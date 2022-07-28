MultiVersus: Is The Server Offline? | How to Check Server Status

Wondering how to check Multiversus server status? Then, here's what you need to know.

Looking for how to check Multiversus server status? Then, we have just the thing for you. Developed by Player First Games, Multiversus is a brand new entry in the free-to-play fighting game scene that pits you against some of the most well-known Warner Brothers characters to see who comes out on top.

Players have a wide range of WB characters like Shaggy, Batman, Superman, and more to choose from and every character has its own unique playstyle. Being an online experience, Multiversus also suffers from its own server issues and there can be times when its servers can be down. So, here’s a guide on how to check Multiversus server status.

Checking Server Status

In order to check or to know about the MultiVersus server status, you will need to keep your eyes on two Twitter pages. These are: @Multiversus and @WBGamesSupport. Both of these are the official Twitter handles and this is where the developers keep players updated on everything related to the game.

Here, you can even get to know the details concerning any server issues MultiVersus may be experiencing or undergoing. Your best and probably the quickest way to learn if there are some issues with Multiversus is the WB Games Support page as it will probably be the first to report any sort of problems and issues.

Maintenance mode activated – servers will be back online soon, MVPs! #MultiVersus — MultiVersus (@multiversus) July 26, 2022

You can also try restarting the game or check your internet connection and see if that works. If the problem persists, you might want to close the MultiVersus application completely and try again sometime later.

MultiVersus went into open beta recently and there are chances that the game might encounter a few bugs or server problems occasionally. Since there might a ton of players trying to check out the game, the MultiVersus server can get overworked leading to server issues.

Apart from the two sources mentioned above, there’s no trustworthy method to know about MultiVersus servers issues. The Multiversus closed beta packs in 17 characters, nine maps and eight modes. And that’s everything about how to check MultiVersus server status.