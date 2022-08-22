24 New Upcoming Xbox One Games of 2023

While it’s true that the Xbox Series X is out right now…not a lot of people have it due to the microchip shortage that is going on right now. The good news is that for those that have an Xbox One, you will have a lot of games coming up that you can enjoy.

#24 The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

Developer: Gun Interactive

Publisher: Gun Interactive

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, X/S, PS5

Release: TBA

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre film (the original one at least) is one of the most iconic horror films of all time, retelling the shockingly true story of the Slaughter family and what they did to people. But now, you can experience the story (kind of) from your own eyes via the game adaptation.

As you might expect, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre title is a 4v1 title in the style of Dead By Daylight and Friday The 13th. One player will be one of the Slaughter family and seek out those who are your “guests” and make sure they stay…permanently.

As for the other players, it’s your job to run like the wind and sneak away so that you can escape…if you make it that far…

#23 Aliens Dark Descent

Developer: Tindalos Interactive

Publisher: Focus Entertainment

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: 2023

Let’s start with one that could surprise a lot of people when it comes out. Aliens Dark Descent will feature you as the leader of a squad of Colonial Marines. Your mission? To go to a certain moon where a sect of Xenomorphs are and wipe them out.

But that’s only the start of the problems you’re going to have, we can promise you that. Because there are also a rogue set of operatives there that are going to try and interfere with your mission. Plus, there will be all-new monsters in the Aliens universe for you to fight!

You’ll need to make sure your squad is prepared for everything to come, else you’ll be wiped out.

#22 Demonschool

Developer: Necrosoft Games

Publisher: Ysbryd Games

Platforms: PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release date: TBA 2023

Demonschool places you in the role of Faye attending college on a mysterious island, which houses plenty of secrets. You’ll be tasked with exploring the island and building relationships with other students, which helps you level up and learn new skills. Combat generally takes place on a turn-based grid in the demon world, with a heavy emphasis on combos. Instead of taking actions character by character, the entire party acts in the same turn after the planning phase. Demonschool also makes use of contextual actions, whereby some moves depend on characters’ positions in relation to each other and the environment.

#21 Path of Exile 2

Developer: Grinding Gear Games

Publisher: Grinding Gear Games

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows (TBC)

Release date: TBA

Path of Exile 2 brings a new storyline that goes alongside the one from 2013’s Path of Exile. This new seven-act storyline leads to the same Atlas endgame as the original opus but brings new mechanics and enhancements to the original game.

This new game is set 20 years after the previous one. Society has been slowly rebuilding after the death of Kitava, but the thirst for power of some greedy persons began to corrupt Wraeclast once again. Path of Exile 2 features 19 new classes, a new Skill Gem system, a brand new range of equipment, as well as various improvements to the core system of the game.

#20 Valheim

Developer: Iron Gate Studio

Publisher: Coffee Stain Publishing

Platforms: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows, Linux

Release date: Q2 2023

Valheim is one of many games out there that plays on the idea of building up a life in a very unique place. In this case, that place is one inspired by Norse mythology in all sorts of ways. But don’t get stunned into silence by its beauty, because there are some harsh things waiting for you here.

If you want, you can play this game with up to 10 total players, and work together to make a life for yourself here. Build up homes, roam the lands for supplies, and seek out all that this place has to offer.

But be warned, your party is not alone in these lands. Monsters and secrets reside here too, so arm yourselves for battle and protect your new homeland.

#19 Persona 3 Portable

Developer: Atlus

Publisher: Atlus

Platforms: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PSP, PlayStation 2

Release date: 2023 NS, PS4, PC, XBO, X/S

Let’s start out with a familiar franchise, shall we? The Persona line is known right now for Persona 5, but as you can tell by the numbering, that means there were other games before this. Persona 3 Portable was the third main entry, but it was made for the PSP, and is now going to be coming to major consoles and PC next year.

In it, you will be part of a high school group that goes into a separate dimension with their Personas to try and rid the world of the darkness that has been set upon it. You know, typical high school stuff. It’s going to be interesting to see how this game holds up on modern systems, so it’s something you should check out.

#18 Persona 4 Golden

Developer: Atlus

Publisher: Atlus

Platforms: PlayStation 2, PS Vita, PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release date: 2023 NS, PS4, XBO, X/S

While it’s true that Persona 5 was the game that finally made the Persona franchise “mainstream” and beloved by critics and the public as a whole, Persona 4 Golden is still hailed by many fans as the best of the franchise. So with the upcoming ports to all major systems coming next year, you’ll get to experience yourself why that is.

In the game, a small town is rocked by a set of murders, and now, your protagonist and his friends will go on a journey that’ll test them in various ways. This is a true JRPG coming-of-age story mixed with incredible battle elements that makes the whole experience worthwhile. So don’t miss out.

#17 XDefiant

Developer: Ubisoft San Francisco

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows, Stadia, Amazon Luna

Release date: 2023 (TBC)

Ubisoft is trying to get its share of the FPS arena shooter market with XDefiant. Formerly known as Tom Clancy’s XDefiant, this free-to-play, fast-paced arena shooter revolves around factions inspired by Tom Clancy’s popular franchises.

