MultiVersus: Best Perks You NEED To Equip | Universal Perks List

The best perks in MultiVersus are universal — anyone can equip them, and they’ll give you the tiny boost you’ll need to succeed. In MultiVersus, every character can equip perks, buffs and bonuses to their character that can also aid your allies in battles. If two characters have the same perk equipped, the power of that perk will increase even more. Having a friend and coordinating with perks can make you totally unstoppable, and we’re going to list some of the best perks you absolutely have to try out yourself.

These perks are useful for practically every character. Some are better than others — projectile perks are best for ranged characters, triple jump is great for jugglers, and blocking projectiles are great for everyone. These are the perks most players are using in MultiVersus, so there’s no reason not to use them too. Shockingly, perks that increase damage don’t seem to help at all. Their effect is so minimal, we don’t recommend taking anything that increases damage. There are so many better perks to grab first.

Perks are buffs you can equip to your character. Perks have two levels of buff — if 1 player has the perk equipped, and if both teammates have the perk equipped. The second perk buff isn’t always required, but it is good to know exactly how these perks work. Here’s a list of all the best perks players haven’t stopped talking about.

Triple Jump [Utility]

[Utility] Gain extra jump after hitting enemy while in air.

If both players have this perk equipped, gain a permanent third jump.

Insanely powerful for juggling opponents. One of the best perks in the game. Assassins and Bruisers benefit from this the most, but any character can juggle.

Retaliation-Ready [Utility]

[Utility] 3 gray health to ally for 3 seconds after knocking back enemy with projectile. [2v2 only]

If both players have this perk equipped, +4 health is granted instead.

An insanely good buff for your allies if you’re using a lot of projectiles. Provide instant backup to your friend in a fight with this perk equipped. The extra health doesn’t last long, but it doesn’t need to. If you’re providing support, you’re basically “healing” your pal while they’re bashing opponents.

School Me Once… [Defense]

[Defense] Block the next projectile for 2 seconds after being knocked back by enemy’s projectile.

If both players have this perk equipped, then you’ll block for 4 seconds.

Whether you’re defensive or offensive, this skill is incredibly useful if you’re not used to dodging projectiles. You’ll auto-block the second shot if someone just keeps shooting you. Great for avoiding a barrage of projectiles. Just remember to dodge melee attacks!

Stronger Than Ever [Defense]

[Defense] Receive super armor for 5 seconds after respawning for 1 attack.

If both players have this perk equipped, you’ll you’ll have super armor for 7 seconds.

This perk might look like a waste. You only get the benefit for a brief period after respawning. It isn’t made for everyone, but if you want to score a guaranteed first hit on your opponent, it is one of the best. Especially for a Tank like Superman. Don’t worry about getting interrupted! Just hit your enemy with your slowest wide-up. They’ll take the bait, and you’ll dish out the damage.

Slippery Customer [Defense]

[Defense] 10% / 15% longer dodge invulnerability window

Hit Me If You’re Able [Utility]

[Utility] 5% / 10% increased dodge speed

Fancy Footwork [Utility]

[Utility] 5% / 10% increased dodge distance

Combine these perks to become an unhittable dodge master. That extra 5% really adds a lot to your dodge speed and distance, and with longer invulnerability you’re even less likely to take a hit. Crazy good for Assassins and Bruisers. Want to stay in the fight longer? Make sure your dodge is better than everyone else’s.

Snowball Effect [Offense]

[Offense] 7% / 15% increased damage against the fighter with the highest DMG.

Lumpy Space Punch [Offense]

[Offense] 5% / 10% increased attack damage while in the air.

Combine these with Triple Jump for a truly devastating combo. Assassins are all about combos and air-juggling, so use these perks to your advantage. Target the weakest opponent and pop them into the sky. If both players have Snowball Effect, you’ll be dealing +20% damage. An insane boost.

Once certain characters can get certain perks — but if you have them already, they cost less gold on another character to train. If you want perks, you can unlock them by leveling up a character, then purchase that perk at a gold discount. It takes some time, but once you’ve unlocked the perks you want, you’ll have them forever.