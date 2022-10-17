22 Best PS4 Survival Horror Video Games That Are Not For The Faint Of Heart

Horror titles have long been the bread and butter of the video game development scene. Despite the PS5 not even being two years old, there are countless exceptional horror games available to play on the platform – these are the 22 best from the pack.

#22 Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach

Developer: Steel Wool Studios

Platform: PS4

Release Date: Dec 2021

FNAF continues to meandre along delivering unoriginal scares, clumsy-hamfisted fan service, and sets the bar even lower this time because it’s plagued by bugs and crashes. There are some variations here, but none that make the game any more enjoyable than what has come before.

#21 Outlast 2

Developer: Red Barrels

Platform: PS4

Release Date: Apr 2017

Though it couldn’t match the success of it’s predecessor, Outlast 2 is still a solid survival horror experience. New characters, new setting, but the same horrifying experience that gripped fans previously… same horror beats, same tricks, and so a diminished impact.

#20 Dead by Daylight

Developer: Behaviour Interactive

Platform: PS4, PS5

Release Date: Jun 2017

Dead By Daylight didn’t launch strong, it was particularly light-on for content, however as the years have gone on, and numerous collaborations have come and gone, the game has become an ever more impressive multiplayer option, and it shows given the impressive player count that it continues to sustain.

#19 The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan

Developer: Supermassive Games

Platform: PS4

Release Date: Aug 2019

SuperMassive returned to the horror genre with the first part of their Dark Pictures Anthology: The Man Of Medan, and while it didn’t hit the levels of excellence that they’d set previously with Until Dawn, it was a riveting adventure featuring clever co-op options, and interesting, brief plot that was a solid start for a lengthy anthology to come.

#18 The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope

Developer: Supermassive Games

Platform: PS4

Release Date: Oct 2020

Like Man Of Medan before it, the Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope presents a dark, brooding story, even more so in this entry, and litters it with decision making that creates an impressive number of fascinating butterfly effect pathways that beg to explores across multiple playthroughs.

#17 Chernobylite

Developer: The Farm 51

Platform: PS4, PS5

Release Date: Sep 2021

Chernobylite brings elements to the table that typically don’t feature in other horror titles, from base-building to narrative decision making – it means that the scares don’t hit like they should in some instances. There some technical rough edges, but Chernoblyite does some cool things ans presents horror in an engaging new way

#16 Resident Evil Revelations 2

Developer: Capcom

Platform: PS4

Release Date: Mar 2015

Capcom got experimental when it put out Resident Evil Revelations in 2012, and it served as the turning point back on the right track, and further expanded things with the sequel in 2015. It has some cool monster design, and feels good to play despite the game re-treading old ground in a number of ways.

#15 Tormented Souls

Developer: Dual Effect, Abstract Digital

Platform: PS4, PS5

Release Date: Aug 2021

Tormented Souls is an incredible homage to the survival horror titles of yesteryear, for good reasons and bad. Yes, it features the frustrating momentum killing puzzles, and tank controls that we all thought were in the rear-view mirror, but Tormented Souls is still a modern survival horror title with shocks that those older titles could never pull off.

#14 The Dark Pictures Anthology: House Of Ashes

Developer: Supermassive Games

Platform: PS4, PS5

Release Date: Oct 2021

The most recent entry of The Dark Pictures Anthology is the franchise’s best yet. Having heard fan feedback, several key inclusions and changes, from camera perspectives to changes to the way QTE’s were implemented, combined with a setting that blends the horrors of modern warfare and the supernatural horror the series is known for, making for a great few hours of horror.

#13 Outlast

Developer: Red Barrels

Platform: PS4

Release Date: Feb 2014

The highest highs outweigh the more repetitious, trite elements, but Outlast leaves your stomach churning thanks to seriously grotesque sequences, a level of visual horror that few pursue, and even fewer can pull off without overdoing it.

#12 Darkwood

Developer: Acid Wizard Studio

Platform: PS4

Release Date: May 2019

Darkwood disarms you in ways that few other horror titles have done. It’s aethetically striking, the musical score is crushingly oppressive, and the gameplay superb. The game is let down by bugs that hold this one back from being one of the genre’s best.

