then replacing one of your utility perks with either Make it Rain, Dog, Deadshot, or Shirt Cannon Sniper to get some increased damage from these projectiles could also work well. Some other perks that work very well with Bugs Bunny include Second Wind Beneath Your Wings, Retaliation-Ready, and Sturdy Dodger.

