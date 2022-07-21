Stranger of Paradise: Trials of the Dragon DLC – How To Unlock All New Classes | Job Guide

The Trials of the Dragon DLC is out now for Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, and there’s more than just a few new bosses. There are four main missions to unlock, side missions to grind, and a new difficulty level that goes above and beyond anything players have experienced so far. This DLC is for hardcore players, but you’ll earn incredible rewards for your hard work. The new Summoner class isn’t your average mage — they can summon and control Bahamut.

And that isn’t the only class to unlock. While the Summoner is locked behind serious progression, the other two classes can be unlocked much earlier in the story — all you need is the Staff. Defeat enemies and level up, and you’ll have the Pilgrim class early. After the Pilgrim, you’ll have the Evoker. These returning jobs from classic games give you even more magical versatility while replaying levels on Chaos or the new Bahamut difficulty. If you just want to get into the classes, here’s a quick explainer.

How To Unlock All Three DLC Classes

There are three new jobs available to equip and level up in Trials of the Dragon. The DLC won’t explain how to unlock them, so check out the quick list below for details. Each class is unique, and all the classes here are related to the Staff weapon. Levelling up the staff will get you started.

Pilgrim : Equip a Staff and level up.

: Equip a Staff and level up. Evoker : Unlock Pilgrim, then spend Anima Crystals to unlock Evoker at the bottom of the Job Class menu.

: Unlock Pilgrim, then spend Anima Crystals to unlock Evoker at the bottom of the Job Class menu. Summoner: Defeat Bahamut, the final boss of the Trials of the Dragon DLC.

In addition to the new classes, each regular job has new advanced evolutions you can unlock. Those will come naturally as you level up your standard jobs, making them even more powerful against the incredible challenges of the Trials of the Dragon.