10 Best Nintendo Switch Medieval Games To Send You Back To The Middle Ages

The Middle Ages is one of the key “wish fulfillment” times for creators for various reasons. Mainly because there is a thrill in being a Knight, and fighting in wars of that era, or taking that period and going fantastical with it. And here are some games that prove that point.

#10 Northgard

Vikings were technically a part of Medieval times, so let’s roll with it, ok?

In Northgard, you play as a clan of Vikings who have been sailing for years in order to find a new home for themselves. They soon come upon a land that seems to be perfect for them and setup a small colony. But as they soon learn, there is much more to this land than meets the eye.

There are giant wolves that can lash out at you, undead warriors, and even mighty giants that you’ll have to fight or befriend!

You will not leave this new land, so build up your homestead, prepare it for the dangers that are out there, and claim this place as your own.

#9 Kingdom Come Deliverance

For a more true Medieval experience, you need only look at Kingdom Come Deliverance. In this game, you’ll play as the son of a blacksmith who is thrown into extraordinary events, as his life leads him to join the rebellion against the king in a quest for revenge.

That question will help you shape the land of Bohemia from top to bottom, so thus you’ll need to be mindful of how you conduct yourself and your characters’ actions. Will you be an honorable warrior who shows how the kingdom should be? Or will you be one who does nothing more than rend blood from his enemies to satiate what he lost? The choice is yours.

#8 A Plague Tale Innocence

Not all tales of the Middle Ages have to do with knights and grand battles and kingdoms fighting for survival. Sometimes, it’s just about two kids who are trying to endure all the threats that a world covered in darkness is trying to throw at them. Such is the journey in A Plague Tale Innocence.

In the game, you’ll play as a brother and sister via Amicia and Hugo. The dark plague is running through the land, and the two are trying to escape the swarms of rats that have it, all the while trying to avoid the vile Inquisitors that are after them.

Only by working together can they escape the cruel fate awaiting them.

#7 Graveyard Keeper

And now…for something a bit different. Graveyard Keeper is without a doubt one of the wackier games that you’ll see on this list, and by the game’s own admission it’s meant to be “wildly inaccurate” in terms of what things were like in the medieval ages.

Case in point, in this management simulator, you are set to run your own graveyard, and thus have to turn it into a “thriving business”. Oh the puns we could make there.

So go find new resources, face “ethical questions”, go out on quests, and so on. Find out why this game is meant to be nuts in the fun way, and change up the medieval formula.

#6 Ancestors Legacy

If you’re wanting a title that is truly about the wars of Medieval times, then Ancestors Legacy is the one you’ll want to go after. Mainly because in this game you’ll play as four different nations depending on your playstyle: Viking, Anglo-Saxon, German, or Slav nations, and then go to war across Europe in order to make everything yours.

But if you think this is just about the battles, you’d be wrong. Because the title forces you to think as you would as an actual commander. In this case, meaning that you need to use the terrain and various strategies to overcome. As well as maintaining your base of operations.

So be the best leader you can be, and secure your legacy for centuries to come.

#5 Darkest Dungeon

If you’ve ever wondered what it would actually be like to go on a “grand journey” through some of the most dangerous places in the world… Darkest Dungeon will actually help you see that.

Because on the surface, it looks like an RPG roguelike where you recruit people to go and join you on your quest and adventures. But as you soon realize, you’re going to have to actually take care of these people as the quests will wear on them both physically, mentally, and emotionally. And when they die, they’re gone for good.

So if you think you can “keep it together”, you’ll want to check out the grand adventure that is Darkest Dungeon.

#4 Hellblade Senua’s Sacrifice

A bit more Viking than Medieval we grant you, but Hellblade Senua’s Sacrifice is easily one of the most unique video games ever made, and was made with a very clear purpose in mind that you have to see and experience for yourself to truly understand.

In the game, Senua is a woman who has lost her lover and is desperate to get his soul back. The trek to do so with test her mind, body, and spirit, as well as her sanity. Experience a game about mental health from the perspective of a warrior and see just how much it affects you.

#3 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

While Geralt of Rivia may not be your typical knight, he is very much a warrior that goes on missions for the people (whether they want him to or not) in order to stop the threats that lie in the dark.

What’s more, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt very much allows you to explore the medieval style world that The Witcher is set in, and thus you’ll get a true feel for all that is going on both big and small. Add that to the DLC that actually shows you various regions that look like different parts of Europe, and you’ll get an even better feel for this medieval world.

Plus, again, you fight monsters, so there’s that.

#2 Dark Souls

Some of you might be mad that Dark Souls isn’t #1, especially since you’re basically playing an “immortal knight” who has to wield a sword or other medieval weapons in order to slay evil.

The problem with Dark Souls is one that many have known about for years…it’s bloody hard! Yes, really. That’s the line we draw here. This game series is one of the hardest ever made, and it setup other game franchises to be that hard.

What’s more, while it is medieval, it’s more along the lines of “horror medieval” via the monsters you face, so we deduct points for that…an being hard.

#1 Elder Scrolls 5 Skyrim

How are you surprised that this game is No.1? After all the lists that we’ve put Skyrim on top of, or near the top of, it was fairly obvious it was going to show up.

Especially since this game embodies the medieval yet fantastical genre better than most. You can become a Knight as well as a monster there. All the while fighting dragons, learning magic, and everything else between.

This game is so robust that people are still playing it to this day to try and get everything done, and that’s before you consider the mod support!

So if you want one of the best medieval games ever, that’s Skyrim. Period.