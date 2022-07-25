Live A Live: How To Beat Odie O’Bright | Present Chapter Guide

One of the trickiest fights you absolutely have to finish in Live A Live is the final boss of the Present Chapter — an evil fighter called Odie O’Bright. Let’s ignore the bizarre name for now and focus on the negatives of his encounter. There’s no way to grind for XP and there’s no easy way to win. Odie O’Bright has no weaknesses you can exploit, and some of his special attacks are incredibly powerful. There is a bright side to this battle — you can’t level up, so you’re always equipped with everything you need to win. With the right moves, Odie becomes a real pushover. Here’s how to handle the big lummox.

How To Beat Odie O’Bright | Present Chapter

Odie O’Bright is the final boss of the Present Chapter. After defeating all the fighters on the roster, you’ll automatically enter into a battle against him. Before you do that, there’s one move you absolutely must unlock. It is required to easily win this fight. [Mano Toss] must be unlocked. Check the fighters — before defeating all of them, make sure to learn this movie.

Odie O’Bright | Boss Tips

Use the [Mano Toss] ability. Stand to the left / diagonal to Odie. If you’re in the exact right location, you’ll knock Odie back with each use of [Mano Toss] — it will launch him to the right. Use the screenshot below for reference.

If you’re standing at the lower-left diagonal spot from Odie, he can’t use his melee attacks or Bonebreaker after knocking him back. He’ll have to move toward you.

And he’ll move directly into range of another [ Mano Toss ]. You can catch him in an infinite loop easily with this method. To end the fight faster, use [ Focus ] to buff yourself, and use [ Celestial Palm ] to debuff the boss. It won’t last long, so only use these if you’re confident and don’t mind breaking the stunlock cycle with Odie.

]. You can catch him in an infinite loop easily with this method.

Make sure you’re fully healed, using [Focus] as you fight. Once Odie has low HP, he’ll buff himelf and use a powerful attack that can strike anywhere in short range — this is the [Diving DDO]. After using the [Diving DDO] he’ll auto-debuff. Don’t take the bait. You’ll want to heal with [Focus] first. Two turns.

Pull back and enter the [Mano Toss] cycle again. If he buffs, you’ll know he’s about to use his powerful attack. Heal up! If you’re already healed, use your most powerful attacks for a few turns — he won’t fight back until he unleashes the [Diving DDO].

If you’re prepared for the [Diving DDO], you’ll be able to win this fight. Use [Mano Toss] in an infinite loop, attack after the boss buffs until he uses the [Diving DDO], retreat and heal with [Focus], and get back into the [Mano Toss] loop. Follow that pattern, and you can’t lose.