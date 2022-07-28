GTA Online: How To Register As A CEO | Contract DLC Guide

Looking for how to register as a CEO in GTA Online, then here's everything you need to know.

If you aren’t sure about how to register as a CEO in GTA Online, then this guide is just for you. Everyone wants to be their own boss whether it be in life or business. GTA Online gives players the reigns of their virtual lives and players can go down any path they like. With the Contract DLC expansion for GTA Online, players are demanded to register as a CEO which obviously comes with its advantages and perks. So, here’s a detailed guide on how to register as a CEO in GTA Online.

GTA Online: How To Register As A CEO

The whole process of registering oneself as a CEO is pretty straightforward. Before you go on to register as a CEO, you will first need to head over to the Rockstar Social Club website and create a crew.

Once you have made your way onto the site, simply sign in or up using your PlayStation, Xbox, or PC account. Then, click on the Crew tab at the top of the screen. You will be directed to a new page where you will need to click on “Create A Crew”, choose your crew type and enter your crew information.

After everything is done, click “Save This Crew” and your newly created crew will be accessible in GTA Online. Now, you can go ahead and become a CEO. In order to register as a CEO in GTA Online, you will need to buy an office. The most affordable office comes in at $1,000,000, so make sure you have enough cash in the bank. To buy the office open your phone, fire up the internet and open the Dynasty 8 website.

This is where you will notice all apartment and office spaces and can select or buy any property you desire. Now that you have your office, you can register as a CEO in GTA Online by:

Opening the interactions menu using M on PC, the touch bar on PS4 and PS5, and the view button for Xbox One and Series consoles.

Scroll until you see SecuroServ and select it.

You will notice an option to “Register As CEO.”

And voila you have registered yourself as the CEO. Now, you will be able to do VIP Missions, recruit Associates, and request CEO Vehicles.