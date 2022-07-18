Halo Infinite: How To Access The Campaign Co-Op Beta

Halo Infinite just released its first flight of Co-op Beta access to players within the game’s Halo Insider program, which allows players to preview content prior to full release. Players have been eager to be able to play cooperatively with friends since the launch of the game, as Co-op campaigns have been a staple of the Halo franchise since its inception. Below is how the campaign beta works and what you can do with this new feature.

More Halo Infinite Guides:

Halo Infinite Campaign Co-Op Gameplay Shown | Halo Infinite Gets a Prequel Novel | Battlefield 2042 Outperforms Halo After Season One Launch | Halo Infinite: Will Playable Elites Come to Multiplayer? | Halo Infinite: When Will There Be Co-Op in the Campaign?

How to Access the Beta

The Halo Infinite Co-op Beta can be accessed through the Halo Insider program. This allows players to play through both single-player and co-op campaigns using Xbox One, Xbox Series as well as PC. The flight for Xbox is exclusive to players that are subscribed to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, or Xbox game Pass services, or those players who have purchased the Halo Infinite Campaign. Players on PC, however, must be invited and must receive a Steam key through the Halo Waypoint system.

How Long does the Beta last?

The Beta lasts from the 15th of July to the 1st of August. Progress from the Co-op beta can be carried over to individual save files following the end of the beta. It should also be noted that while participating in the beta for the Co-op campaign, the games’ multiplayer cannot be accessed while in the flight.

Beta Features

Players who attempt perfect runs of missions or levels will be happy to know the Mission Replay feature accommodates reruns. All and all, the beta hopes to alleviate the issue some players have had. Concerning the lack of cooperative content in the game since the launch, There is an emphasis on player freedom and the ability to tackle different objectives. Alternatively, players can choose to take them on as a group. Such teamplay and focus on a common goal is at the heart of what made past Halo co-op iterations so memorable.