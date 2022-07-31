Multiversus: How to Level Up Characters Faster

Multiversus has emerged from the pack of licensed character brawlers as a game to really watch. As the brawler soars in popularity on the back of its free-to-play model and simple yet addictive fighting mechanics, the WB game is off to an already impressive start. However, if you want to be off to a similarly excellent beginning, you’re going to want to level up as fast as superhumanly possible.

More Multiversus Guides

Best Perks You Need To Unlock | Best Finn Builds | What Does Toast Do? | PVP Rewards Guide | How To Play Local Multiplayer | Couch Versus Guide | How To Get Gold & Gleamium

How to Level Up Faster in Multiversus

Playing as a character and completing any kind of match will gain you experience for that character, but you get more experience for winning the match, whether as part of a team or on your own. One of the easiest ways to up your level game further in Multiversus is to play with a friend.

Adding a buddy to the mix by using the Plus icon next to your character in the fighter choice screen will give you both an additional 30% experience per battle. This added experience stacks up quickly and can put you ahead of the competition in no time. If you really want to jack up those experience gains, play against bots instead of other players because they’re much easier to defeat, meaning you’ll get more experience because matches will go faster. Just note that this only works when you’re playing co-op, though; playing against a bot by yourself will net you exactly zero experience.

Other ways to increase your experience include doing the Daily Challenges and chasing after the Seasonal Milestones, both of which will net you handsome rewards in terms of experience and other benefits. These are the main ways to gain more experience in Multiversus, so just choose whichever strategy best suits your needs, and you’ll be unlocking perks and maxing out your characters in no time.