The factions, also called Defiant, all come from other Tom Clancy games. The Wolves come from Ghost Recon, the Echelon are from Splinter Cell, while the Outcasts and the Cleaners both come from The Division. Each of these factions has its own abilities, weapons, and items. Ubisoft employees describe the game as “fast-paced firefight meets punk rock mosh pit,” whatever that means.

#16 Minecraft Legends

Developer: Blackbird Interactive, Mojang Studios

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows

Release date: 2023

Minecraft is the best-selling game of all time, and while no one might have seen that coming at the time, it’s somewhat easy to understand why it’s happening right now. Not the least of which was that the game offered a lot of creative freedom to go and build whatever you want in order to have fun. There were other modes in the game of course, but the building was the key mechanic.

In Minecraft Legends though, the focus will be more on an adventure. You’ll journey through “new but familiar” lands to learn more about what’s out there, and you can play alone or with friends to see how your journey goes.

So if you’re a Minecraft fans, you’ll want to try this game out.

#15 Tom Clancy’s The Division: Heartland

Developer: Red Storm Entertainment

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: TBA

Tom Clancy’s The Division: Heartland is a free-to-play game set in The Division universe. Some leaks revealed the classes and game modes of the game, but there is little official information about this game to this date.

Three classes are reportedly included in Tom Clancy’s The Division: Heartland: Survivalist, Weapon Expert, and Medic. The Survivalist can find better stuff, the Weapon Expert kills everyone nearby, and the Medic tries to keep everyone alive. We also know about two game modes: Storm, a PvPvE mode, and Excursion, a PvE experience. Other than that, we will have to wait a little longer to uncover everything this standalone game has to offer.

#14 RoboCop: Rogue City

Developer: Teyon

Publisher: Nacon

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5m Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: June 2023

Have you ever dreamt of becoming part man, part machine, all cop? This fantasy will come true with RoboCop: Rogue City, an FPS coming to Xbox Series X/S in June 2023.

This game lets you play as the iconic RoboCop, as he is facing various enemies threatening the city of Old Detroit. You will have to handle hostage situations, bank robberies, as well as gangs and punks aiming to take over the crime-ridden streets of Old Detroit. Developer Teyon promises a compelling narrative in which RoboCop must seek out the truth in a world rife with greed and corruption.

#13 Black Myth: Wu Kong

Developer: Game Science

Publisher: Game Science

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: 2023

Black Myth: Wu Kong is an upcoming action RPG inspired by a 16th-century Chinese novel called Journey to the West. The narrative of the game is based on the adventures of the Monkey King, a famous mythical character who is one of the novel’s primary characters.

In the game, this powerful monkey is referred to as the “Destined One.” He bears several abilities, such as the power to turn into a swamp of flying insects or transform into a giant monster. During his adventures, he will face various opponents, from headless monks to a powerful white dragon.

#12 Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

Developer: A44 Games

Publisher: Kepler Interactive

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release date: Early 2023

In Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, humanity is on its last legs. The door to the afterlife opened up, and from it came an army of the dead led by an old god and they sought to wipe out humanity once and for all.

But humanity is not so quick to submit, instead, the coalition army is going to take back what’s theirs, and will use all manner of weapon in order to get it. True to its promise, you’ll have to use blades like axes, magic and guns in order to fight off the gods army. The combat system is brutal, but can reward you greatly as you learn its intricacies.

The world itself is vast, and you’ll get to go through much of it on your march to freedom!

#11 Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Developer: Team Ninja

Publisher: Koei Tecmo

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release date: Early 2023

What happens when you mix Chinese history with dark fantasy? You get a title like Wo Long Fallen Dynasty. In this title based on the Three Kingdoms world, you’ll play as an unnamed militia soldier who finds themselves fighting for their very survival in a kingdom overrun by dark forces.

But fear not, for while the enemy is mighty, you have the ability to beat them back. Master the combat system of the game and you’ll slowly unlock special gifts within your character that will change the tide of battle in your favor!

Will you be able to withstand these demonic forces and save the kingdoms?

#10 Exoprimal

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: 2023

Humanity has had an obsession with dinosaurs for quite some time, and in many cases and stories, we put ourselves against dinosaurs in stories of survival to go and see who would win.

In reality, dinosaurs would win most of the time…they’re dinosaurs, after all. But in Exoprimal, there is a bit of a twist in the story, because in this game you won’t be fighting the dinos with basic weapons, you’ll be fighting them in futuristic mech suits.

Yep, believe it, Exoprimal puts you in a world where dinosaurs are randomly showing up in our world and you have to put them down. Work alone, or team up with friends, whatever it takes to end the dinosaur menace!

#9 Overwatch 2

Developer: Blizzard Entertainment

Publisher: Blizzard Entertainment

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows

Release date: October 4, 2022 (Early Access) Expected Full Launch 2023

While the beta and Early Access for Overwatch 2 is going on now, it’s not until 2023 that we’ll get to see more of this sequel and the various additions that’ll be put into it.