#11 Visage

Developer: SadSquare Studio

Platform: PS4, PS5

Release Date: Oct 2021

Though Visage has some nuisance inventory mechanics, and a couple poor puzzles, it’s also a game that puts the psychological in “psychological horror”. Old troupes, like walking down moody corridors, that have long lost their impact, actually grip you with fear. It doesn’t do much new, but it does it all well.

#10 The Forest

Developer: Endnight Games

Platform: PS4

Release Date: Apr 2018

Being rooted more in the survival genre than horror, The Forest scares in ways that differ to almost all other games on this list. The fear stems from the survival mechanics, while the forest itself does all it can to oppress you and deny you the things you need to hang on for another few minutes. It will keep you on tenterhooks throughout.

#9 The Evil Within 2

Developer: Tango Gameworks

Platform: PS4

Release Date: Oct 2017

Sick, bloody, twisted, and horrific in all the right ways, The Evil Within 2 is Shinji Mikami’s best post-Resident Evil 4 work, and one that to this day still sends shivers up the spines of those who played it. It builds the tension superbly, and then sustains it throughout the entirety of the experience in ways that other games could only dream of managing.

#8 Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Developer: Techland

Platform: PS4, PS5

Release Date: Feb 2022

People tend to underrate the Dying Light titles for their horror elements but in fact Dying Light 2: Stay Human, is right up there with the best of them. The scares are more predictable, but the incredibly developed environments, along with their various hazards, both living and undead, instill a dread in the player like few games can succeed in.

#7 Alien Isolation

Developer: Creative Assembly

Platform: PS4

Release Date: Oct 2014

We’ve all been terrorised by the Alien films at some point in our lives, and in Alien Isolation we came the closest we ever have to living out the nightmare for ourselves. Sure, there were a couple of quirky AI moments for the Xenomorph, but there’s a terror that this game extracts from the player that few games will ever accomplish.

#6 The Quarry

Developer: Supermassive Games

Platform: PS4

Release Date: Jun 2022

The freshest title on the list, The Quarry was a massive return to form for SuperMassive games having lost a bit of the sheen from Until Dawn, with many of their subsequent works falling short of their potential. It rediscovers the elements that made Until Dawn so great, and gives players ample time to immerse themselves in the horrific chaos.

#5 Resident Evil HD Remaster

Developer: Capcom

Platform: PS4

Release Date: Jan 2015

Look, it’s a remaster of a Gamecube remake, I get it, but still to this day there are very few horror games that surpass the impact of the original Resident Evil, and it’s more modernised remake. That dog jump scare will still give you shivers.

#4 Until Dawn

Developer: Supermassive Games

Platform: PS4

Release Date: Aug 2015

Until Dawn embraces the popular teen slasher sub-genre, and delivers a superb experience that PS4 owners were fortunate enough to experience. The game went through numerous transformations before it became the game we now know it as, and every single interration that SuperMassive Games went through to get it to its final product was 100% worth it.

#3 Resident Evil Village

Developer: Capcom

Platform: PS4, PS5

Release Date: May 2021

While the internet lost it’s collective mind over a tall vampire lady, what they later discovered upon inspecting Resident Evil Village futher was a masterclass in horror design. One segment in particular, which we’ll avoid for the sake of protecting the moment, is truly blood curtling, and yet, because you need to interact with the experience, you can’t afford to linger in your curled up, foetal position. Good luck getting through this one with your pants unsoiled.

#2 Alan Wake Remastered

Developer: Remedy

Platform: PS4, PS5

Release Date: Oct 2021

Less of a survival horror game, and more of a suspenseful thriller, but it’s that distinction that makes Alan Wake, and especially its remasterd all the more brilliant. Games have found it difficult to create truly suspenseful environments that standalone, even without the screen being littered with enemies, and yet that’s exactly what Remedy was able to create. Brilliant from start to finish

#1 Resident Evil 2 Remake

Developer: Capcom

Platform: PS4, PS5

Release Date: Jan 2019

It’s incredible to this day that Capcom was able to take a title, that was already considered a masterpiece, and one of the mediums, let alone the genres, greatest products, and make it better – and yet, that’s exactly what the 2019 Resident Evil 2Remake did. With gorgeous visuals, tweaks to the moment to moment, a fully third person, non-tank controlled perspective, and even a reworked narrative makes RE2 in 2019 the genres best product.