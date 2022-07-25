Live A Live: How To Unlock The Secret Mimic Party Member | Edo Period Chapter Guide

The Twilight of the Edo Period Chapter gives you a sprawling non-linear fortress to explore. The area is packed with secrets — from bonus bosses to secret interactions and hidden passageways. One of the coolest hidden features is a bonus party member you can unlock. If you’ve been finding [Koban Coins] and have no idea what they’re for, then we’ve got an answer for you.

The Mimic Mammet is one of the weirdest bonus party members in the game. Totally optional, it can be destroyed easily if you’re not careful. Drop down into the dungeon, swim in water, or climb to the top of the castle and the mimic will permanently be destroyed. But, for everything between the entrance and the end of the castle, you can use the Mimic to turn every enemy into mincemeat. It has all the same skills as your Shinobi. Double the ninja, double the destruction!

Mimic Mammet Party Member Guide

Mimic Mammet Location: In the Castle Keep – Fifth Floor tea room. Follow the main path stairs behind the “Princess” room or sneak through the attic filled with clockwork traps.

Reach the tea room and interact with the ninja door / wall. A “???” voice will tell you to sit. Don’t sit. Just keep interacting with the door. Say the man isn’t trustworthy when you get a choice.

Eventually he'll appear and initiate a miniboss fight. Defeat the boss to unlock the next room past the tea room. Defeating the boss will get you the [Mainspring].

NOTE: Before continuing, you will need x4 [Koban Coins]. If you don’t have enough, you won’t be able to use the new player character.

After The Miniboss : In this small room, there is a tiny slot. Use [ Koban Coins ] x3 on the slot to make a room appear directly south. Enter through the lower door to find a strange doll. Use the [Mainspring] on the doll to bring it to life. Defeat the mimic and it will join your party.

You're not done yet. Exit the room and use one [Koban Coin] on the slot. The room will shift back to normal, allowing you to leave. If you don't or step on the blue mat, you'll fall into the dungeon and your mimic will be permanently destroyed.

How To Get More Koban Coins: To get enough [Koban Coins], travel to the Castle Keep – Dungeon early and release Goemon — a friendly Shinobi. Unlock his door with the [Dungeon Key] and allow him to leave instead of fighting him. He’ll fill chests that are normally empty with items, and especially with [Koban Coins]. You’ll find many in the storehouse and other areas.

If you move up to the Castle Keep – Sixth Floor the Mimic will automatically self-destruct permanently, so you can only really use him to defeat enemies in the castle. Fight the Relentless Maid in the Castle Keep to level up the mimic. If you move into the water, the robot will sink permanently.