Don’t forget that the original Overwatch spent years expanding, growing, developing both its story and its character roster, and Overwatch 2 will be doing the same more than likely.

If everything goes to plan, it’ll be a 6v6 action-packed team-based shooter that is even more refined and balanced than before (we hope…). But given that Blizzard is the one working on it…well…then it’s not really a guarantee, now is it?

#8 The Wolf Among Us 2

Developer: Telltale Games, AdHoc Studio

Publisher: Telltale Games, Athlon Games

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: 2023

The original The Wolf Among Us game from TellTale was an episodic series based on the Fables DC Comics title. In it, you play as Bigby, aka the “Big Bad Wolf” who also happens to be the sheriff of Fabletown.

Dark events happen there, and the idea of a “happy ending” is very much a “fairy tale notion”. The first game had a dark and gripping mystery, and now, The Wolf Among Us 2 is aiming to continue that story. It’ll be set 6 months after the first game, and a new threat will threaten to blue the lines between the worlds that exist in the game.

You ready to be the wolf again?

#7 Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes

Developer: Rabbit & Bear Studios

Publisher: 505 Games

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows

Release date: 2023

There’s an interesting backstory to Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes that we definitely want to mention, and that’s that the title was the first video game to be funded on Kickstarter in 2020. The team at 505 Games were eternally grateful for the support from fans, and seek to make a JRPG that they’ll be proud of.

In the title, an empire that has reigned for quite some time seek an artifact that’ll make them even more powerful than before. An imperial officer and a village boy strike up a friendship during this time, but when things go wrong, a new war will arrive, and the two will be at the center of it.

A massive JRPG experience awaits you when Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes arrives!

#5 Ad Infinitum

Developer: Hekate

Publisher: Nacon

Platforms: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

Release date: April 2023

Games have never been afraid to not just show horrifying things, but to explore the very nature of horror at its core, and the trauma that various things can leave behind. In Ad Infinitum, you’ll take the role of a German soldier who is trying to cope with all that happened in World War I.

But, the world isn’t going to let you do that very easily, as you’ll find yourself within traps, having to solve insane puzzles and mysteries, and having to come to terms with all that you and your fellow Germans did during the world.

This is not a game for the faint of heart, so if you aren’t the one who can handle horror, you might want to ignore this title.

#4 Kerbal Space Program 2

Developer: Intercept Games Squad

Publisher: Private Division

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Release: Early 2023

The Kerbal Space Program was a title that put you in control of a race of creatures called the Kerbals and expected you to help them achieve spaceflight and travel and to establish them as a spacefaring race. Of course, there would be a lot of trial and error in that, but that’s part of the fun, right?

In Kerbal Space Program 2, you’ll get to do it all over again, but with new challenges, new technologies to use, and the same Kerbals that can’t help but get into trouble at times.

Take them to the moon, to other planets, and the stars within the galaxy! Just make sure you do it with them alive, ok?

#3 Hyenas

Developer: Creative Assembly

Publisher: Sega

Platforms: PS5, X/S, PS4, XBO, PC

Release: 2023

Most people are hungry to see what the future holds because they see it as something full of “awe and wonder”. But in Hyenas, the future sucks unless you’re rich and powerful.

For in the game, you play as a sect of humans who are outcast to what is almost literally a “flying space junk heap” while the rulers of corporations live high and mightily on Mars. Now…you’re not going to take that lying down, are you?

Of course not, because you are part of a group known as the Hyenas, who ravage the strongholds of the rich and steal their stuff…because it’s actually your stuff!

You’ll be fighting against guards, robots and other Hyena groups, so make sure to get all you can!

#2 Diablo IV

Developer: Blizzard Entertainment, Vicarious Visions

Publisher: Blizzard Entertainment

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: 2023

Listen, Diablo fans. We get it, you are in a place right now where you are having trouble believing that Blizzard can actually make a good Diablo game again. After all, Diablo III had various issues throughout its main life, and Diablo Immortal was so bad that even at its announcement fans were like, “Is this a poorly-time April Fool’s joke?” and it turned out that it wasn’t a joke at all.

But with Diablo IV, perhaps you might just get the chance to play a good Diablo title again. One that feels like Diablo without the infinite amount of microtransactions.

We can’t say it’s for certain, but at times…you need to have faith! …before Blizzard stamps it out with in-game purchases…

#1 Hogwarts Legacy

Release date: February 10, 2023

Developer: Avalanche Software

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Good news for those who waited for their Hogwarts letter without ever receiving it: you will finally be able to join the wizarding school in 2023. At least, in a video game.

Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world action RPG that turns you into an apprentice wizard. The game is set in the late 1800s, and you play as a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. If this game is a brand new story and is not connected to Harry Potter and You-Know-Who, it keeps the iconic locations and experiences of the Wizarding World. You can choose your house, cast spells, brew potions, fly on a broom, and wander around the Forbidden Forest and Hogsmeade Village.